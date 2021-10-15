Gold Price Forecast: Gold Coils at Support - XAU/USD Breakout Imminent

Gold Technical Price Forecast: Neutral

Gold prices pressed higher this week with XAU/USD up more than 0.5% in early US trade on Friday. The advance keeps gold within the confines of a well-defined range just above long-term uptrend support. The medium-term outlook hinges on a breakout of this critical range heading into the second half of October. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly technical chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that the XAU/USD had, “failed a third attempt to close below key support at 1738/47 – the immediate focus once again is on possible inflection off this mark into the October open. From a trading standpoint, look for losses to be limited to this week’s low IF price is heading higher with a close above 1791 needed to fuel a larger recovery.” Gold respected a test of the lows with the subsequent rally faltering just above the 1791resistance confluence before pulling back- the battlelines are drawn heading into next week.

Key support remains with the 61.8% retracement of the August rally / April 2020 high at 1738/47- a break / close below this threshold would threaten another accelerated sell-off with such a scenario exposing critical support at 1670/82- a region define by the 61.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2020 decline, the 2021 yearly low and the broader 38.2% retracement of the late-2015 advance. A topside breach of this formation would shift the focus towards the 52-week moving average (currently ~1811) and the 61.8% retracement of the June decline at 1825. Ultimately a close above the yearly high-week close at 1849 is still needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend in gold.

Bottom line: Gold has been testing the bounds of a critical range for the past five weeks and while the broader focus remains constructive, we’re on the lookout for a breakout to offer guidance on the medium-term outlook. From a trading standpoint, the focus remains unchanged- pullbacks should be limited to 1738 IF price is heading higher with a weekly close above 1791 needed to fuel larger recovery. Keep in mind there is a flurry of inflation data next week from New Zealand, UK, Eurozone, and Japan- stay nimble and respect a breakout of this range. A close below parallel support could see another accelerated bout of losses for the yellow metal. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex