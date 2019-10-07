Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Stalls at Resistance

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: Q4 Pullback, EUR/USD Resistance Test
2019-10-07 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Narrative - Webinar
2019-10-07 11:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
Asia Stocks Mixed Again, Looming US-China Trade Talks Nervously Eyed
2019-10-07 05:04:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Holds at Key Resistance
2019-10-07 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Hold Above 2019-Low as OPEC Pledges to Stabilize Oil Prices
2019-10-07 08:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Charts Seek Catalyst to Spark Q4 Breakout
2019-10-06 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/TRY: Turkish Lira Drops on Trump Tweet, Bitcoin (BTC) Gains
2019-10-07 18:10:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-07 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Turkish Lira comes under pressure with $USDTRY jumping 2.5%. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/Fw73s6kPcQ https://t.co/y1SXEZkF8w
  • $VIX volatility index aiming higher as risk appetite ebbs following reports China seeks to narrow scope of trade talks, likely exacerbated by latest tension between US & Turkey https://t.co/FD0wCPqNx9
  • RT @Amena__Bakr: Putin is due to arrive in #Riyadh on the 14th of October, following that he’ll be traveling to the UAE #OOTT
  • RT @TaviCosta: These CFO surveys couldn’t be more bearish. Now plunging the most in the history of the data. All happening while: - Ins…
  • The new head of the IMF will be speaking on the state of the global economy. Worth keeping an eye on: https://t.co/EjTJLxvULp
  • Canadian #Dollar Price Outlook: $USDCAD Rally Stalls at Resistance - https://t.co/SSE4ZZA671 https://t.co/U3sPwBAHhu
  • The $SPX is lower following an impasse in the US-China trade war, as China signaled an unwillingness to negotiate on matters of intellectual property protection https://t.co/GHL12HgaB3
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Consumer Credit (AUG) due at 19:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: $15.000b Previous: $23.294b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-07
  • RT @BIS_org: Central bank balance sheet expansion sometimes hurt market functioning, but rarely tightened financial conditions materially,…
  • RT @EdwardLawrence: The Chinese Commerce Ministry says what is not in the table and never will be is changes to their laws to protect intel…
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Stalls at Resistance

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Stalls at Resistance

2019-10-07 18:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

The Canadian Dollar struggling to regain its footing against the US Dollar with USD/CAD trading just below near-term resistance into the start of the week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD charts. Review my latestWeekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie price setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Daily - Loonie Trade Outlook USDCAD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my previous Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we highlighted a key near-term resistance zone at 1.3284/88 while noting, “Expect acceleration IF price can break higher here with such a scenario exposing longer-term downtrend resistance near 1.3355.” A topside breach last week saw price register a high at 1.3348 before pulling back – is there more to go?

Initial support now rests back at the 61.8% retracement at 1.3288 with broader bullish invalidation at the September channel line / monthly open at 1.3240. A topside breach targets the 100% extension at 1.3382- looking for a bigger reaction there IF reached.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 120min

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD 120min - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action shows USD/CAD trading within the confines of an ascending pitchforkformation extending off the September / October lows. The 75% parallel caught resistance on Friday at with short-term descending channel guiding this decline and further highlighting near-term support at 1.3284/88- look for a reaction there.

A downside break would expose subsequent support objectives at 1.3266, the 1.618% extension at 1.3253 and 1.3240- both areas of interest for possible exhaustion IF reached. A topside breach of this channel still faces the September high-day close at 1.3335 with 1.3355 and 1.3382 still critical.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: USD/CAD is coming off uptrend resistance but remains constructive for now while within this formation. From a trading standpoint, we’ll favor fading weakness while above 1.3253 targeting a test of the upper parallels near 1.3382. Ultimately, the goal is to sell a higher-high here for a larger correction. Keep in mind we get Canada employment data on Friday. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a deeper look into the longer-term USD/CAD technical trading levels.

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/CAD - the ratio stands at -2.66 (27.3% of traders are long) – bullish reading
  • Traders have remained net-short since September 12th; price has moved 1.0% higher since then
  • Long positions are 12.6% higher than yesterday and 13.1% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 0.6% higher than yesterday and 19.1% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CAD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in USD/CAD retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Key US / Canada Data Releases

US / Canada Economic Calendar - USD/CAD Key Data Releases - Loonie Trade Outlook

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro's Strong Start to October Comes as Attention Shifts to Brexit, US-China Trade War
Euro's Strong Start to October Comes as Attention Shifts to Brexit, US-China Trade War
2019-10-07 14:40:00
New Zealand Dollar Downtrend May End as NZD/USD Clears Resistance
New Zealand Dollar Downtrend May End as NZD/USD Clears Resistance
2019-10-06 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: Weekly Reversal Threatens More USD Losses
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: Weekly Reversal Threatens More USD Losses
2019-10-04 17:00:00
Gold Prices May Rally on NFPs as Crude Oil Sinks On More Long Bets
Gold Prices May Rally on NFPs as Crude Oil Sinks On More Long Bets
2019-10-04 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.