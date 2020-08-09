0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Eyes a Test of the Neckline Support Level
2020-08-08 20:00:00
EUR/USD Rally Continues to Be Accompanied by Extreme RSI Reading
2020-08-07 00:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Nasdaq 100, US-China Woes. Stimulus?
2020-08-09 16:00:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eye US Jobs Data, Fiscal Impasse, China Tension
2020-08-07 06:28:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Nasdaq 100, US-China Woes. Stimulus?
2020-08-09 16:00:00
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Gold Rally Rolls, How Far Can it Go?
2020-08-08 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound May Fall on Virus-Hit GDP Data, Brexit Stalemate
2020-08-08 17:00:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-08-07 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Nasdaq 100, US-China Woes. Stimulus?
2020-08-09 16:00:00
Yen May Rise as Nasdaq 100 Falls on US-China Tensions, Fiscal Woes
2020-08-08 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/O55A015115
  • Last week, $EURUSD rallied to an over two – year high then declined after. Will the price hit a new high in the coming days? Get your #currencies update from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/nfBSZRPSv9 https://t.co/gLbyPxb0ic
  • IG Client Sentiment hints that the Dow Jones and crude oil prices may accelerate higher while USD/CAD resumes its dominant downtrend. What are key technical levels to watch for? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/qF1WlKvcxZ https://t.co/uzJ54UP9a2
  • The New Zealand Dollar may extend its surge from yearly lows as it tentatively signals a cyclical upturn. NZD/USD, NZD/JPY rates poised for further gains. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/vrOuFkvWpX https://t.co/6Rr8v6nUJ7
  • The British Pound may come under fire as uncertainty about Brexit continues to curb GBP’s enthusiasm ahead of the release of preliminary, Q2 UK GDP data. Get your #currencies update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/CDECevj4wd https://t.co/L0Z7188Kd8
  • Copper prices seem to have stalled just shy of key chart resistance as geopolitical tensions weigh on the global-growth proxy. Get your copper market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/qseySE5dWP https://t.co/72MrosQoy5
  • #Gold prices put in a massive breakout in the first four days of this week, with a sizable pullback showing up on Friday. But will that deter Gold bulls? Get your #metals update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/R0ykWq52Lc https://t.co/bYDNaLEvPx
  • Forex trading, which is the act of exchanging fiat currencies, is thought to be centuries old – dating back to the Babylonian period. Learn about the history of Forex here:https://t.co/ePTJlbUP7c https://t.co/fA7G42tGcH
  • Get your snapshot update of the of relative currency strength and exchange status from around the globe here: https://t.co/DmhBkd4B0k https://t.co/8cM3NQIvom
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/tEpCHQDoVW
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Nasdaq 100, US-China Woes. Stimulus?

Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Nasdaq 100, US-China Woes. Stimulus?

2020-08-09 16:00:00
Justin McQueen, Michael Boutros, Daniel Dubrovsky, Daniela Sabin Hathorn, James Stanley, Dimitri Zabelin, David Song, Nick Cawley, Paul Robinson, Daniel Moss,
Share:

Market sentiment ended on a somewhat cautious note Friday as the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell about 0.9%. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 erased losses however. The sentiment-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars came under selling pressure as the haven-linked US Dollar and Japanese Yen managed to rise. Even gold prices succumbed to selling pressure after pronounced gains.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Are retail traders leaning into momentum or fighting it?
Get My Guide

All eyes have lately been on technology companies for driving some of the most aggressive gains in global equities since late March. Last week, US-China tensions may have played a key role. The former moved to ban transactions with key Chinese tech companies WeChat and TikTok. Tencent, the owner of WeChat, saw its share price at one point decline as much as 10.5% on Friday.

Retaliation from China, the world’s second-largest economy, should be kept an eye out for as that could depress market mood further. Another key risk to watch for is developments around US fiscal stimulus. Last week, Democrats and Republicans failed to find an agreement on the size of the package, pushing the White House to consider executive action on certain stimulus provisions.

Markets are forward looking, hence the optimistic non-farm payrolls report being brushed aside last week. A lack or delay in US stimulus as well as escalating US-China tensions could derail prospects of a swift global economic recovery from the damage coronavirus has done. That could mute the impact of EU and UK GDP data ahead. More focus could be given to University of Michigan Sentiment on Friday as a relatively timely indicator of economic health.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

Discover your trading personality to help find optimal forms of analyzing financial markets

Fundamental Forecasts:

British Pound May Fall on Virus-Hit GDP Data, Brexit Stalemate

The British Pound may come under fire as uncertainty about Brexit continues to curb GBP’s enthusiasm ahead of the release of preliminary, Q2 UK GDP data.

Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC Meeting as US Output Remains Stagnant

The price of oil clears the July high ($42.51) ahead of the OPEC meeting as US crude output sits at its lowest level since 2018.

S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Tech leading the S&P 500 towards record highs, however, China risks rise. FTSE 100 hovers in a lower range.

US Dollar Weekly Outlook - Short-Term Relief Rally or a Change of Heart?

The US dollar is trying to form a supportive base to rally-off but the fundamental backdrop remains gloomy for the greenback.

Yen May Rise as Nasdaq 100 Falls on US-China Tensions, Fiscal Woes

The anti-risk Japanese Yen may rise versus currencies like the AUD and NZDon US-China tensions and fiscal stimulus woes which sank the Nasdaq 100 at the end of last week.

Technical Forecasts:

US Dollar Outlook: USD Sell-off Halted at Trend Support– DXY Levels

The Dollar is down than 3% year-to-date with the index responding to trend support at multi-year lows. Here are the levels that matter on the DXY weekly technical chart.

S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for Week Ahead (Charts)

US stocks looking for new highs while the DAX and FTSE continue to demonstrate relative weakness.

USD/MXN Week Ahead: Sentiment Will Focus on Sino-US Tensions Ahead of Banxico Meeting

USD/MXN recovers some buyer support as escalating geopolitical tensions cause a shift towards havens

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Eyes a Test of the Neckline Support Level

Last week, EUR/USD rallied to an over two – year high then declined after. Will the price hit a new high in the coming days?

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Rates Eyeing 2019 High

The Australian Dollar could be on the verge of a major breakout against the US Dollar as AUD/USD rates eye a close above pivotal chart resistance.

Gold Price Technical Forecast: Gold Rally Rolls, How Far Can it Go?

Gold prices put in a massive breakout in the first four days of this week, with a sizable pullback showing up on Friday. But will that deter Gold bulls?

US DOLLAR WEEKLY PERFORMANCE AGAINST CURRENCIES AND GOLD

FX vs Gold vs USD

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Weekly Outlook - Short-Term Relief Rally or a Change of Heart?
US Dollar Weekly Outlook - Short-Term Relief Rally or a Change of Heart?
2020-08-09 08:00:00
British Pound May Fall on Virus-Hit GDP Data, Brexit Stalemate
British Pound May Fall on Virus-Hit GDP Data, Brexit Stalemate
2020-08-08 17:00:00
Yen May Rise as Nasdaq 100 Falls on US-China Tensions, Fiscal Woes
Yen May Rise as Nasdaq 100 Falls on US-China Tensions, Fiscal Woes
2020-08-08 11:00:00
S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-08 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
US 500
Bullish
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bearish
USD/MXN
FTSE 100
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.