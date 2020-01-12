Crude Oil, Gold Prices, US Dollar, British Pound and Stocks. Where to?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: 2020 Opening Range Points to Further Losses
2020-01-11 04:00:00
New Year, Old Policies: Maintain the Path on Interest Rates - Central Bank Watch
2020-01-10 18:25:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD
2020-01-11 22:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Sinks into Support– GBP Levels
2020-01-10 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
New Year, Old Policies: Maintain the Path on Interest Rates - Central Bank Watch
2020-01-10 18:25:00
US Dollar Drops as NFP Report Misses, USD/CAD Plunges
2020-01-10 13:57:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Is the Gold Price Break a False Alarm?
2020-01-11 19:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Gains Driven by Confluent Crosswinds
2020-01-10 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Oil Price Needs Support, Eyes US-China Trade Deal
2020-01-11 07:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Searches for Support after Sliding 10%
2020-01-10 20:23:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are some of the Fed 2020 FOMC voting changes we are likely to see? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/qCOgUUhbNh https://t.co/jzUJ82thVH
  • $AUD and S&P/ASX 200 stock index price action warns that investors are pining for RBA rate cuts amid worries about weakness in the local economy. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/xPc5Cq6blN https://t.co/R30LAp4xDU
  • The Indian Rupee 2020 outlook is bearish as India faces stagflation risk amid rising onion and crude oil prices. $USDINR may rise in the medium-term as the RBI defers hiking rates. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/lRrlZjjfLY https://t.co/PfHXSnxDU2
  • The $JPY may resume a five-year rise against the New Zealand Dollar if prices make good on a Head-and-Shoulders pattern, pushing NZD/JPY toward 70.00. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/zK0eeqdWp6 https://t.co/6NGvzPGQ9Z
  • The $SGD has more room to give before its strength against the US Dollar is at risk. Key resistance is maintaining the medium-term USD/MYR downtrend for now. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/j1RWZ7bbH7 https://t.co/Vgv3obSHO0
  • Here is my trading video for the week ahead: 'Dow Record, Oil Retreat and $AUDUSD Trend Intent Top My Watchlist' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/01/11/SP-500-and-Dow-Record-Highs-and-USDCAD-NFP-Volatility-Risk.html https://t.co/nhpkptacSK
  • The #Euro has broken the bounds of December’s upswing, exposing three-month trend support. Clearing that may set the stage for a drop toward the 1.07 figure. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/We6xxy84Bi https://t.co/Obbfi3QnnT
  • So much for the downside breakout in $AUDJPY, another great example of how important confirmation is when looking at technical analysis #AUD #JPY #technicalanalysis https://t.co/g5IkeK9Gbt
  • The $AUD has been battered by kneejerk volatility on US-Iran geopolitical risks. AUD/USD and AUD/JPY may extend their losses on positioning and technical signals.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/YJyyADV8f0 https://t.co/av4awI6sgp
  • $USDCHF Daily Pivot Points: S3: 0.9656 S2: 0.9693 S1: 0.9711 R1: 0.9748 R2: 0.9767 R3: 0.9804 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
Crude Oil, Gold Prices, US Dollar, British Pound and Stocks. Where to?

Crude Oil, Gold Prices, US Dollar, British Pound and Stocks. Where to?

2020-01-12 16:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Peter Hanks, James Stanley, David Cottle, David Song, Ilya Spivak, Justin McQueen, Michael Boutros, Paul Robinson, Nick Cawley,
Share:

The first full week of 2019 was quite the bumpy one for market sentiment. S&P 500 futures temporarily declined about 2.5 percent as Iran retaliated to a U.S. airstrike that killed its Revolutionary Guard general. Investor confidence swiftly recovered however as the two nations managed to avoid escalation. A mixed NFP report ended Wall Street on a cautious note Friday.

This did come at the cost of crude oil prices which suffered their worst 5-day performance since the middle of July. Anti-fiat gold prices trimmed most of their gains and left behind a large wick that some may call a Shooting Star. Forex volatility in the majors remained fairly low. While the US Dollar cautiously climbed on average, it still is adhering to its steady descent since August.

Geopolitical tensions may take a backseat as the focus in the week ahead shifts to fundamental themes that helped drive broad sentiment in 2019. The US and China are expected to sign the highly-anticipated “phase one” trade deal. Meanwhile across the Atlantic Ocean, Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal should have fairly little trouble making its way through Parliament.

Further insight into the health of the world’s second-largest economy could have major consequences for global growth as China releases its next round of GDP data. The British Pound may look past UK CPI data as the focus remains on Brexit headlines. Can the US Dollar find momentum behind inflation data out of its own home country instead?

US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Trade Deal, Retail Sales Data

The US Dollar may rise if optimism on US-China trade relations and better-than-expected retail sales data deflates 2020 Fed rate cut bets.

Australian Dollar May Gain If Global Focus Moves From Iran to Trade

The Australian Dollar saw sharp falls as US-Iran confrontation drained risk appetite. De-escalation could see some of these clawed back this week.

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: 2020 Opening Range Points to Further Losses

The 2020 opening range for EUR/USD raises the scope for a further decline in the exchange rate amid the failed attempt to test the August high (1.1250).

Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Oil Price Needs Support, Eyes US-China Trade Deal

Next week’s signing of phase one of the US-China trade deal, on January 15, may underpin crude oil prices at current levels after this week’s sharp selloff.

Dow Jones, DAX, FTSE Technical Forecast for Next Week

Stocks continue to be supported by bullish sentiment, and for now it is hard to bet against them in the absence of any signs of sellers.

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts: Trade and Earnings to Headline

Last week global equity markets had to weather a tense geopolitical flare up between the United States and Iran. This week, the all too familiar US-China trade war will take center stage once more.

British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD

The British Pound has on average been consolidating against its major counterparts lately. This leaves GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY and GBP/AUD approaching key psychological barriers.

AUD/USD Outlook in the Balance at Pivotal Chart Levels

The Australian Dollar has made a preliminary play at downward trend resumption, but sellers must manage a break of key support to have hope for follow-through.

Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Gains Driven by Confluent Crosswinds

Gold prices spiked to another fresh six-year-high this week, but buyers pulled back as US-Iran tensions calmed. Can buyers continue to drive?

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Recovery to Face Resistance

The Canadian Dollar is weaker this week but keeps price within the broader Loonie rally. Here are the levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly chart.

Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Is the Gold Price Break a False Alarm?

Gold prices rally to highest level since March 2013 on geopolitical concerns. Calming of tensions pares gold spike. Eyes on US-China phase 1 sign off.

Weekly Currency Performance Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts: Trade and Earnings to Headline
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts: Trade and Earnings to Headline
2020-01-12 10:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Is the Gold Price Break a False Alarm?
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Is the Gold Price Break a False Alarm?
2020-01-11 19:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Trade Deal, Retail Sales Data
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Trade Deal, Retail Sales Data
2020-01-11 13:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Oil Price Needs Support, Eyes US-China Trade Deal
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Oil Price Needs Support, Eyes US-China Trade Deal
2020-01-11 07:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.