2021-10-04 16:30:00
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI at a Major Long-term Level
2021-10-04 15:30:00
Technical Setups: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-10-04 14:59:00
Markets Q4 Outlook: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Fed, Euro, ECB, Oil, Volatility Returns?
2021-10-04 14:00:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-01 19:00:00
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Technical Setups: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-10-04 14:59:00
2021-10-04 16:30:00
2021-10-04 16:30:00
2021-10-04 16:30:00
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Real Time News
  • Hello everyone migrating here because Facebook and Instragram are down. Don't worry, we'll all get through this together. We can all go outside for 10 video clips (a measure of time I think too many people are aware of nowadays)
  • $AMZN is testing a key floor near $3175. If this level is breached, the next major support appears in the $2880 area #trading https://t.co/rIVyJC9KsM
  • Bitcoin retracing this morning's steep decline, now trading back above $48,500 #Bitcoin $BTCUSD https://t.co/orAhYky2XQ
  • timing... right after I tweeted this, word of a 'global outage' on $FB begins to circulate now support being tested through, testing the June low big test, big spot https://t.co/CbdZPvSZNG https://t.co/Zeo0cBiKrN
  • RT @WilliamsonChris: Global #manufacturing prices spiked higher again in September amid further near-record supply constraints, but demand…
  • $FB with a big gap down to start the week Facebook trend building throughout the pandemic, has given back 23.6% in < one month testing confluent support https://t.co/t7OAMMF0eP
  • Pandora papers, IMF data manipulation claims, Fed member trading scandals. Is this attention a side effect of things going well in the markets/economy or signs of worry that drive us to investigate the people of power?
  • The $SPX has surpassed a 5% correction from all time highs and its 100-day moving average. Time to put the -10% line in the sand in and keep the 200-day SMA in the picture as well https://t.co/VJwQ4V3BT0
  • Technical Setups: $DXY, $USDCAD, $AUDUSD, $SPX, #Gold, #Oil, & #Bitcoin - (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/mM7e88ihZq
  • The markets open to volatility if not a clear risk-bearing. Energy markets, FOMC policy, and US-China tensions are just a few themes DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter talks on for Monday! https://t.co/QYJwqlIcTU
Technical Setups: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin

Technical Setups: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Risks Deeper Correction– Bitcoin, Gold to Attempt Counter-offensives

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended into a critical resistance range on the back of a four-week rally and while the broader focus remains weighted to the topside, the immediate advance remains vulnerable early in the month while below 94.65. A similar but inverse scenario can be seen in the SPX500 – last week’s decline rebounded off confluent downtrend support and while a near-term recovery may be underway, the risk for a deeper correction remains while below bearish invalidation at 4444. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, SPX500, US10Y, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) , Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), USD/JPY and AUD/USD,

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

