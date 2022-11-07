USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX, Nasdaq & Dow- Weekly Technical Outlook
In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Gold (XAU/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI). These are the levels that matter this heading into the weekly open.
Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD 240min
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview
Euro is testing near-term resistance here early in the week at parity- looking for possible inflection off this threshold in the days ahead. Weekly open support at 9904 backed by 9748/82- any losses should be limited to this threshold IF price is indeed heading higher (short-term bullish invalidation). A topside breach from here keeps the focus on 1.0095-1.0121 and the upper parallel / September high around the 1.02-handle. Keep in mind we have key US inflation data on tap Thursday – keep a close eye here.
Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview
Gold prices rallied into confluent resistance last week at 1682/86- a region defined by the 38.2% retracement of the 2015 advance, the July lows, the 61.8% retracement of the October sell-off and multi-month slope resistance. Looking for possible inflection here with a breach / close above needed to suggest a larger recovery is underway towards 1729/34. Initial support now rests with the yearly low-day close at 1659 with a break / close below the objective monthly open at 1633 needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend.
Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Daily
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Crude Oil (WTI) on Tradingview
Oil prices rallied more than 13.5% off the late-October lows with the advance now testing slope resistance. The 38.2% retracement of the June decline rests just higher at 94.35- a breach / daily close above this threshold is needed to clear the way for a larger advance with key resistance eyed at the May low / 100% extension of the September rally at 98.18-99.44. Initial support rests with the July low at 90.54 with medium-term bullish invalidation raised to the 2013 low / November monthly open at 85.61-86.20.
