We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: Q4 Pullback, EUR/USD Resistance Test
2019-10-07 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Narrative - Webinar
2019-10-07 11:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
Asia Stocks Mixed Again, Looming US-China Trade Talks Nervously Eyed
2019-10-07 05:04:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Holds at Key Resistance
2019-10-07 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Hold Above 2019-Low as OPEC Pledges to Stabilize Oil Prices
2019-10-07 08:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Charts Seek Catalyst to Spark Q4 Breakout
2019-10-06 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD Price - Possible Test of Monthly Support
2019-10-04 14:47:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @EddyElfenbein: Conoco raised its dividend by 38% and announced a $3 billion share buyback. Thirty Eight Percent
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.66%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 72.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7hPso9OqdN
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.69% Silver: -0.28% Gold: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/lItPYXEzpe
  • #Gold prices pushed down to a low of 1460 last Tuesday, the first day of Q4 trade; and as the $USD pullback has continued through some rather key data prints, Gold prices pushed up to a key area of resistance. More $gld market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/xLLplnoKRg https://t.co/igN7ISilNP
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.17% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.37% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/WWoh52GTUF
  • RT @realDonaldTrump: As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wis…
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.19% Germany 30: 0.16% US 500: 0.16% Wall Street: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Lj44xUNNX6
  • Chile copper production rose by 9.3% Y/Y to 154,700 tonnes in August
  • Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, $EURUSD, $USDCAD, #Oil, #Gold & $SPX - https://t.co/rMxRdeHmJr
  • US Dollar Price Outlook: Q4 Pullback, EUR/USD Resistance Test https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/drivers_of_price_action/2019/10/07/us-dollar-price-outlook-q4-pullback-eur-usd-resistance-test-usd-price.html https://t.co/fLvEb0uRk2
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX

Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX

2019-10-07 15:32:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

US Dollar Sell-off Risks Approaching Pivotal Support – Gold Price Recovery at Trend Resistance

The US Dollar is more than 0.9% off the highs on the back of a four-day decline with the index now approaching near-term uptrend support. The levels are clear heading into the open with the Majors & gold broadly holding within Friday’s NFP range- the battle lines are drawn. In this webinar we review updated technical setups on DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, Gold (XAU/USD), Crude Oil (WTI), SPX (S&P 500), NZD/USD, USD/CHF, and AUD/USD.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Key Trade Levels in Focus

US Dollar – DXY turned from BIG uptrend resistance last week with the pullback approaching near-term support early in the week. The focus is on a reaction just lower with the broader risk weighted to the downside while below the monthly open at 99.40. A break exposes subsequent support objectives at 98.15/21.

EUR/USD - While the focus does remain higher in Euro, the advance is approaching a critical resistance range near 1.1022- look for a reaction there with a breach/ close needed to validate a larger breakout in price. Interim support 1.0966 with bullish invalidation at 1.0925.

USD/CAD – Looking for a reaction at 1.3284/88 early in the week – weakness beyond this threshold would expose a larger setback towards 1.3266 and 1.3253. Resistance at the high-day close at 1.3335 backed by 1.3355.

Oil – Crude prices rebounded off major support at 51.03/66 last week with the rebound now targeting near-term downtrend resistance at 53.91/99 – look for a reaction there early in the week. Strength beyond this threshold would expose subsequent resistance objectives at 55.71. Support at 50.08 and 48.14 in the event of a break lower.

Gold- Gold prices remain vulnerable into the start of the week with XAU/USD trading just below near-term downtrend resistance. Initial support at 1494/96 with slope resistance around ~1513 – look for a break of this range for guidance with a move lower targeting 1482/83. Critical resistance steady at 1522/26.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar, EURUSD, USDJPY & More: Charts for Next Week
US Dollar, EURUSD, USDJPY & More: Charts for Next Week
2019-10-04 11:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-03 19:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX, Crude Oil Technical Outlook & More
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX, Crude Oil Technical Outlook & More
2019-10-02 12:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF
2019-10-01 19:01:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bullish
EUR/USD
Bullish
Gold
Mixed
US 500
Bearish
USD/CAD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.