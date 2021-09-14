Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Reversal Back at Key Pivot Zone

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Setup: How to Trade the US CPI Release
2021-09-14 09:30:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 on Technical Ledges with US CPI Release On Tap
2021-09-14 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-14 17:30:00
Brent Crude Outlook: Higher Oil Prices, Hurricane Nicholas & OPEC Revises Demand Forecast
2021-09-14 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Tighten After CPI, Focus on September FOMC
2021-09-14 16:09:00
Market Sentiment Wobbles But Selling Stocks Only For The Brave | Webinar
2021-09-14 11:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Drop as US CPI Drives Fed Outlook Speculation
2021-09-14 06:07:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunge Searches for Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-09-13 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
2021-09-14 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat
2021-09-14 14:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US stocks continue to trade on their backfoot after last week’s pullback, to varying degrees depending on the index being analyzed. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/i5TEk1uJeS https://t.co/LzqU9ppsLd
  • The $SPX is leaning precariously into support. Not only is this US index a benchmark for 'risk trends' more globally, but its technical trend channel is perhaps the most overt picture amongst its various sentiment peers https://t.co/dDXr7urEAv
  • AUD/USD lower on the day, continues to test key zone around 0.7320 $AUDUSD https://t.co/gAN9axzeEl
  • RT @megtirrell: Pfizer CFO on timeline for #covid19 vaccine for kids, today at Morgan Stanley conf: -results in kids 5-11 by end of Sept,…
  • Maybe I'm not in the know because I don't have an iPhone, but that thing looks just like the last model. People didn't get this jazzed about the new model of the Ford Focus
  • $Gold back to resistance $GC holding well on the levels, support bounce right back up to resistance. 1834 is the big level above https://t.co/Q059g38Yh3 https://t.co/R97ed7Msvj
  • Australian #Dollar Forecast: $AUDUSD Reversal Back at Key Pivot Zone - https://t.co/ZjAKN7iQCL https://t.co/rWOaP1i11m
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: 80 counterparties take $1.169 trillion at Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo $USD $DXY https://t.co/znQJfS791d
  • EUR/USD cooling off of session highs following this morning's US CPI print. Support below around 1.1814 $EURUSD https://t.co/QUr9EpWwkS
  • RT @IG_US: .@GuyAdami and @RiskReversal discuss - The market will never go down again - APPL, ARKK: Shiny objects lose luster - Lockdowns &…
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Reversal Back at Key Pivot Zone

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Reversal Back at Key Pivot Zone

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update - Weekly Chart
  • AUD/USD reverses back into key technical pivot zone – risk for price inflection ahead
  • Aussie support 7328, 7248 (key) - resistance 7480s, bearish invalidation at 7531
Advertisement

The Australian Dollar is off just 0.17% against the US Dollar since the start of the week with AUD/USD now off more than 2% off the monthly highs. The decline takes Aussie into a key technical pivot zone we’ve been tracking for months now and we’re looking for possible price inflection off this region in the days ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie technical setup and more.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Weekly - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that Aussie, “broke a major technical support confluence and keeps the focus lower in AUD/USD while below the objective August open at 7328.” Our focus was on, “the first major support target at 7122 with a key technical pivot zone just lower at 7016/52- risk for downside exhaustion into these levels.” Price registered a low at 7105 before reversing sharply higher with a 5.2% rally stretching to a high at 7478 before pulling back. Price is BACK at the 7328 pivot zone on Tuesday with Australia employment data on tap tomorrow night- looking for a reaction / price inflection here.

A break back lower from here would keep the focus back on the highlighted support confluence at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the August rally at 7248- a close below this threshold would be needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend with such a scenario exposing 7122 and critical support at 7016/52. Weekly resistance remains with the medina-line (currently ~7480s) backed by broader bearish invalidation at the 52-week moving average / March low at 7515/31- a topside breach / close above would suggest a larger trend reversal is underway.

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar pullback is at a major pivot zone – looking for inflection off this threshold. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops – on the lookout for possible downside exhaustion ahead of 7248 IF price is still heading higher. Ultimately a breach / close above the median-line would be needed to suggest more significant low is in place. Stay nimble here - Aussie employment data is on tap tomorrow with US retail sales slated for Thursday. Review my latest Australian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Retail Positioning - Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long AUD/USD - the ratio stands at +1.08 (51.98% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are 6.07% higher than yesterday and 22.97% higher from last week
  • Short positions are1.11% lower than yesterday and 20.14% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Key Australia / US Data Reeases - AUD/USD Economic Calendar - Aussie Event Risk Ahead

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunge Searches for Support- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunge Searches for Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-09-13 17:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast: Watch Support Test in Days Ahead
Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast: Watch Support Test in Days Ahead
2021-09-13 14:00:00
DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Trying to Steady for a Rally
DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Trying to Steady for a Rally
2021-09-13 12:30:00
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Plunges to Trend Support- Battle Lines Drawn
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Plunges to Trend Support- Battle Lines Drawn
2021-09-10 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish