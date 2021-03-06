Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Awaits BoC Guidance on QE Pace

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: Basically a Falling Knife
2021-03-06 00:50:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-05 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Eyes 2019 High Following OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-05 15:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold
2021-03-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Dow Jones Sinks Below 31,000, AUD/USD Trendline Breaks as Yields Surge
2021-03-05 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Gold Sinks to Crucial Level - Bulls Last Hope?
2021-03-05 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: Basically a Falling Knife
2021-03-06 00:50:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-05 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: Basically a Falling Knife
2021-03-06 00:50:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-05 22:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/UK4E7wD6s8
  • Copper is on track to make a sixth consecutive monthly gain as prices inch towards its all-time high. The global backdrop remains supportive despite a short-term pause in the rally. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/STEYeIG042 https://t.co/R794ENkS3c
  • Retail trader signals still hint that the Dow Jones and S&P 500 may be at risk, placing the focus on year-long rising trendlines to see if dominant upside biases hold.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/lFpzIFNmzW https://t.co/FoHTLDJWJe
  • The path for the Japanese Yen seems to favor the downside looking at a majors-based index. USD/JPY may rise within its Ascending Channel, but there is some scope for a healthy correction. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/7XFJiCYYEM https://t.co/KfLyB2t1jP
  • The British Pound’s recent slip lower against its major counterparts may prove short-lived. Key levels to watch for GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF and EUR/GBP. Get your $GBP market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/Y48cF2qi9M https://t.co/ia3Bgq0ZTp
  • Senate Democrats reach deal on jobless aid -BBG
  • The US Dollar faces its next key tests against ASEAN FX following gains in USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP and USD/THB. Are the breakouts losing momentum? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/joPnWIcxEN https://t.co/4QAlUyD98V
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 National People's Congress due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-06
  • Positive vaccine progress, fiscal stimulus hopes and an unperturbed Federal Reserve may open the door for long-term Treasury yields to continue pressing higher, and in turn weigh on gold prices. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/TdGhZ82s8r https://t.co/w6YS6Gl11K
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.36% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.41% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.50% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/EK7xQumFxO
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Awaits BoC Guidance on QE Pace

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Awaits BoC Guidance on QE Pace

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

CANADIAN DOLLAR WEEKLY FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST – BULLISH

  • Canadian Dollar remains in demand with strength tracking the surge in oil price action
  • Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave its policy interest rate unchanged next week
  • The Loonie might extend its stretch of gains if the BoC decides to taper its QE program
  • Visit our Education Center or check out this insight on How to Trade a News Release!
Advertisement

The Canadian Dollar gained a considerable amount of ground against its FX peers this past week. Canadian Dollar strength relative to the Euro and Yen stood out most prominently. EUR/CAD plunged 310-pips on balance while CAD/JPY jumped to its highest level since December 2018. USD/CAD price action also edged lower in spite of broad-based US Dollar strength.

CANADIAN DOLLAR PRICE CHART: 1-HOUR TIME FRAME (26 FEB TO 05 MAR 2021)

Canadian Dollar Price Chart Forecast USDCAD CADJPY EURCAD

Canadian Dollar bulls have largely been motivated by the reflation trade and surging crude oil prices. Overall solid economic data out of Canada has been supportive of a stronger CAD as well. This is seeing that a hotter Canadian economy, and housing market in particular, has increased the odds for a less-dovish Bank of Canada.

Learn More – The Canadian Dollar and Oil Price Correlation

That said, the Bank of Canada is on tap to provide markets with its latest interest rate decision this coming Wednesday, 10 March at 15:00 GMT. Though the BoC is widely anticipated to stand pat on rates through 2022, there has been growing speculation that the central bank’s next move will be to taper its pace of asset purchases (i.e. QE) from the current level of C$4-billion per week.

BANK OF CANADA COULD HINT AT REDUCING WEEKLY PACE OF ASSET PURCHASES

Bank of Canada Balance Sheet Chart of Total Assets

This may follow eye-catching headlines from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem who recently highlighted the risk that households could get stretched due to an overheating housing market. BoC Governor Macklem also pointed out that he is starting to see early signs of excess exuberance in financial markets. Meanwhile, the latest Bank of Canada balance sheet data shows that total assets and its holdings of Canadian government bonds declined week-on-week.

USD/CAD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -9% 0%
Weekly 21% -4% 13%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

If the Bank of Canada does in fact confirm market expectations with guidance on scaling back its bond buying program, FX traders could see another influx of strength across CAD price action. On the other hand, opting for continued patience would likely disappoint hawkish bets and weigh negatively on the Canadian Dollar. In addition to the BoC meeting and broader direction of crude oil prices, the Loonie might also experience volatility around monthly employment data slated to cross market wires later in the week.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Struggling to Undo Change in Momentum
GBP Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Struggling to Undo Change in Momentum
2021-03-05 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Yields, RBA Decision, OPEC, NFPs
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Yields, RBA Decision, OPEC, NFPs
2021-03-01 15:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Finally Turning Higher?
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Finally Turning Higher?
2021-02-28 16:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Will Rising Yields Derail Stock Market's Upward Trajectory?
S&P 500 Forecast: Will Rising Yields Derail Stock Market's Upward Trajectory?
2021-02-28 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
EUR/CAD
CAD/JPY