Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Advertisement

US Dollar Monthly Opening-Ranges in Play– US Treasury Yields, USD/JPY, Bitcoin & Oil Breakout Levels

The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains within the October opening-range and we’re on the lookout for a breakout in the days ahead as price holds just below uptrend resistance. All eyed will be on core inflation data out of the US this week with employment reads on tap from the UK and Australia. We’re closely tracking major breakouts in US Treasury Yields, USD/JPY, Oil and Bitcoin with prices now approaching initial resistance targets just higher into the weekly open. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, US10Y, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD),USD/CAD, Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), and USD/JPY.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex