News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- Technical Outlook for USD Majors & Gold
2021-03-31 17:05:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: OPEC+ Output Cut Extension in Focus
2021-03-31 06:00:00
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-31 13:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Trader Positioning Bets, Technical Analysis
2021-03-31 05:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- Technical Outlook for USD Majors & Gold
2021-03-31 17:05:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- Technical Outlook for USD Majors & Gold
2021-03-31 17:05:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
USD/JPY Rally Eyes March High as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2021-03-31 14:00:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- Technical Outlook for USD Majors & Gold

Mid-Week Market Check Up- Technical Outlook for USD Majors & Gold

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Breakout Risks Exhaustion Into April Open - Gold at Key Pivot Zone

In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we noted that the US Dollar breakout may be vulnerable heading into a major, “ trendline confluence near ~93.20s- area of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached.” The index extended into this zone today with DXY briefly registering a high at 93.43 before pulling back – the risk remains for exhaustion not only here, but across numerous USD Majors heading into the close of the month / quarter. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, Gold, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, AUD/USD,USD/CAD, USD/CHF and GBP/USD.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

