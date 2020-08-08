0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rally Continues to Be Accompanied by Extreme RSI Reading
2020-08-07 00:05:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in Focus with Jobs Report Due
2020-08-06 18:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eye US Jobs Data, Fiscal Impasse, China Tension
2020-08-07 06:28:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Gold Rally Rolls, How Far Can it Go?
2020-08-08 14:00:00
Dollar, S&P 500, Gold - The Potential for Trend, Reversal or Congestion
2020-08-08 03:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound May Fall on Virus-Hit GDP Data, Brexit Stalemate
2020-08-08 17:00:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-08-07 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen May Rise as Nasdaq 100 Falls on US-China Tensions, Fiscal Woes
2020-08-08 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Rebounds Off Support- Recovery Levels
2020-08-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/QXaLbmFSjd
  • The anti-risk Japanese #Yen may rise versus currencies like the $AUD and $NZD on US-China tensions and fiscal stimulus woes which sank the Nasdaq 100 at the end of last week. Get your #currencies update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/Kw0fYCHEcw https://t.co/jiQBPpzat3
  • The #Dollar is down than 3% year-to-date with the index responding to trend support at multi-year lows. Here are the levels that matter on the $DXY weekly technical chart. Get your #currencies update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/MVnF5VDoeN https://t.co/TP2k8u9sXN
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/ioGWvplvt7
  • Based on how US-China tensions and fiscal talks ended this past week, is the Japanese #Yen readying to push higher ahead? Check out the latest #JPY fundamental outlook here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/jpy/2020/08/10/Yen-May-Rise-as-Nasdaq-100-Falls-on-US-China-Tensions-Fiscal-Woes.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/2Km23bVAy2
  • Tech leading the S&P 500 towards record highs, however, China risks rise. FTSE 100 hovers in a lower range. Get your #equities update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/IJAABNhxjs https://t.co/ZZ6njsuf5O
  • We are heading into the peak of summer yet there are some unexpected trends in key plays. Will complacency or fundamental instability win out? My weekend video: '#Dollar, S&P 500, #Gold - The Potential for Trend, Reversal or Congestion' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/08/08/Dollar-SP-500-Gold---The-Potential-for-Trend-Reversal-or-Congestion-.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/7KoypvTwcL
  • What are some trading mistakes @nickcawley1 made during his career and what did he learn from them? Find out: https://t.co/40C8Sg5fM6
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here:https://t.co/sR7HqpK8BI https://t.co/GZXAbZxL38
  • The Australian Dollar could be on the verge of a major breakout against the US #Dollar as $AUDUSD rates eye a close above pivotal chart resistance. Get your #currencies update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/1y4serFW7h https://t.co/OtqppN7fcp
British Pound May Fall on Virus-Hit GDP Data, Brexit Stalemate

British Pound May Fall on Virus-Hit GDP Data, Brexit Stalemate

2020-08-08 17:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:
GBPUSD British Pound Chart

Source: IG Charts

OUTLOOK: BEARISH

British Pound Groans on Prolonged Brexit Negotiations

The British Pound remains suspended by political angst over the resolution of an almost five-year divorce agreement between the United Kingdom and European Union. Last week, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted guidelines for businesses to prepare for potential cross-border friction after the December 31, 2020 deadline. In the report, it states that:

There will be broad and far-reaching consequences for public administrations, businesses and citizens as of 1 January 2021, regardless of the outcome of negotiations. These changes are unavoidable and stakeholders must make sure they are ready for them” –European Commission.

The British Pound subsequently trimmed some of its gains. The UK and EU have scheduled trade-related talks throughout the fall, specifically up until October 2. European officials stressed the need to have a deal to present by that point to allow ample time for the 27 European leaders to review it, ask for amendments and or ratify it.

Friction between EU and UK policymakers leading up to that point could cast a deep, dark bearish shadow over the politically-sensitive British Pound. Already the exchanges between Mr. Barnier and his counterpart David Frost, have – apropos to his name – sent a chilling message about bilateral trade talks. These discussions and uncertainties around them may curb gains in GDP until there is more clarity.

Follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri for more market updates!

GBP Eyes Virus-Hit GDP Data

Sterling traders will also be anxiously waiting for the release of preliminary Q2 UK GDP data. These figures are unlikely to show an underlying optimism. One source of variability and uncertainty is not only what official estimates may be but how the actual reading will deviate from it.

If one thing was made clear by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey at last week’s policy meeting, it’s that the economic situation entails an “awful lot of risk”. He said monetary authorities are ready to increase the pace of asset purchases if necessary, and to “lean in” to support the UK economy. Officials see GDP falling 9.5 percent in 2020, with expectations that unemployment is set to “materially” rise.

When asked about negative rates, Mr. Bailey said that this measure is in the toolbox, but that officials have no intention of using it. The central bank made it very clear that it will not tighten rates until inflation is sustainably above its target, signaling that a prolonged state of easing is likely to be around for quite some time. With that in mind, the British Pound will likely continue to experience pressure from this end.

British Pound Index Versus, US Dollar, Japanese Yen, Euro, Australian Dollar – Monthly Chart

British Pound Index versus USD JPY EURO AUD

GBP index created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitri on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Yen May Rise as Nasdaq 100 Falls on US-China Tensions, Fiscal Woes
Yen May Rise as Nasdaq 100 Falls on US-China Tensions, Fiscal Woes
2020-08-08 11:00:00
S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-08 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast Bright & Volatile as USD, Real Yields Swing
Gold Price Forecast Bright & Volatile as USD, Real Yields Swing
2020-08-07 22:15:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-03 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.