News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast – Limited Upside as US Treasury Yields Continue to Climb
2021-10-20 09:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-10-19 20:02:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Eight-Week Rally Vulnerable- WTI Levels
2021-10-20 16:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: EIA Data in Focus After API Stockpiles Build
2021-10-20 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Wall Street Indices May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2021-10-20 01:00:00
Have Fed Hike Odds Gone Too Far? – The Macro Setup
2021-10-19 17:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes 200-Day SMA Again During Fed Blackout Period
2021-10-20 15:00:00
Gold Prices May Swing Lower on Fed Beige Book, CSX Earnings Report
2021-10-20 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: At Significant Point of Interest on Chart
2021-10-20 14:00:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-20 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Jitters as US Treasury Yields Move Higher Amid Commodity Woes. More Yen Weakness Ahead?
2021-10-20 07:00:00
Have Fed Hike Odds Gone Too Far? – The Macro Setup
2021-10-19 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.71% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.53% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.35% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/o4Bg5hW0tn
  • #Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Eight-Week Rally Vulnerable- $WTI Levels ($USOil) - https://t.co/32p8cbyZVr https://t.co/PPWB11MbRh
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.45% US 500: 0.40% France 40: 0.01% Germany 30: 0.00% FTSE 100: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/brXwszjzBv
  • RT @jason_donner: Pelosi on if a framework can be reached by end of week: “Let’s see…we have met every milestone along the way in our timet…
  • RT @breakingmkts: *PAYPAL SAID TO EXPLORE PURCHASE OF SOCIAL MEDIA FIRM PINTEREST $PYPL $PINS
  • Wondering if $MS will drop its fire and ice scenario at some point or continue to call for a major pullback in stocks? #trading $SPX $DJI $RUT
  • Risk appetite is on the hunt for record highs to start the New York session with Bitcoin hitting the mark at $66,000 and the S&P 500 within easy reach of 4,545. DailyFX's @JohnKickligther discusses what is ahead today! https://t.co/HRDercEcMU
  • $DJIA about to hit its all time high https://t.co/dX26Ib4Bbc
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.68% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.49% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.36% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JfRnr21NMZ
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.59% Wall Street: 0.43% US 500: 0.39% FTSE 100: 0.08% Germany 30: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nCnqh3uZfw
Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Eight-Week Rally Vulnerable- WTI Levels

Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Eight-Week Rally Vulnerable- WTI Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Weekly Trade Levels

  • Crude Oil updated technical trade levels – Weekly Chart
  • WTI breakout marks eight weeks up- constructive above 74.94, resistance 82.84, 90.68 (key)
  • New to Oil Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Oil-Beginners Guide
Advertisement

Oil prices are poised to snapped an eight-week winning streak with WTI down more than 1% on Wednesday in US trade. The breakout is testing initial resistance hurdles here and while the near-term may see some pullback, the broader outlook remains constructive in the weeks ahead while above a critical inflection zone in price. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the oil price weekly chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil price technical setup and more.

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Weekly

Please add a description for the image.

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Crude Oil (WTI) on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Crude Oil Price Forecast we highlighted that a seven-week rally in WTI had broken above a critical resistance zone at the 2011 & 2012 lows / 100% extension at 74.94-77.37,while noting that a, “weekly close at these levels would keep the long-bias viable with subsequent resistance objectives eyed at the 2011 low-week close at 82.84 backed by the upper parallel of the multi-year pitchfork we’ve been tracking off the 2016 and 2020 lows (currently ~88), and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2008 decline at 90.68- both levels of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached.”

The outlook remains unchanged with the rally extending into the first resistance target this week at 82.84. Initial weekly support now rests at the 25% parallel (currently ~79.10) backed by the median-line / 2011 low at 74.94- losses should be limited to this threshold IF price is heading higher.

Bottom line: The oil price breakout has extended into the first level of lateral resistance- risk for some ‘back and fill’ here but the outlook remains constructive. From at trading standpoint, pullbacks should be limited to the median-line with a close above 82.84 keeping the focus on subsequent resistance objectives towards the upper parallels. Review my latest Crude Oil Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term WTI technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment – WTI Price Chart

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment - WTI Price Chart - USOil Retail Positioning - CL Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short crude oil - the ratio stands at -1.62 (38.21% of traders are long) – typically bullish reading
  • Long positions are8.87% lower than yesterday and 7.71% higher from last week
  • Short positions are7.52% higher than yesterday and 6.75% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise. Traders are more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Oil - US Crude trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: At Significant Point of Interest on Chart
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: At Significant Point of Interest on Chart
2021-10-20 14:00:00
S&P 500 Technical Outlook Remains Bullish
S&P 500 Technical Outlook Remains Bullish
2021-10-20 13:15:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: CAD Bulls Face Exhaustion - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: CAD Bulls Face Exhaustion - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-19 19:05:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rips - Breakout Levels
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rips - Breakout Levels
2021-10-19 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude