Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Jumps to Key Inflection Point

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-15 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-10-15 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China GDP, Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-15 13:42:00
Oil Price Outlook: Oil Rips 32% in Eight Weeks- WTI Breakout Levels
2021-10-14 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China GDP, Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-15 13:42:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-10-14 11:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Coils at Support - XAU/USD Breakout Imminent
2021-10-15 20:00:00
Gold Q4 Technical Forecast: Long-term Price Pattern Remains in Focus
2021-10-15 08:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Rally Susceptible to Slowdown in UK CPI
2021-10-15 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-10-15 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Jumps to Key Inflection Point
2021-10-15 17:44:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-15 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.71%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 79.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OyMnOH8EOa
  • The past few weeks we have regularly mentioned that the SEC is likely to look kindly upon the few Bitcoin futures-based ETFs applications in its pending tray. Get your $btc market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/1XBRPL8IlD https://t.co/IKr70qAcDn
  • Gold prices are poised for a breakout in the days ahead as XAU/USD contracts into longer-term uptrend support. Get your weekly gold forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/nqPwZOLgEk https://t.co/rTWVRs1oJd
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.11% US 500: 0.77% France 40: 0.18% FTSE 100: 0.10% Germany 30: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LMuIXZ9D6X
  • The main focus in the FX space has been the Japanese Yen which continues to go up in smoke across the board. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/2G4zEG3B4t https://t.co/SSdJODy7dW
  • EUR/USD looking to close out the week above the key 1.16 level, now trading at 1.1603 $EURUSD https://t.co/1e9bQlNK8y
  • Free Bird was on the radio when I was getting my lunch. That is my 'an angle gets its wings' moment for the fall
  • Three Democrats urge House to pause overseas tax hike - Politico via BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.22% Silver: -0.85% Gold: -1.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/OvO7iACS4m
  • Chinese growth projections for 2022 and 2023 have been revised marginally lower in the recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) Economic Outlook. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/0fFdyeyJ5s https://t.co/eT3HDguQk6
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Jumps to Key Inflection Point

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Jumps to Key Inflection Point

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Japanese Yen Technical Price Forecast: USD/JPY Weekly Trade Levels

  • Japanese Yen technical trade levels update – Weekly Chart
  • USD/JPY breakout marks six-weeks / rips to fresh multi-year highs – resistance ahead
  • Support 112.40, 111.60/98 (critical)- Key resistance at 114.55/92, 116
Advertisement

The US Dollar surged nearly 5% against the Japanese Yen since the September lows in USD/JPY with a six-week rally ripping to fresh three-year highs on Friday. While the broader focus remains constructive, the immediate rally may be vulnerable in the weeks ahead as the breakout approaches the first major resistance hurdle in price. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Yen technical setup and more.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Weekly

Japanese Yen Price Chart - USD/JPY Weekly - Dollar vs Yen Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Japanese Yen Weekly Price Outlook we highlighted that USD/JPY breakout was imminent as price coiled into, “uptrend support here (near ~109.07) just ahead of the Fed and the focus is on the weekly close with respect to this trendline... Ultimately a breach / close above the 61.8% retracement at 110.53 would be needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend towards 111.60s again.” The US Dollar ripped higher into the October open with USD/JPY rallying nearly 3% month-to-date.

The advance is now approaching a major resistance zone just higher at 114.55/92- a region defined by the 2018 swing high and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of late-2016 decline. Note that the median-line also converges on this threshold over the next few weeks and further highlights the technical significance of this key pivot zone. Weekly support now rests back at former resistance around the 112-handle with broader outlook constructive while within this formation. A topside breach from here exposes subsequent resistance objectives at the August 2015 swing low at 116.08 and the 2017 high-week close at 116.90.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The USD/JPY breakout has extended into the first major resistance hurdle at 114.55/95. From a trading standpoint, a good region to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – losses / pullbacks should be limited to the 25% parallel (currently near ~112.40s) IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a weekly close above this key threshold needed to keep the immediate long-bias viable. I’ll publish an updated Japanese Yen Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.

Japanese Yen Trader Sentiment – USD/JPY Price Chart

Japanese Yen Trader Sentiment - USD/JPY Price Chart - Yen Retail Positioning - Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/JPY - the ratio stands at -2.67 (27.27% of traders are long) – typically bullish reading
  • Long positions areunchanged than yesterday and 11.67% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 11.36% lower than yesterday and 9.84% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Traders are less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Key US / Japan Data Releases

Key US / Japan Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Flags; USD/JPY Nears Key Fibonacci Retracement
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Flags; USD/JPY Nears Key Fibonacci Retracement
2021-10-14 19:40:00
Oil Price Outlook: Oil Rips 32% in Eight Weeks- WTI Breakout Levels
Oil Price Outlook: Oil Rips 32% in Eight Weeks- WTI Breakout Levels
2021-10-14 18:00:00
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Looking to Break Multi-month Range
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Looking to Break Multi-month Range
2021-10-14 13:30:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Momentum Remains Firm - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Momentum Remains Firm - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-13 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish