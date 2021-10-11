Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-11 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Rally Continues, But Looking Overextended in Near-term
2021-10-11 17:00:00
Wall Street
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, BTC/USD, US CPI, FOMC Minutes
2021-10-11 14:00:00
Gold
News
GBP/USD
News
USD/JPY
News
Real Time News
  • Not a surprise that TRY is sitting at yearly lows after this happened last month: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/23/usd-try-eur-try-rates-jump-amid-surprise-turkish-rate-cut-cbrt.html https://t.co/5Yohc6MEmZ
  • The Turkish Lira continues to weaken, with USD/TRY breaking through 9.00 for the first time ever $USDTRY https://t.co/7GawlPhRzX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.72%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 73.02%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RwyEEs71QJ
  • After the sell-off into the month-end, this week has seen a modest reprieve in GBP/USD, helped by the slide in EUR/GBP through 0.85 and GBP/JPY demand. Getyour market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/go4Tu1ufEa https://t.co/yOwBGHAjx3
  • US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/10/11/US-Dollar-Price-Action-Setups-EUR-USD-GBP-USD-USD-JPY-USD-CAD.html https://t.co/UifiODnOYt
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.15% Silver: 0.08% Gold: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/uKms8rN5My
  • USD/CAD has taken out the August low (1.2453) following the better-than-expected Canada Employment report. Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/GnghpCXLFX https://t.co/O4lFQDohL1
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.73% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.34% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -1.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/RGoaEGuTTb
  • JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon: - I believe the government is going to regulate crypto - I personally think Bitcoin is worthless #Bitcoin $JPM
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.48% US 500: 0.40% FTSE 100: 0.08% Germany 30: 0.08% France 40: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vKkwSqJwzw
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin

Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Monthly Opening-Ranges in Play– US Treasury Yields, USD/JPY, Bitcoin & Oil Breakout Levels

The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains within the October opening-range and we’re on the lookout for a breakout in the days ahead as price holds just below uptrend resistance. All eyed will be on core inflation data out of the US this week with employment reads on tap from the UK and Australia. We’re closely tracking major breakouts in US Treasury Yields, USD/JPY, Oil and Bitcoin with prices now approaching initial resistance targets just higher into the weekly open. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, US10Y, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD),USD/CAD, Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), and USD/JPY.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Weekly Event Risk - Key Data Releases - USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, JPY

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

