EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-15 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-10-15 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China GDP, Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-15 13:42:00
Oil Price Outlook: Oil Rips 32% in Eight Weeks- WTI Breakout Levels
2021-10-14 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China GDP, Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-15 13:42:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-10-14 11:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Coils at Support - XAU/USD Breakout Imminent
2021-10-15 20:00:00
Gold Q4 Technical Forecast: Long-term Price Pattern Remains in Focus
2021-10-15 08:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Rally Susceptible to Slowdown in UK CPI
2021-10-15 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-10-15 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Jumps to Key Inflection Point
2021-10-15 17:44:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-15 17:00:00
  • The past few weeks we have regularly mentioned that the SEC is likely to look kindly upon the few Bitcoin futures-based ETFs applications in its pending tray. Get your $btc market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/1XBRPL8IlD https://t.co/IKr70qAcDn
  • Gold prices are poised for a breakout in the days ahead as XAU/USD contracts into longer-term uptrend support. Get your weekly gold forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/nqPwZOLgEk https://t.co/rTWVRs1oJd
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.11% US 500: 0.77% France 40: 0.18% FTSE 100: 0.10% Germany 30: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LMuIXZ9D6X
  • The main focus in the FX space has been the Japanese Yen which continues to go up in smoke across the board. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/2G4zEG3B4t https://t.co/SSdJODy7dW
  • EUR/USD looking to close out the week above the key 1.16 level, now trading at 1.1603 $EURUSD https://t.co/1e9bQlNK8y
  • Free Bird was on the radio when I was getting my lunch. That is my 'an angle gets its wings' moment for the fall
  • Three Democrats urge House to pause overseas tax hike - Politico via BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.22% Silver: -0.85% Gold: -1.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/OvO7iACS4m
  • Chinese growth projections for 2022 and 2023 have been revised marginally lower in the recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) Economic Outlook. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/0fFdyeyJ5s https://t.co/eT3HDguQk6
  • Well that was quite clean #Gold #XAUUSD https://t.co/RunzG8NAuN
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Coils at Support - XAU/USD Breakout Imminent

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Coils at Support - XAU/USD Breakout Imminent

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Forecast: Neutral

Gold prices pressed higher this week with XAU/USD up more than 0.5% in early US trade on Friday. The advance keeps gold within the confines of a well-defined range just above long-term uptrend support. The medium-term outlook hinges on a breakout of this critical range heading into the second half of October. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly technical chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that the XAU/USD had, “failed a third attempt to close below key support at 1738/47 – the immediate focus once again is on possible inflection off this mark into the October open. From a trading standpoint, look for losses to be limited to this week’s low IF price is heading higher with a close above 1791 needed to fuel a larger recovery.” Gold respected a test of the lows with the subsequent rally faltering just above the 1791resistance confluence before pulling back- the battlelines are drawn heading into next week.

Key support remains with the 61.8% retracement of the August rally / April 2020 high at 1738/47- a break / close below this threshold would threaten another accelerated sell-off with such a scenario exposing critical support at 1670/82- a region define by the 61.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2020 decline, the 2021 yearly low and the broader 38.2% retracement of the late-2015 advance. A topside breach of this formation would shift the focus towards the 52-week moving average (currently ~1811) and the 61.8% retracement of the June decline at 1825. Ultimately a close above the yearly high-week close at 1849 is still needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend in gold.

Bottom line: Gold has been testing the bounds of a critical range for the past five weeks and while the broader focus remains constructive, we’re on the lookout for a breakout to offer guidance on the medium-term outlook. From a trading standpoint, the focus remains unchanged- pullbacks should be limited to 1738 IF price is heading higher with a weekly close above 1791 needed to fuel larger recovery. Keep in mind there is a flurry of inflation data next week from New Zealand, UK, Eurozone, and Japan- stay nimble and respect a breakout of this range. A close below parallel support could see another accelerated bout of losses for the yellow metal. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Coils at Support - XAU/USD Breakout Imminent
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +2.50 (71.42% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are1.44% lower than yesterday and 11.29% lower from last week
  • Short positions are7.88% lower than yesterday and 2.04% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

