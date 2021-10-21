Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plunge into Support- Exhaustion Risk

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-21 16:00:00
EURUSD and EURJPY Weigh Reversals, S&P 500 Flirts with Record High
2021-10-21 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Sets Fresh High as Bulls Eye More Upside
2021-10-21 03:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Days Ahead
2021-10-21 12:30:00
Dow Jones Hits Intraday Record as Risk-on Mood Lifts All Boats Including Bitcoin
2021-10-20 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Range Trading to Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-21 16:45:00
Gold Prices Drives Up the Range as US Dollar Wallows. Can XAU/USD Make a Breakout?
2021-10-21 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, USD/CAD & GBP/USD Levels
2021-10-21 19:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Struggling to Break Above 1.38
2021-10-21 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-21 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Leaps Higher as Nikkei Falls and China Looks for Energy Answers. Will the Trend Resume?
2021-10-21 07:03:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RBA's Lowe: - The RBA's broad mandate offers more leeway when responding to shocks
  • RBA's Lowe: - RBA's CPI framework improves the credibility of the monetary regime - The RBA has learned that a flexible medium-term inflation objective works well
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 RBA Gov Lowe Speech due at 19:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-21
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD Plunge into Support- Exhaustion Risk - https://t.co/LIOIcgxlCC https://t.co/vOm2kYlWpQ
  • RT @vtg2: BREAKING: The Fed on Thursday announced it will ban top officials from trading in individual stocks and bonds as part of a major…
  • RT @caphilltrish: “Don’t ask me- I can’t answer that question,” @kyrstensinema tells me when I ask if a deal on a framework can be reached…
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.11% Gold: -0.07% Silver: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/VZvzXspv4R
  • AUD/USD giving back some of its recent gains, now trading back below the September high $AUDUSD https://t.co/QNOe0GN2ic
  • The 2022 Fed Fund rate forecast has jumped 6 basis points today... Now up to 43.5 bps which is certainty of one hike and a 74% probability of a second
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.29%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 81.74%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WdGGaKZRLs
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plunge into Support- Exhaustion Risk

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plunge into Support- Exhaustion Risk

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • USD/CAD four-week breakdown stalls into technical downtrend support
  • Resistance 1.2440, September channel (key)- support 1.22849 (key), 1.2247, 1.2208
Advertisement

The Canadian Dollar is virtually unchanged against the US Dollar since the start of the week despite a range of nearly 1% with a four-week decline in USD/CAD taking price into another major support hurdle. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD price charts heading into key US Inflation data tomorrow. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canada Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Daily - US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar Trade Outlook - Loonie Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that USD/CAD was trading just above key support at 1.2422/40 while warning that a, “break lower from here would threaten another bout of losses towards subsequent support objectives at the March low / 61.8% retracement at 1.2365/66 and the July lows at 1.2302.” Price registered a low at 1.2288 today before rebounding off the September channel support. Is an near-term exhaustion low in place?

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 120min

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD 120min - US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar Trade Outlook - Loonie Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action shows USD/CAD trading within an embedded descending channel of a sharper slope. Support remains steady at the 1.618% extension of the September decline / July low at 1.2284-1.2302 – a break below this threshold could fuel another bour off losses with such a scenario exposing the 2018 low at 1.2247 and the 78.6% retracement at 1.2208- both areas of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Initial resistance now back at the March low / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range at 1.2365/66 backed by 1.2422/40 with a breach / close above the channel needed to shift the focus higher again.

Bottom line: The USD/CAD sell-off has responded to downtrend support and we’re on the lookout for possible price inflection here. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops – rebounds should be capped by 1.2440 IF price is heading lower. Ultimately, we’re looking for downside exhaustion in the days ahead and a larger recovery could offer more favorable entries closer to trend resistance. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar Retail Positioning - Loonie Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +2.68 (72.83% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are3.11% lower than yesterday and 5.39% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 14.68% lower than yesterday and 5.34% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Key US / Canada Data Releases

Key US / Canada Data Releases - USD/CAD Economic Calendar - Loonie Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Range Trading to Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Range Trading to Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-21 16:45:00
DAX & CAC Technical Outlook is Bullish, Near-term Chart in Focus
DAX & CAC Technical Outlook is Bullish, Near-term Chart in Focus
2021-10-21 14:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Days Ahead
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Days Ahead
2021-10-21 12:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD Snaps Support- DXY Price Breakdown Levels
US Dollar Outlook: USD Snaps Support- DXY Price Breakdown Levels
2021-10-20 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed