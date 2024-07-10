 Skip to Content
News
Euro Edges Up As Key US, German Inflation Numbers Approach. Powell On Tap Again
2024-07-10 12:00:39
US Dollar Little Moved on Chair Powell’s Testimony, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-09 15:03:20
News
US Crude Oil Prices Retreat As Storm Beryl Spares Texas Infrastructure, Powell Up Next
2024-07-09 12:00:34
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast – Supply Looks Solid, But What About Demand?
2024-07-06 03:00:31
News
​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 hit new highs, while Dow lags behind
2024-07-09 10:00:10
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
2024-07-02 13:00:38
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Slips After the PBoC Step Back from Buying for the Second Month
2024-07-08 14:03:30
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since May 20, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,427.18.
2024-07-08 08:23:33
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest - Cable Under Pressure as Gilt Yields Slide
2024-07-10 15:00:20
US Dollar Little Moved on Chair Powell’s Testimony, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Sentiment Analysis
2024-07-09 15:03:20
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) – Bond Buying, Rate Expectations, and Fed Chair Powell
2024-07-09 08:15:21
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY – Latest Sentiment Analysis and Charts
2024-07-08 21:00:23
Silver – Bullish Technical Patterns on the Daily Chart

Silver – Bullish Technical Patterns on the Daily Chart

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

Silver – Bullish Technical Patterns on the Daily Chart

The technical outlook for silver is turning increasingly positive and suggests that the recent $32.50/oz. multi-year high will soon come under pressure. A longer-term bullish trend, combined with a medium-term bullish flag and a short-term bullish pennant makes a compelling, technical, case for higher prices in the coming weeks.

The daily silver chart shows three, distinct, bullish set-ups that suggest that XAU/USD is going higher in the coming weeks. The trendline from early February remains in place, despite the slight underperformance in late June/early July and continues to push silver higher.

Introduction to Basic Trendline Analysis

The second pattern on the chart is a Bullish Flag set-up, a continuation pattern that is seen as a pause in a trend before a secondary move higher. This pattern has already seen a break above flag resistance and suggests a further move higher.

How to Trade Bullish Flag Patterns

The latest technical pattern on the daily chart is a short-term Bullish Pennant set-up, another closely followed continuation pattern. A break higher would leave the multi-year high at $32.51/oz. vulnerable.

Pennant Patterns: Trading Bearish and Bullish Patterns

In addition to the above, all three simple moving averages remain in a positive set-up, while the CCI indicator is showing silver coming out of extreme overbought territory.

Silver Daily Price Chart

image1.png

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

