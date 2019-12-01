US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Threatens Weekly Doji into Monthly Close

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Rate Outlook Hinges on CPI, Lagarde Testimony
2019-12-01 01:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-11-29 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Price Outlook Dependent on UK Election Opinion Polls
2019-12-01 08:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-11-29 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-11-29 16:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Faces Resistance / Six-Month High
2019-11-29 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Gold Price Forecast: Kicking the Can on a US-China Trade War Phase 1 Deal
2019-11-30 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Bullish Despite XAU/USD Worst Month Since 2018
2019-11-29 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Supportive Trend Breached; Break or Fake?
2019-12-01 05:00:00
How Crude Oil Prices React to Weather-Induced Disruption Fears
2019-11-29 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?
2019-11-27 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $AUD seems to be biased lower against its US counterpart despite sellers’ recent struggle to build lasting bearish momentum. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/8yt9QURlhk https://t.co/eg2Q9iekHT
  • As the #Brexit saga continues, so too does the complexity of the terminology surrounding the UK’s stated mission to leave the EU. Find out what are the key terms you should be aware of here: https://t.co/bTQWkfnj12 https://t.co/Y1wZDwjlAt
  • Asia’s vast and growing importance to the world economy is not yet matched by the presence of a currency trading center to rival the established order. Get your update on market drivers in Asia here: https://t.co/r3Ku0p9dw1 https://t.co/x4fy0cezDw
  • What are a few of the common trading mistakes made by traders? Find out from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/Q3sPmP2rya #tradingstyle https://t.co/NZQRcfJ9Rg
  • Currency markets may be battered by breakneck volatility if a slowdown in global economic growth triggers a collapse in the fragile market for collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/KfjjtaXs7b https://t.co/1bTaxsZIb9
  • The $USDINR uptrend may resume as India GDP slows to a 2013 low on a teetering banking sector that threatens the Nifty 50. The Rupee has struggled despite US-China trade deal bets. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/HldXb8Rghf https://t.co/gyb3jC4N7j
  • The #Euro has been rejected lower on a test of chart resistance. Resuming the broader downtrend may bring prices below 1.07 against the US Dollar in the weeks ahead. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/V5t2zWk2Ub https://t.co/2keN6grXdb
  • Hong Kong stocks have managed to weather a violent turn in clashes between protesters and policy, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index sustaining a three-month uptrend. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/A0TR1kb8Te https://t.co/mSXJufqt8U
  • Canadian Dollar Outlook Bearish on BOC, Jobs Data, #TradeWar - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/cad/2019/11/30/Canadian-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-on-BOC-Jobs-Data-Trade-War.html
  • Lessons from Bretton Woods are forgotten, the US-China #tradewar represents a true existential threat to the post-World War II international trade order, and in turn, the globalized economy that has grown out of the ashes of history. More from @CVecchioFX :https://t.co/paaBxX6Xt0 https://t.co/YC5I8kCTTs
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Threatens Weekly Doji into Monthly Close

US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Threatens Weekly Doji into Monthly Close

2019-12-01 11:00:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Threatens Weekly Doji into Monthly Close

The US Dollar is fractionally lower ahead of the shortened holiday session on Friday with DXY down just 0.2% this week. The index turned just head of a critical resistance zone late in the week with the broader US Dollar rally at risk heading into the start of December trade. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the DXY weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie price setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

US Dollar Price Chart – DXY WeeklyChart Prepared by Michael Boutros,

USD Weekly Price Chart

Technical Strategist; NZD/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last USD Price Outlook we noted that the, “immediate focus is on the US Dollar recovery with the near-term rally vulnerable ahead of 98.13/15.” The index briefly registered a high at 98.54 before turning lower on Friday with price threatening a weekly reversal / Doji heading into the close. The turn comes just ahead of a critical resistance barrier at 98.70/84- a region defined by the yearly high-week reversal close and the 61.58% retracement of the late- September decline. The focus remains on this key zone with the US Dollar rebound vulnerable while below.

A topside breach/ close would be needed to mark resumption targeting 99.43 and the 2017 uncovered close at 99.98. Initial weekly support at 97.87 with a break below the October lows at 97.11 exposing critical support at the 61.8% retracement of the yearly range / slope support at 96.80– expect a larger reaction there IF reached.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The US Dollar turned just ahead of BIG resistance this week. From a trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops- be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion up here. We’ll be looking for a reaction into the start of the month for guidance with the October advance at risk while below 98.84 for now. Review my latest US Dollar Price Outlook for closer look at the near-term DXY technical trade levels.

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Analysis: Supportive Trend Breached; Break or Fake?
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Supportive Trend Breached; Break or Fake?
2019-12-01 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD Chart Selloff Could Accelerate
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD Chart Selloff Could Accelerate
2019-11-30 20:23:00
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for Early December
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for Early December
2019-11-30 10:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Bullish Despite XAU/USD Worst Month Since 2018
Gold Price Outlook Bullish Despite XAU/USD Worst Month Since 2018
2019-11-29 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.