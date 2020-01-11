We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: 2020 Opening Range Points to Further Losses
2020-01-11 04:00:00
New Year, Old Policies: Maintain the Path on Interest Rates - Central Bank Watch
2020-01-10 18:25:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD
2020-01-11 22:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Sinks into Support– GBP Levels
2020-01-10 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
New Year, Old Policies: Maintain the Path on Interest Rates - Central Bank Watch
2020-01-10 18:25:00
US Dollar Drops as NFP Report Misses, USD/CAD Plunges
2020-01-10 13:57:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Is the Gold Price Break a False Alarm?
2020-01-11 19:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Gains Driven by Confluent Crosswinds
2020-01-10 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Oil Price Needs Support, Eyes US-China Trade Deal
2020-01-11 07:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Searches for Support after Sliding 10%
2020-01-10 20:23:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are some of the Fed 2020 FOMC voting changes we are likely to see? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/qCOgUUhbNh https://t.co/jzUJ82thVH
  • $AUD and S&P/ASX 200 stock index price action warns that investors are pining for RBA rate cuts amid worries about weakness in the local economy. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/xPc5Cq6blN https://t.co/R30LAp4xDU
  • The Indian Rupee 2020 outlook is bearish as India faces stagflation risk amid rising onion and crude oil prices. $USDINR may rise in the medium-term as the RBI defers hiking rates. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/lRrlZjjfLY https://t.co/PfHXSnxDU2
  • The $JPY may resume a five-year rise against the New Zealand Dollar if prices make good on a Head-and-Shoulders pattern, pushing NZD/JPY toward 70.00. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/zK0eeqdWp6 https://t.co/6NGvzPGQ9Z
  • The $SGD has more room to give before its strength against the US Dollar is at risk. Key resistance is maintaining the medium-term USD/MYR downtrend for now. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/j1RWZ7bbH7 https://t.co/Vgv3obSHO0
  • Here is my trading video for the week ahead: 'Dow Record, Oil Retreat and $AUDUSD Trend Intent Top My Watchlist' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/01/11/SP-500-and-Dow-Record-Highs-and-USDCAD-NFP-Volatility-Risk.html https://t.co/nhpkptacSK
  • The #Euro has broken the bounds of December’s upswing, exposing three-month trend support. Clearing that may set the stage for a drop toward the 1.07 figure. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/We6xxy84Bi https://t.co/Obbfi3QnnT
  • So much for the downside breakout in $AUDJPY, another great example of how important confirmation is when looking at technical analysis #AUD #JPY #technicalanalysis https://t.co/g5IkeK9Gbt
  • The $AUD has been battered by kneejerk volatility on US-Iran geopolitical risks. AUD/USD and AUD/JPY may extend their losses on positioning and technical signals.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/YJyyADV8f0 https://t.co/av4awI6sgp
  • $USDCHF Daily Pivot Points: S3: 0.9656 S2: 0.9693 S1: 0.9711 R1: 0.9748 R2: 0.9767 R3: 0.9804 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD

British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD

2020-01-11 22:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

British Pound Technical Forecast

  • GBP/USD may set the stage for its next medium-term move ahead
  • EUR/GBP is struggling to commit to the push above key resistance
  • GBP/JPY and GBP/AUD are looking to well-defined rising support

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

The British Pound aimed cautiously lower against the US Dollar this past week as prices look to perhaps achieving a technical breakout ahead. GBP/USD remains wedged in-between falling resistance (blue line on the chart below) and rising support (pink line). Taking out 1.2905 opens the door to reversing the defining uptrend from September. Otherwise, prices may turn higher towards highs from early 2019.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for the Pound in the first quarter?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBPUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/GBP Technical Outlook

EUR/GBP continued trading sideways as prices refrained from committing to the upside break through falling resistance from August 2019. The pair arguably remains boxed in by resistance at 0.8592 and support at 0.8420. There may be a cautious upside bias upheld by the near-term rising trend line from the middle of December (red line below). A push above 0.8592 exposes the psychological barrier between 0.8787 – 0.8810.

Forupdates on the British Pound this week, including on the election, follow me on twitter here@ddubrovskyFX.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

EURGBP Daily Price Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/JPYTechnical Outlook

As GBP/JPY traded sideways off peaks from the end of last year, it is fast approaching what may be a potential rising trend line from September. That places key support at 140.69 to 141.51. A push through this psychological area opens the door to reversing the key uptrend. Otherwise, taking out resistance at 143.78 – 144.13 exposes peaks from December.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn about trading currencies such as GBP
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

GBPJPY Daily Price Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/AUDTechnical Outlook

GBP/AUD turned lower after testing former resistance which is a range between 1.9013 – 1.9094. That left the pair facing rising support from July which is upholding the defining uptrend. Taking it out exposes the December low at 1.8653. In the event of a bounce and breach through resistance, that places the focus on highs from last month (1.9013 – 1.9523).

GBP/AUD Daily Chart

GBPAUD Daily Price Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Outlook in the Balance at Pivotal Chart Levels
AUD/USD Outlook in the Balance at Pivotal Chart Levels
2020-01-11 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX, FTSE Technical Forecast for Next Week
Dow Jones, DAX, FTSE Technical Forecast for Next Week
2020-01-11 10:00:00
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: 2020 Opening Range Points to Further Losses
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: 2020 Opening Range Points to Further Losses
2020-01-11 04:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Gains Driven by Confluent Crosswinds
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Gains Driven by Confluent Crosswinds
2020-01-10 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
GBP/CHF
EUR/GBP
Bullish
GBP/AUD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.