Mid-Week Market Check Up- Technical Outlook for USD Majors & Gold
US Dollar Breakout Risks Exhaustion Into April Open - Gold at Key Pivot Zone
In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we noted that the US Dollar breakout may be vulnerable heading into a major, “ trendline confluence near ~93.20s- area of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached.” The index extended into this zone today with DXY briefly registering a high at 93.43 before pulling back – the risk remains for exhaustion not only here, but across numerous USD Majors heading into the close of the month / quarter. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, Gold, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, AUD/USD,USD/CAD, USD/CHF and GBP/USD.
