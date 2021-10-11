News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-11 16:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-11 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Rally Continues, But Looking Overextended in Near-term
2021-10-11 17:00:00
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-11 15:37:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, BTC/USD, US CPI, FOMC Minutes
2021-10-11 14:00:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-11 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Potential- XAU/USD Opening-Range Setup
2021-10-11 18:00:00
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-11 15:37:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-11 16:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-11 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory
2021-10-11 19:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-11 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Bitcoin: ✅ BTC ETF up for review - may be as many as 4 BTC ETFs by the end of the month ✅Soros' fund confirmed to already be long #Bitcoin ✅ Last week both Powell at the Fed and Gensler at the SEC said they do not want to regulate $BTC https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/10/11/Bitcoin-btc-btcusd-bulls-towards-60k-ethereum-eth-coils-below-resistance.html
  • Bitcoin continues its ascendency, with market participants firmly eyeing the $60,000 level #Bitcoin $BTCUSD https://t.co/QYctxXYJ67
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.13% Gold: -0.13% Silver: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/hpEIR2FSpn
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.83%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 73.91%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ffr9zWdzBi
  • #Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Potential- $XAUUSD Opening-Range Setup - https://t.co/dLlyZlrPYK https://t.co/WM6WIlnIAl
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.20% FTSE 100: -0.28% France 40: -0.32% US 500: -0.32% Wall Street: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/xGk5FiAEKe
  • WTI continues its relentless march higher, briefly trading above $82 earlier in the session $CL $CL_F https://t.co/lARdBlSA1z
  • RT @Snowden: ok boomer https://t.co/7uQ9dyGYAC
  • AUD/USD is higher on the day, but retreating after testing resistance around 0.7365 $AUDUSD https://t.co/yXeJLev45A
  • With the RBNZ hiking rates (first major central bank to do so since Jan 2019) and the BOE now talking about its own time table, I think we are shifting 'shades of dovish' to faint 'shades of hawkish' in global monetary policy https://t.co/KBoR4rIF5g
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Potential- XAU/USD Opening-Range Setup

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Potential- XAU/USD Opening-Range Setup

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Advertisement

Gold prices rallied more than 3.4% off the September lows with XAU/USD trading at 1755 into the open of trade this week. We’re on the lookout for possible exhaustion on this pullback with the immediate focus on a breakout of the monthly opening-range. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we warned that XAU/USD was, “trading just above confluent support at 1729/38 – from a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops. Losses should be limited this support zone IF price is indeed heading higher with a breach / close above 1774 needed to clear the way for a larger rally.” The sell-off went even deeper to register a low at 1721 before being caught by the 1.618% extension of the September decline / August low-day close at 1725/29. A substantial rebound ensued with Gold tipping the 50% retracement of the September decline before pulling back– the October opening-range is set with the focus on a breakout of 1744 – 1777.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action shows XAU/USD trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the September lows. Note that the lower parallel converges on the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the September decline near 1744 later this week – a break / close below this threshold would threaten another run on support targets at 1725/29, 1717 and 1707/12. Initial resistance steady at 1777 with a topside breach / close above the 61.8% retracement / 2012 high at 1791/95 needed validate a larger price reversal in Gold.

Bottom line: Gold made a strong defense of support into the close of September with the October opening-range set just above uptrend support- we’re on breakout watch. From a trading standpoint, look for downside exhaustion head of the lower parallel IF price is indeed heading higher with a breach above 1791/95 needed to fuel the next leg-up in price. Stay nimble here- Ultimately weakness beyond 1707 would likely witness another bout of accelerated losses for the yellow metal. Stay tuned! Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Retail Positioning - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +3.32 (76.84% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are2.85% higher than yesterday and 1.07% lower from last week
  • Short positions are8.20% higher than yesterday and 27.08% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Rally Continues, But Looking Overextended in Near-term
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Rally Continues, But Looking Overextended in Near-term
2021-10-11 17:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Charts Look Bullish
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Charts Look Bullish
2021-10-11 12:30:00
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Oil Seven Week Rally at Seven Year High
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Oil Seven Week Rally at Seven Year High
2021-10-08 15:01:00
Natural Gas (NG) Outlook: Volatility Suggests Top May Be in Place
Natural Gas (NG) Outlook: Volatility Suggests Top May Be in Place
2021-10-08 14:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed