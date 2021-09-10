Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Plunges to Trend Support- Battle Lines Drawn

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 27, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-09-10 13:25:00
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 03, 2021 00:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,969.90.
2021-09-10 14:25:00
Hang Seng Index Higher as Risk Turns On But AUD/USD Can’t Catch A Bid. Where To From Here?
2021-09-10 06:34:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers
2021-09-10 05:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Carves September Range- Breakout Levels
2021-09-09 18:01:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • NZD/USD appears to be on track to test the monthly high (0.7170) as it trades back above the 200-Day SMA (0.7115). Get your market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/7LIQrNvGYK https://t.co/W5fVzlJ2Ix
  • #Bitcoin Outlook: $BTCUSD Plunges to Trend Support- Battle Lines Drawn - https://t.co/KsWEqhnQ0P https://t.co/c4qZQEHUIo
  • Bloomberg News reports that the Biden administration is weighing a new investigation into Chinese subsidies and their damage to the U.S. economy as a way to pressure Beijing on trade $RUT $USD $XAUUSD
  • Biden team weighs China trade probe in bid to pressure Beijing #trading $SPX $DJI $NDX
  • Cleveland Fed President Mester says she supports taper this year (somewhat dovish for this hawk as I'd expect insinuation of September) and winding fully down through the first half of next year. Plays down concern over the Delta variant impact on the economy
  • After another morning reversal, the Dow is working on its fifth consecutive slide and pressuring technical support. My $DJIA trendline here stretches back to Nov and that's the SMA. Where do you think the line in the sand is? #Technicals https://t.co/XOFntzZVxr
  • TAX PART OF DEMOCRATS'S $3.5T PLAN COULD BE READY BY MONDAY $USD $SPX #TRADING
  • 🇺🇸 Wholesale Inventories MoM (JUL) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.6% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-10
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Wholesale Inventories MoM (JUL) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.6% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-10
  • 🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (AUG) Actual: 2.4% Expected: 4.4% Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-10
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Plunges to Trend Support- Battle Lines Drawn

Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Plunges to Trend Support- Battle Lines Drawn

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Bitcoin Technical Price Outlook: BTC/USD Trade Levels

Advertisement

Bitcoin prices plunged this week with BTC/USD poised to close the week down more than 11.6% - marking the largest weekly / daily declines since mid-May. An outside-weekly reversal off the highs has tested and defended multi-month uptrend support and the focus remains on a break of this near-term range for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the BTC/USD technical price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Bitcoin setup and more.

Bitcoin Price Chart – BTC/USD Daily

Bitcoin Price Chart - BTC/USD Daily - Cryptocurrency Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros (log scale), Technical Strategist; Bitcoin on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Bitcoin Price Outlook we noted that BTC/USD was probing uptrend resistance with a more significant threshold just higher, “at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly decline at 51030- look for a larger reaction there IF reached…” A topside breach into the start of September faltered just two-days later with a massive washout plunging nearly 19% off the highs. The panic sell-off prompted a critical test of major support with Bitcoin defending the broader multi-month uptrend. Is the correction complete?

Initial daily support rests with the 200-day moving average near ~46000 backed by the lower median-line parallel (currently ~44500). A break / daily close below the 38.2% retracement of the June rally at 43686 would be needed to threaten a larger correction with such a scenario exposing a pair of 61.8% retracements – of the 2021 range at 41929 and of the June rally at 37940.

Bitcoin Price Chart – BTC/USD Daily (2018 Price Action Parallel)

Bitcoin Price Chart - BTC/USD Daily - 2018 Price Action Parallel - Cryptocurrency Outlook - Technical Forecast

A quick update to the price parallel we’ve been tracking of the structure of the 2018 decline- while time -value has decoupled, the wave pattern remains similar. Another comparison to keep in mind is the extent of this correction off the highs – the last two instances of similar washouts can be seen at the January and February highs. Both scenarios ultimately marked a new intraday low (beyond the initial washout) before resumption and ended up being pullbacks within the broader uptrend- a similar scenario here?

Bitcoin Price Chart – BTC/USD 240min

Bitcoin Price Chart - BTC/USD 240min - Cryptocurrency Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Bitcoin price action shows the BTC/USD plunge turning sharply off the lower parallel before rallying back into the April low at 47004. Near-term bearish invalidation now stand at 49114/499 with a breach / close above 51030 once again needed to mark resumption towards the May opening-range low at 52924 and the 78.6% retracement at 57128.

Bottom line: The Bitcoin plunge turned off uptrend support and keeps price within the broader June uptrend. From at trading standpoint, the focus is on a breakout of this near-term consolidation just above slope support – be on the lookout for downside exhaustion ahead of the lower parallel (blue) IF price is going to hold trend with a breach above 49499 needed to clear the way for another test of the highs. Sentiment is stretched here so stay nimble and respect the closes- ultimately a break below 43686 could see another bout of accelerated losses. The bulls aren’t in the clear just yet. . .

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Carves September Range- Breakout Levels
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Carves September Range- Breakout Levels
2021-09-09 18:01:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Blow-off to Offer Reset- Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Blow-off to Offer Reset- Loonie Levels
2021-09-09 15:01:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Trading at Resistance, Make or Break?
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Trading at Resistance, Make or Break?
2021-09-09 13:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bullish Breakouts Coming Soon? - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bullish Breakouts Coming Soon? - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
2021-09-08 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin