US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Testing Major Trend Resistance into Q4

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Positioning Data Continue to Favor USD | Webinar
2019-10-01 12:15:00
US Dollar, EURUSD, AUDUSD Technical Outlook & More
2019-10-01 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Dominates, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Heading Lower - US Market Open
2019-10-01 13:30:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Eyes UK PM Johnson's Brexit Plan
2019-10-01 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Mixed on China Data, Weak Business Confidence HIts NZD
2019-09-30 04:49:00
British Pound Downtrend May Hasten, Yen Could Gain on Risk Aversion
2019-09-29 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ISM Manufacturing Miss Halts USD Rally; Pushes Treasury Yields Lower
2019-10-01 15:30:00
Gold Price Top Takes Shape - Bull Flag or Head and Shoulders? Key Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-01 14:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Multi-year Trend-lines Could Be Next
2019-10-01 11:00:00
Oil Prices Face Renewed Risk of Bear Market as OPEC Sees Waning Demand
2019-10-01 00:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: BTC/USD May Correct Higher After Testing Multi-Month Low
2019-09-27 14:31:00
Real Time News
  • EMEA Equities Update (Tuesday Close): $DAX -1.32% $FTSE -0.74% $SToxx -1.43% $IBEX -0.85% $MIB -0.81%
  • EU says concessions are possible if UK will accept backstop $EUR
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.46% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.37% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.30% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.36% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.39% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/MJqoPiTYuy
  • Gold's head-and-shoulders neckline break didn't automatically trigger follow through (momentum). Could turn into a retest of support as new resistance, but I'm not setting expectations high https://t.co/jzQ9v5xBCh
  • US #Dollar Price Outlook: $USD Testing Major Trend Resistance into Q4 - https://t.co/EpK0Jc5qv6 https://t.co/lJxHguQEh1
  • The Sterling's drop has pushed $EURGBP through resistance on its descending trend channel and through the mid point (50% Fib) of its past year range at 0.89 https://t.co/naYChSeMAu
  • UK PM Johnson says customs checks needed at Irish border must gain acceptance $EUR $GBP
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's #webinar at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT for his weekly update on trading price action. Register here: https://t.co/yu1uNFb2tm https://t.co/lOODir0dOH
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.21% Germany 30: -0.27% US 500: -0.71% Wall Street: -0.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/M49QQMWKYC
  • Overnight swaps are pricing a 60.5% probability for a cut at the Fed's October meeting, up from 39.8% yesterday https://t.co/WVJeL6fGmU
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Testing Major Trend Resistance into Q4

US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Testing Major Trend Resistance into Q4

2019-10-01 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

The US Dollar is testing major uptrend resistance and the approach in both price & time leaves the immediate breakout vulnerable into the open of Q4. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the DXY weekly price chart.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Weekly

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Weekly - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; DXY on Tradingview

Notes: In my last US Dollar Index Price Outlook we noted that USD had, “failed yet another attempt at a breach above long-term uptrend resistance and remains at risk for a larger pullback while below this slope.” Price pulled back to register a low at 97.86 in the following week before mounting the next counteroffensive with the index rally to fresh yearly highs into the open of October trade.

Despite this advance- its it critical to note that the Dollar has been unable to mark a weekly close above the long-term resistance slope we’ve been tracking for years now and the burden is on a bulls to validate a larger breakout here. That said, we continue to hold that the immediate advance remains vulnerable here until we get the weekly close above this key threshold.

Look for stabilization above 99.43 to offer guidance with a breach higher targeting the 2017 uncovered close at 99.98 backed by the 78.6% retracement of the 2017 decline at 100.49. Weakness beyond 98.93 would have me looking for a deeper correction in the index – we’ll note critical uptrend support at 97.87. Keep an eye on the multi-year resistance trigger we’ve been tracking in weekly RSI into the close on Friday.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line:The US Dollar Index is attempting to breach multi-year uptrend resistance into the monthly / quarterly open – watch the weekly close. From at trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops. Be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion into this slope extending off the 2018 high with a weekly close above needed to fuel the next leg higher in price. US Non-Farm Payrolls on tap this Friday.

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

