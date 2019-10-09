We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
US Dollar Gains Limited Ahead of FOMC Minutes - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-10-09 14:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
US Dollar Gains Limited Ahead of FOMC Minutes - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-10-09 14:20:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
US Dollar Gains Limited Ahead of FOMC Minutes - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-10-09 14:20:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Rally Grinds at Resistance- GLD Outlook
2019-10-09 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Building a Familiar Trading Pattern
2019-10-09 10:12:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Turn to FOMC Minutes After Powell Comments
2019-10-09 03:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US 9-Year 10-Month Notes Draw 1.590% Primary Dealers Awarded: 28.7% Direct Dealers Awarded: 12.8% Indirect Dealers Awarded: 58.5% B/C Ratio: 2.43 $TNX
  • According to overnight swaps there is a 78% chance for a rate cut at this month's FOMC meeting, down from 81.1% yesterday $DXY https://t.co/CrRb0psWs1
  • The Russell 2000 is looking mighty worrisome in my opinion. It is also in an eerily similar position to this time last year.. $RUT $IWM Read more here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/10/07/stock-market-forecast-nasdaq-100-outlook-dims-on-trade-war-impasse.html?CHID=9&QPID=917701 https://t.co/I18drHI976
  • UK PM Johnson says he is cautiously optimistic for a Brexit deal and still talking with EU partners in video posted to twitter $EUR $GBP
  • UK PM Boris Johnson says he is cautiously optimistic on #Brexit $GBP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.53%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 69.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fyZivtYutW
  • RT @IMFNews: In her speech ahead of the Annual #IMFMeetings, @KGeorgieva shows in a chart how everyone loses in a trade war. https://t.co/L…
  • The $USD continues to meander, driving a state of short-term slumber through a number of FX pairs as we trade deeper into Q4. Get your US Dollar #techncialanalysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/hDKxeFjYxh https://t.co/HTLAg0eI1u
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.62% Gold: 0.04% Silver: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ONZTVZfBzj
  • The Citi US Economic Surprise Index drops to 17.7 after disappointing job openings data $DXY https://t.co/1TmSyYTOzd
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Rally Grinds at Resistance- GLD Outlook

Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Rally Grinds at Resistance- GLD Outlook

2019-10-09 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Gold prices have rallied more than 3.3% off the monthly lows with the advance now targeting near-term downtrend resistance. We’re looking for a reaction up here with the recovery at risk heading into these levels. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD charts this week. Review my latestWeekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold price setup and more.

New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - XAU Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my latest Gold Price Outlook we noted that we were, “taking a neutral stance here near-term from a trading standpoint. Look for exhaustion on a stretch towards confluence resistance at 1506- a reaction there should offer some guidance.” Price is hovering at theses levels now with the recent recovery trading just below September channel resistance.

Interim support rests at the highlighted trendline around ~1482 backed by the monthly open at 1472. Critical support remains at 1460/61. A topside breach above this channel would look to challenge key confluence resistance at late-2011 / 2012 lows at 1522/26- a close above this threshold would be needed to mark resumption.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - XAU Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at gold price action shows XAU/USD continuing to trading within the confines of a near-term descending pitchfork formation extending off the late-September highs. The weekly opening-range has taken shape just below the upper parallel and we’re looking for the break to offer guidance. A topside breach above 1512 would expose a run on key resistance at 1522/26- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached.

Interim support rests at 1494/96 with a break below 1488 needed to open a larger decline in gold prices. Subsequent support objectives rest with the early-September swing lows / 61.8% retracement of October range at 1482/83 and the monthly open at 1472- and area of interest for possible exhaustion IF reached.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Bottom line: The recent gold price recovery is vulnerable here while below near-term downslope resistance. From at trading standpoint, the immediate focus is on a break of the weekly opening-range with the risk lower while within this formation – a good spot to raise protective stops / reduce long-exposure. IF price breaks higher, look for an accelerated advance towards 1522/26. Review my latest Gold Price Weekly Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - XAU Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +1.84 (64.8% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are3.3% lower than yesterday and 12.7% lower from last week
  • Short positions are6.1% higher than yesterday and 5.3% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Spot Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week and the recent changes in positioning warn that the current Spot Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long

See how shifts in Gold retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Outlook: Euro Price - Levels and Thresholds to Know
EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Outlook: Euro Price - Levels and Thresholds to Know
2019-10-09 13:57:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Price Forecast Ahead of FED Minutes – Buyer’s Lack of Momentum
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Price Forecast Ahead of FED Minutes – Buyer’s Lack of Momentum
2019-10-09 09:29:00
Gold Prices Turn Higher in Bull Flag as US-China Trade War Tensions Flare
Gold Prices Turn Higher in Bull Flag as US-China Trade War Tensions Flare
2019-10-08 14:20:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Outlook: Price Recovery Faces Key Resistance Levels
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Outlook: Price Recovery Faces Key Resistance Levels
2019-10-08 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.