US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, USD/CAD & GBP/USD Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-21 16:00:00
EURUSD and EURJPY Weigh Reversals, S&P 500 Flirts with Record High
2021-10-21 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Sets Fresh High as Bulls Eye More Upside
2021-10-21 03:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Days Ahead
2021-10-21 12:30:00
Dow Jones Hits Intraday Record as Risk-on Mood Lifts All Boats Including Bitcoin
2021-10-20 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Range Trading to Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-21 16:45:00
Gold Prices Drives Up the Range as US Dollar Wallows. Can XAU/USD Make a Breakout?
2021-10-21 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, USD/CAD & GBP/USD Levels
2021-10-21 19:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Struggling to Break Above 1.38
2021-10-21 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-21 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Leaps Higher as Nikkei Falls and China Looks for Energy Answers. Will the Trend Resume?
2021-10-21 07:03:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RBA's Lowe: - The RBA's broad mandate offers more leeway when responding to shocks
  • RBA's Lowe: - RBA's CPI framework improves the credibility of the monetary regime - The RBA has learned that a flexible medium-term inflation objective works well
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 RBA Gov Lowe Speech due at 19:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-21
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD Plunge into Support- Exhaustion Risk - https://t.co/LIOIcgxlCC https://t.co/vOm2kYlWpQ
  • RT @vtg2: BREAKING: The Fed on Thursday announced it will ban top officials from trading in individual stocks and bonds as part of a major…
  • RT @caphilltrish: “Don’t ask me- I can’t answer that question,” @kyrstensinema tells me when I ask if a deal on a framework can be reached…
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.11% Gold: -0.07% Silver: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/VZvzXspv4R
  • AUD/USD giving back some of its recent gains, now trading back below the September high $AUDUSD https://t.co/QNOe0GN2ic
  • The 2022 Fed Fund rate forecast has jumped 6 basis points today... Now up to 43.5 bps which is certainty of one hike and a 74% probability of a second
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.29%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 81.74%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WdGGaKZRLs
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, USD/CAD & GBP/USD Levels

US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, USD/CAD & GBP/USD Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Near-term Technical Outlook: Setups on EUR/USD, AUD/USD & USD/CAD

  • Updated charts on technicals setups we’ve been tracking in DXY, USD/CAD &GBP/USD
  • Sterling stalling into resistance
  • Loonie signals exhaustion after four-weeks
  • DXY reprieve could be short-lived
Advertisement

An update on technical setups we've been tracking inthe US Dollar Index, the Canadian Dollar and Sterling. These are the targets and invalidation levels that matter heading into the close of the week.Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of thesetechnical setups and more.

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD 120min

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD 120min - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Cable Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

In my last Sterling Price Outlook we highlighted that the GBP/USD breakout was, “testing a critical resistance confluence at 1.3805/32 – a region defined by the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the September decline, the 100-day moving average and the 100% extension of the ascent off the September low.” That level has continued to govern the highs into Thursday and the focus is on inflection off this zone.

Bottom line: Out outlook remains unchanged- while the risk remains for a near-term pullback, the broader focus remains higher while above the yearly open a 1.3646 with a topside breach above the September high-close at 1.3865 still needed to fuel the next leg higher in price. Review my latest Sterling Weekly Price Outlook for a look at the longer-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

Sterling Trader Sentiment – GBP/USD Price Chart

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart - British Pound vs US Dollar Retail Positioning - Cable Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short GBP/USD - the ratio stands at -1.22 (45.07% of traders are long) – weak bullish reading
  • Long positions are6.71% lower than yesterday and 6.77% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 7.73% higher than yesterday and 2.43% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Daily - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

In today’s Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook we noted that USD/CAD was testing key downtrend support with the risk for near-term exhaustion into the close of the week. Just a few hours later, and price is already threatening and outside-day reversal off the lows- the last four instances have produced significant reversals, the most recent of which was a 1.44% rally back in September. Is this a similar play in the making? Watch the close of today’s session.

Bottom line: Threat for a near-term correction with the immediate focus on this USD/CAD recovery off support. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a look at the longer-term Loonie technical trade levels.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY DailyChart

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Daily - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; US Dollar Index on Tradingview

In my latest US Dollar Price Outlook we noted that a break in the monthly opening-range lows in DXY threatened a deeper correction with the focus on key support into 93.36/45- a region defined by the 100% extension of the most recent decline and the November / August high-day closes. Price registered a low at 93.49 today before rebounding – is this a near-term exhaustion?

Bottom line: The threat for a deeper correction remains while below the median-line (currently ~94)- look for a stronger inflection on a test of key support IF reached. Review my latest US Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term DXY technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

-Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar to Rallies to Resistance at Trend Extremes - Breakout Potential into 4Q
US Dollar to Rallies to Resistance at Trend Extremes - Breakout Potential into 4Q
2021-10-11 20:30:00
US Dollar Near-term Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Near-term Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-04-16 18:38:00
USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Near-term Technical Setups
USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Near-term Technical Setups
2021-04-05 18:55:00
USD/CAD, AUD/USD Near-term Technical Setups
USD/CAD, AUD/USD Near-term Technical Setups
2021-03-04 19:28:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/CAD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bullish