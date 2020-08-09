0

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Eyes a Test of the Neckline Support Level
2020-08-08 20:00:00
EUR/USD Rally Continues to Be Accompanied by Extreme RSI Reading
2020-08-07 00:05:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eye US Jobs Data, Fiscal Impasse, China Tension
2020-08-07 06:28:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Gold Rally Rolls, How Far Can it Go?
2020-08-08 14:00:00
Dollar, S&P 500, Gold - The Potential for Trend, Reversal or Congestion
2020-08-08 03:45:00
British Pound May Fall on Virus-Hit GDP Data, Brexit Stalemate
2020-08-08 17:00:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-08-07 12:00:00
Yen May Rise as Nasdaq 100 Falls on US-China Tensions, Fiscal Woes
2020-08-08 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Rebounds Off Support- Recovery Levels
2020-08-06 15:30:00
S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for Week Ahead (Charts)

S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for Week Ahead (Charts)

2020-08-09 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Indices Highlights:

  • S&P 500 looking for a new record high
  • DAX stuck sideways, but don’t give up on it yet
  • FTSE chart negatively tilted, but has bullish potential

The S&P 500 continued its way higher last week, finally filling the February 24 corona-gap. All that is left to come full circle is make a new record high, which can be done by crossing 3393. It seems at this juncture that is all but a given, but of course there are no guarantees.

With that said, longs need to continue to vigilant as even though a new record high is only a short distance away it doesn’t mean a pullback won’t develop first before marching to a new high. A pullback will likely find support around 3276 or a the trend-line from May. Overall, the trading bias remains bullish as a new week rolls around.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q3 Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Daily Chart (near a new record)

S&P 500 price chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The DAX is lagging far behind the stronger US market, trading well below the June high let alone the all-time highs. There is solid resistance around the 12950-area. At its feet, the DAX has support right around the 200-day MA at 12206. Perhaps at some juncture the DAX will get into gear and rally, but if the S&P keeps breaking higher with no progress out of the German benchmark, it could later on be the go-to short once the S&P eventually turns lower. For now, it not likely not to fall too far without global stocks declining in earnest.

DAX 30 Daily Chart (stuck in place with levels above and below)

DAX 30 Price Chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

The FTSE remains on the weak-side with it far below the all-time high and well off the early June high. The general tone remains negative, but with some time it could morph into a bull-flag. For the coming week the key for a potentially bullish outlook to remain intact is for the FTSE to stay above last week’s low at 5857. Overall, the trading bias is neutral for now given the lack of a good-looking risk/reward opportunity.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart (tilted down, could become bull-flag)

FTSE 100 Price Chart

FTSE Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

