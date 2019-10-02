We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Holds Channel Support, EUR/JPY Losses Deepen as Global Growth Concerns Rise
2019-10-02 16:10:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Stalls into Monthly Open- Bears Beware
2019-10-01 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
2019-10-02 13:30:00
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2019-10-02 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD Reversal Risks Deeper USD/JPY Losses
2019-10-02 14:06:00
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
2019-10-02 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Defends Key Support- GLD Trade Outlook
2019-10-02 18:30:00
VIX Surges Above 20 on Recession Fears, Gold Jumps & Stocks Drop
2019-10-02 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX, Crude Oil Technical Outlook & More
2019-10-02 12:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Multi-year Trend-lines Could Be Next
2019-10-01 11:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.04% Gold: 1.46% Oil - US Crude: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xfTDjjvKHX
  • The price of #gold jumped over 2% from month-to-date lows as the commodity catches a bid from safe-haven demand while risk assets like stocks in the S&P 500 Index spiral lower. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/5tZQDEy8kO https://t.co/Hp9kFLDyv3
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.03%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 73.55%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/h35bsmo0hM
  • I would hope officials would take note, but to quote the President a month ago in response to business leaders' concerns over tariffs: "excuses"...from...“badly run and weak companies” https://t.co/MC15Xx06Yr
  • $EURUSD : Is EUR the new safe haven - or did the technicals call for a rally? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/elliott_wave/eur-usd/2019/10/01/eur-forecast-large-rally.html https://t.co/1A5UztFapM
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.26% Germany 30: -0.30% US 500: -2.03% Wall Street: -2.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/N1LzT5xyvc
  • German Bund Yields Update: 2-Year: -0.780% 3-Year: -0.823% 5-Year: -0.770% 7-Year: -0.726% 10-Year: -0.550% 30-Year: -0.044%
  • RT @business: Boris Johnson has finally published his plan to break the Brexit logjam. Here’s quick guide to what Dublin and the European U…
  • Irish PM Varadkar says plan from UK does not completely meet objectives on backstop $GBP $EUR
  • $USDCAD price action has been capped by the 200-day moving average for the last month and will need a bullish driver to regain upside momentum. Get your USD/CAD technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/KvOu6GbEGD https://t.co/NwaaOZGsgT
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Defends Key Support- GLD Trade Outlook

Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Defends Key Support- GLD Trade Outlook

2019-10-02 18:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Gold prices rebounded off a critical support zone yesterday, shifting the near-term focus higher in XAU/USD. That said, the recovery keeps price within the confines of a descending pattern off the highs heading into Friday’s US Non-Farm Payrolls report and the bulls aren’t out of the woods yet. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD charts this week.

New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - XAUUSD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my latest Gold Price Outlook we noted that the, “battle lines are drawn and the immediate focus is on a reaction here at 1522/26 with the gold price recovery at risk while below- watch the close.” XAU/USD plummeted more than 6% off the September highs before rebounding off a critical support confluence yesterday at 1460/61- a region defined by the 100% extension of the decline off the highs and the 61.8% retracement of the August rally and converges on the lower parallel. Note that daily momentum also held 40 on this last drop- So was that it?

Its decision time from here. Looking for resistance ahead of the May trendline IF gold prices are heading lower with bearish invalidation steady at 1522/26. A break below 1451 would ultimately be needed to fuel a deeper correction targeting 1433 – an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion / long-entries IF reached.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - XAUUSD Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at gold price action shows XAU/USD trading within the confines of a near-term descending pitchfork formation extending off the late-September highs. Note that the lower parallel further highlights the 1460/61 support zone defended yesterday with the current advance now breaking through the median-line. A breach here at 1494/96 exposes the 75% parallel / 61.8% retracement at 1506- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached. Initial support rests at 1475.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Bottom line: IF this pullback was corrective, these lows should hold. That said, taking a neutral stance here near-term from a trading standpoint. Look for exhaustion on a stretch towards confluence resistance at 1506- a reaction there should offer some guidance. Stay nimble here as we head deeper into the monthly / quarterly opening-range with US Non-Farm payrolls still on tap Friday. Review my latest Gold Price Weekly Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - XAUUSD Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +2.28 (69.6% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are2.9% lower than yesterday and 6.7% higher from last week
  • Short positions are1.2% lower than yesterday and 21.8% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Spot Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Spot Gold trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in Gold retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

https://www.dailyfx.com/free_guide-tg.html?ref-author=Boutros

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Prices Eye Bull Flag Continuation Effort - Key Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Prices Eye Bull Flag Continuation Effort - Key Levels for XAG/USD
2019-10-02 17:55:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook - Pullback Over?
Gold Price Technical Outlook - Pullback Over?
2019-10-02 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Confines Strengthening US Dollar To Range Trade
Japanese Yen Confines Strengthening US Dollar To Range Trade
2019-10-02 01:47:00
S&P 500 Outlook: IPO Market Hints at Gradual Shift in Risk Appetite
S&P 500 Outlook: IPO Market Hints at Gradual Shift in Risk Appetite
2019-10-01 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.