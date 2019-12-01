We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
News
Euro Rate Outlook Hinges on CPI, Lagarde Testimony
2019-12-01 01:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-11-29 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
News
Sterling (GBP) Price Outlook Dependent on UK Election Opinion Polls
2019-12-01 08:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-11-29 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-11-29 16:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Faces Resistance / Six-Month High
2019-11-29 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
News
Crude Oil Plummets as Dow, Gold and USD Cling to Familiar Levels
2019-12-01 17:00:00
Weekly Gold Price Forecast: Kicking the Can on a US-China Trade War Phase 1 Deal
2019-11-30 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
News
Crude Oil Plummets as Dow, Gold and USD Cling to Familiar Levels
2019-12-01 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Supportive Trend Breached; Break or Fake?
2019-12-01 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?
2019-11-27 19:30:00
Crude Oil Plummets as Dow, Gold and USD Cling to Familiar Levels

Crude Oil Plummets as Dow, Gold and USD Cling to Familiar Levels

2019-12-01 17:00:00
The Dow Jones, gold and the US Dollar traded within their recent ranges last week as crude oil suffered a significant retracement on Friday as supply concerns worked to pressure the commodity lower.

Canadian Dollar Outlook Bearish on BOC, Jobs Data, Trade War

The Canadian Dollar may face selling pressure if the BOC outlook strikes a more cautious note ahead of a cascade of key jobs data as US-China trade tensions escalate.

Euro Rate Outlook Hinges on CPI, Lagarde Testimony

Fresh developments coming out of the Euro area may curb the recent depreciation in EUR/USD as the ECB tames speculation for additional monetary support.

Australian Dollar Could Struggle With RBA Rate Call, GDP Figures

The Australian Dollar is as in thrall to US-China trade headlines as any asset, but the coming week offers the prospect of much domestic distraction.

Sterling (GBP) Price Outlook Dependent on UK Election Opinion Polls

British Pound trading will be dominated this week by opinion polls ahead of the UK General Election on December 12 but a break of GBP’s recent narrow ranges may not come until after the election result.

Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead

A strong month for the Dow Jones, which hovers around record high territory, while the FTSE 100 remains capped at familiar resistance

US Dollar May Rise as US-China Trade Deal, Key Data Fall Flat

The US Dollar may benefit from haven demand as key economic data falls short of expectations while any “phase 1” US-China trade deal disappoints.

Crude Oil Price Analysis: Supportive Trend Breached; Break or Fake?

Crude oil has shed all of this week’s gains and is trading at its lowest price in nine days, as sellers take control of the market. Next week’s price action is crucial for the short- to medium-term outlook for oil.

Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for Early December

The Nasdaq 100 and DAX 30 are in similar states, enjoying a bounty of support beneath with little nearby resistance. Can the indices drive higher still - or is consolidation needed?

US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Threatens Weekly Doji into Monthly Close

The US threatening a weekly doji off fresh monthly highs just ahead of critical. Here are the levels that matter on the DXY weekly chart heading into December.

Gold Price Outlook Bullish Despite XAU/USD Worst Month Since 2018

Gold prices experienced the worst month since the Summer of 2018, but near-term price signals warn that XAU/USD could turn higher in the week ahead. Will this mark a lasting reversal?

SPX,Gold,Oil,DXY Price Chart

Chart Legend:

Oil = Black

DXY = Green

Gold = Yellow

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

AUD/USD
Bearish
Gold
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude
USDOLLAR
US Tech 100
Wall Street
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.