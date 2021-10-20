US Dollar Outlook: USD Snaps Support- DXY Price Breakdown Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-20 17:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast – Limited Upside as US Treasury Yields Continue to Climb
2021-10-20 09:30:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Eight-Week Rally Vulnerable- WTI Levels
2021-10-20 16:00:00
Tesla Q3 Earnings Report: Revenue and EPS Beat, Stock Unfazed After Hours
2021-10-20 20:30:00
Dow Jones Hits Intraday Record as Risk-on Mood Lifts All Boats Including Bitcoin
2021-10-20 20:30:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
Gold Price Eyes 200-Day SMA Again During Fed Blackout Period
2021-10-20 15:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: At Significant Point of Interest on Chart
2021-10-20 14:00:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-20 12:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-20 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Jitters as US Treasury Yields Move Higher Amid Commodity Woes. More Yen Weakness Ahead?
2021-10-20 07:00:00
Real Time News
  • FDA approves Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid booster shots - BBG $MRNA $JNJ
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.68% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.57% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.45% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/s6QjvuMoVM
  • Fed's Mester: - My inflation forecast for this year has been revised - My expectations are that bottlenecks will last longer than originally expected
  • Fed's Mester: - Interest rate hikes are not coming anytime soon - As asset purchases slow down, we will have time to assess inflation and employment
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.66% Gold: 0.67% Oil - US Crude: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vFDDklTKD3
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.48%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 77.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ojedFqGrS2
  • The FTSE 100 index of leading London-listed stocks is in a good position to climb further, helped by Wall Street strength. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/DMsdDCgvLr https://t.co/CAdKQ1ENwv
  • $TSLA is down approximately -0.7% in after hours of trade despite beating expectations on EPS ($1.86 vs $1.67 expected) and revenues ($13.76bln vs $13.91bln expected)
  • $CSX is up approximately 2.7% afterhours which would put us at a record high for the stock if we open in this area tomorrow
  • $CSX - the transportation company that reflects on broader economic activity and supply chains - beat expectations with its earnings update $0.43 versus $0.38 expected on a stronger revenue of $3.29bln vs $3.06bln
US Dollar Outlook: USD Snaps Support- DXY Price Breakdown Levels

US Dollar Outlook: USD Snaps Support- DXY Price Breakdown Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Near-term Trade Levels

  • US Dollar technical updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • USD reverses from technical resistance – risk for further losses near-term
  • Weekly open resistance 93.93 – Key near-term support 93.36/45, 92.63/66
The US Dollar Index is under pressure for the second consecutive week after reversing off key technical resistance. While the broader outlook remains constructive, a break of the monthly opening-range threatens a larger correction in the days ahead with DXYalready down more than 1% off the yearly highs. These are the updated technical targets and invalidation levels that matter on the US Dollar Index price chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this DXY technical setup and more.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Daily

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Daily - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecas

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; US Dollar Index on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In last month’s US Dollar Price Outlook, we noted that DXY had, “set the September opening-rang just above uptrend support. From a trading standpoint, look to the break for guidance – be on the lookout for downside exhaustion ahead of the 92-handle IF price breaks lower with a close above the median needed to fuel another run at key resistance at the November / August high-day closes at 93.40/45.” The index registered a low at 92.32 in the following days before ripping higher with a breach of the monthly opening-range charging a rally through the 93.40/45 resistance level into the close of the month. The rally was capped by resistance at 94.47/65 with a break of the October opening-range lows today threatens a deeper correction in the greenback in the days ahead within the confines of the broader uptrend.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY 120min

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY 120min - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at DXY price action shows the dollar trading within the confines of an embedded descending pitchfork formation we’ve been tracking off the September / October highs with the median-line further highlighting near-term support at 93.36/45. Look for a reaction there IF reached with a break below threatening a deeper correction towards the highlighted trendline confluence near ~92.85 and the 38.2% retracement of the May rally / September open at 92.63/66- both areas of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Initial resistance now back at the August high at 93.72 backed by the weekly open at 93.93- ultimately a topside breach of this formation would be needed to mark resumption of the broader Dollar uptrend with such a scenario once again targeting the October open at 94.30 and critical resistance into 94.47/65.

Bottom line: A reversal off confluent uptrend resistance in the US Dollar threatens a deeper pullback in the days ahead while below within this near-term formation. From at trading standpoint, look for topside exhaustion ahead of the weekly open IF price is indeed heading lower on this stretch with a break below 93.36 risking another bout of accelerated losses. Ultimately, a larger pullback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to longer-term uptrend support. Review my latest US Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for an in-depth look at the longer-term DXY technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key US Economic Data Releases

Key US Economic Calendar - US Dollar Key Data Releases - USD Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

