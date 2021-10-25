US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities / Crypto

US Dollar Technical Setups– BoC, BoJ, ECB Rate Decisions on Tap Ahead of Key US Inflation Data (PCE)

A relief rally in the US Dollar early in the week could be vulnerable as markets await major rate decisions (and commentary) from the Bank of Canada, the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank. The event-risk culminates into the close of the week with US Core Personal Consumption data on Friday. There’s plenty of catalysts on tap this week- buckle-up! In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels forUS Treasury Yields (US10Y), US Dollar Index(DXY),EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, Crude Oil (WTI),AUD/USD, GBP/USD, Gold (XAU/USD),Bitcoin (BTC/USD), USD/CHF and the S&P 500 (SPX500).

