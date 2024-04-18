 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Apr 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Still on Bullish Path; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-04-17 23:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EU Inflation Data Bolsters Case for June Rate Cut
2024-04-17 14:10:48
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Apr 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Crude Oil
2024-04-18 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Apr 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow retreat slows and S&P 500 holds above 5000, while Hang Seng rallies sharply
2024-04-18 10:04:10
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: Crude Oil, Dow 30, AUD/USD
2024-04-17 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Apr 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Crude Oil
2024-04-18 17:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Holds Steady Amid Pause in Middle East Tensions
2024-04-18 07:56:48
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Apr 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Latest: BoE Inflation Nod Hampers GBP Recovery
2024-04-18 14:39:53
US Dollar Still on Bullish Path; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-04-17 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Apr 18, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Latest: Trilateral Meeting Hints at Co-ordinated Intervention Effort
2024-04-18 11:11:21
US Dollar Still on Bullish Path; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-04-17 23:00:00
More View More
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices

The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

Geopolitical Tensions - How They Impact Oil Prices

Supply Disruption

One of the primary ways geopolitical tensions influence oil prices is through supply disruptions. When conflicts arise in oil-producing regions, such as the Middle East, production and transportation of oil can be hindered. For example, during the Gulf War in 1990-1991, oil prices spiked due to the disruption in Iraqi and Kuwaiti oil exports. Similarly, political instability in countries like Venezuela and Libya has led to decreased oil output, putting upward pressure on global oil prices, while the start of the Ukraine-Russia conflict sent oil prices spiraling higher.

Learn How to Trade Oil with our Comprehensive Guide

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Market Speculation

Another way geopolitical tensions affect oil prices is through market speculation. When there is a perceived risk of future supply disruptions due to political unrest or international conflicts, investors and traders may buy oil futures contracts, driving up prices. This speculative behavior can create a self-fulfilling prophecy, as rising prices lead to further concerns about supply, resulting in even higher prices. Moreover, geopolitical tensions can impact oil prices through changes in global demand. Economic sanctions imposed on oil-producing countries can limit their ability to sell oil on the international market, reducing global supply and putting upward pressure on prices. Conversely, when tensions ease and sanctions are lifted, the increase in oil supply can lead to lower prices.

Navigating Volatile Markets: Strategies and Tools for Traders

Inflation and Economic Growth

The impact of geopolitical tensions on oil prices can have far-reaching effects on the global economy. Higher oil prices can lead to increased inflation, as transportation and production costs rise. This can slow economic growth, as consumers have less disposable income to spend on other goods and services. On the other hand, lower oil prices can provide a boost to the economy, as consumers benefit from lower energy costs and businesses experience reduced operating expenses.

Energy Security

Furthermore, the influence of geopolitical tensions on oil prices can have significant implications for energy security. Countries that heavily rely on imported oil are particularly vulnerable to supply disruptions and price fluctuations caused by geopolitical events. To mitigate these risks, many nations are seeking to diversify their energy sources and invest in renewable energy to reduce their dependence on oil.

Download our Q2 Technical and Financial Oil Updates Below

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Geopolitical tensions play a crucial role in determining oil prices, with far-reaching consequences for the global economy and energy security. From supply disruptions and market speculation to changes in global demand, political instability, and international conflicts can cause significant fluctuations in oil prices. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges posed by geopolitical tensions, policymakers, businesses, and consumers need to remain informed about the potential impact on the oil market and the broader economy.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Why Major Currencies and Gold are Safe Havens in Times of Crisis
Why Major Currencies and Gold are Safe Havens in Times of Crisis
2024-04-16 13:30:33
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Spikes, Dollar Soars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Slump
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Spikes, Dollar Soars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Slump
2024-04-14 17:00:00
Navigating Volatile Markets: Strategies and Tools for Traders
Navigating Volatile Markets: Strategies and Tools for Traders
2024-04-10 11:30:00
Market Q2 Forecasts: US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Oil, Bitcoin, Yen, Equities Outlooks
Market Q2 Forecasts: US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Oil, Bitcoin, Yen, Equities Outlooks
2024-04-03 12:00:44
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Apr 18, 2024
Oil - Brent Crude
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Apr 18, 2024