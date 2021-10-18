News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-18 15:30:00
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Yen, Crude Oil, Bitcoin Nears Record High, China GDP
2021-10-18 11:00:00
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-18 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Yen, Crude Oil, Bitcoin Nears Record High, China GDP
2021-10-18 11:00:00
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
Gold Technical Outlook: The Short and Long of It
2021-10-18 14:05:00
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
GBP/USD Rate Rally Susceptible to Slowdown in UK CPI
2021-10-15 16:00:00
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-10-18 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities / Crypto

US Dollar Threatens Deeper Pullback– US Treasury Yields, USD/JPY, Bitcoin & Oil Eying Key Resistance

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading into the lower bounds of the October opening-range and threatens a more significant correction if broken. The US economic calendar is light until Friday’s PMI reading but a flurry of inflation releases out of the UK, Eurozone, Canada and Japan are on tap. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index(DXY),EUR/USD, US10Y, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD),USD/CAD, Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), and USD/JPY.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Key Weekly Event Risk - USD, EUR, CAD, JPY & UK

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

