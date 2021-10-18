US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities / Crypto
- Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities heading into October
- Updated trade levels on the US Dollar Majors, SPX, Gold, Silver, Crude Oil, Bitcoin and more!
- New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide
US Dollar Threatens Deeper Pullback– US Treasury Yields, USD/JPY, Bitcoin & Oil Eying Key Resistance
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading into the lower bounds of the October opening-range and threatens a more significant correction if broken. The US economic calendar is light until Friday’s PMI reading but a flurry of inflation releases out of the UK, Eurozone, Canada and Japan are on tap. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index(DXY),EUR/USD, US10Y, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD),USD/CAD, Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), and USD/JPY.
For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk
---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX
Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.