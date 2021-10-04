News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Faces First Hurdle at Fresh Yearly Low
2021-10-04 18:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI at a Major Long-term Level
2021-10-04 15:30:00
Technical Setups: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-10-04 14:59:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Q4 Outlook: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Fed, Euro, ECB, Oil, Volatility Returns?
2021-10-04 14:00:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-01 19:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Potential, XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-04 17:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-04 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-04 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • With Evergrande still in the background, trade wars warming back up and the US and China hurling aggressive language over Taiwan; took a look at the Shanghai Composite and $FXI iShares ETF divergence. Here with 60-day correlation https://t.co/6MXL2bx96S
  • #Euro Price Forecast: $EURUSD Plunge Faces First Hurdle at Fresh Yearly Low - https://t.co/juIuL3W6tX https://t.co/Be6btvSFBA
  • The US Dollar Index is trading lower on the day, finding support around the Sept. 28 highs $USD $DXY https://t.co/mTZrIXrbaS
  • Oil prices have surged to fresh multi-year highs, 3yrs for Brent Crude and near 7yrs for WTI Crude. OPEC+ agreed to stick to its planned 400kbpd hike in oil production. Get your #crudeoil market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/OxoAgaeNLD https://t.co/cfQfvv1Slu
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: 77 counterparties take $1.399 trillion at Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo $USD $DXY https://t.co/d2SY5c7GYJ
  • Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Potential, XAU/USD Levels https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/10/04/Gold-Price-Forecast-Gold-Breakout-Potential-XAU-USD-XAUUSD-Levels.html $Gold https://t.co/OZTHcOQN8y
  • WTI continues to soar as global energy prices squeeze higher. Now trading at a fresh 7-year high $CL $CL_F #OOTT https://t.co/2UOW331xBY
  • AUD/USD approaches the 50-Day SMA (0.7311) as it extends the rebound from the September low (0.7170). Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/JPFkC3xjYR https://t.co/3UYSsCv7S6
  • Hello everyone migrating here because Facebook and Instragram are down. Don't worry, we'll all get through this together. We can all go outside for 10 video clips (a measure of time I think too many people are aware of nowadays)
  • $AMZN is testing a key floor near $3175. If this level is breached, the next major support appears in the $2880 area #trading https://t.co/rIVyJC9KsM
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Faces First Hurdle at Fresh Yearly Low

Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Faces First Hurdle at Fresh Yearly Low

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Euro updated technical trade levels & sentiment – Weekly Chart
  • EUR/USD plunges nearly 3% off September high into critical support pivot
  • Weekly support 1.1569 (key), 1.1445; Resistance 1.1695 bearish invalidation ~1.1830s
Advertisement

Euro is trading fractionally higher against the US Dollar into the start of the week with EUR/USD attempting to snap a four-week losing streak. Price is trading into a critical support pivot we’ve been tracking for months now and the focus is on possible price inflection off this threshold early in the month. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly price chart heading into October trade. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Euro technical setup and more.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD Weekly - Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Euro Weekly Price Outlook(August) we noted that EUR/USD was approaching resistance objectives at, “the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the May decline at 1.1894- a region of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached. A close below 1.1695 would be needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend with such a scenario exposing critical support at the 2019 & 2016 highs / the 100% extension of the yearly decline at 1.1570-1.1621.” Price briefly registered a high at 1.1909 before reversing sharply lower with Euro now trading within this key support pivot into the October open- watch the weekly close.

A break below this threshold could fuel another bout of accelerated losses for the Euro with such a scenario exposing the lower parallel / 2019 yearly open at ~1.1445- look for a larger reaction there IF reached. Initial weekly resistance now back at 1.1695 with breach / close above the median-line (currently ~1.1830s) needed to suggest a more significant near-term low is in place.

Bottom line: Euro has plummeted into support at a critical multi-year pivot zone into the start of the month. From a trading standpoint a good zone to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops. Risk for some recovery here but rallies should be capped by 1.1694 IF price is heading lower on this stretch. Ultimately, a larger breakdown may offer more favorable opportunities closer to downtrend support. I’ll publish an updated Euro Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

Euro Trader Sentiment - EUR/USD Price Chart - Euro Retail Positioning - Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long EUR/USD - the ratio stands at -2.09 (67.59% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are0.20% lower than yesterday and 8.38% higher from last week
  • Short positions are13.19% higher than yesterday and 7.13% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Trader are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Key Eurozone / US Data Releases

Eurozone / US Data Releases - EUR/USD Economic Calendar - Euro Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI at a Major Long-term Level
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI at a Major Long-term Level
2021-10-04 15:30:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Breakout Begins for Loonie - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Breakout Begins for Loonie - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-04 14:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Rally Reversing Again, Watch Support
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Rally Reversing Again, Watch Support
2021-10-04 12:30:00
EUR Technical Analysis Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF
EUR Technical Analysis Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF
2021-10-04 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed