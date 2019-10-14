Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil

From our Spanish team. Great piece on how to manage risk while trading #forex https://t.co/BXYl4PsBMQ

Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -1.06% #BITCOINCASH +0.87% #ETHEREUM +0.86% #RIPPLE +2.98% #LITECOIN -1.21% https://t.co/pUQefF8Dry

The EU is still trying to get the US to pullback on their WTO-sanctioned tariffs due to go into effect Friday (10% EU airplanes, 25% agricultural and industrial goods). However, some officials have stated clearly that if they go into effect, the EU will retaliate

US crude oil is down over 2.5% today, likely reflecting recent wariness over a US-China trade deal announced late Friday https://t.co/Ln12mems5G

Not at all a surprise that there is caution from Chinese authorities over Friday's 'phase one' trade deal with the US. The December escalation is still in place as intimidation (pressure to negotiate) and they know the White House has reversed course before

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.49%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ohzUmNAIvW

$TRY: Geopolitical tensions are once again on the rise between the US and Turkey with the latter expanding its incursion in Northeast Syria. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/ofNdYslQnz https://t.co/YKO5f7QIuw

The 10-year / 3-month US Treasury yield curve has moved back above 0.0 just before the IMF's updates its growth forecasts. As you can see historically, correcting doesn't preclude a drag into recession and the IMF's outlook will not be encouraging https://t.co/33cuGqqmTV

US set to impose sanctions on Turkey as early as Monday $USDTRY