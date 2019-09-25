Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Creeps Towards Capitulation

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
2019-09-24 19:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Diverge as Risk Appetite Sours on Trump Comments
2019-09-24 18:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar is King, GBP/USD Suffers, USD/JPY May Reverse - US Market Open
2019-09-25 13:35:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Disarray
2019-09-25 10:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price Forecast: May Test More Support Levels
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Asia Stocks Wilt As Impeachment Start Adds To Market Woes
2019-09-25 05:43:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Uptrend Remains Intact - Key Technical Levels for XAU/USD
2019-09-25 14:40:00
Gold Price and Silver Still Have Technical Headwinds
2019-09-25 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX, FTSE, Crude Oil Technical Outlook & More
2019-09-25 12:00:00
Canadian Dollar Sinks With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Still Eyes Support
2019-09-24 23:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Get your update on risk trends, trade wars, and stimulus from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/4Rb02nE9r5
  • Canadian #Dollar Price Outlook: $USDCAD Creeps Towards Capitulation - #Loonie Trade Levels- https://t.co/BQs4TknSg1 https://t.co/fUfzfvVjv6
  • #Gold: The battle lines are drawn and the immediate focus is on a reaction here at 1522/26 with the gold price recovery at risk while below- watch the close. Get your $gld technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/n3xBIWPvJf https://t.co/l09TnnLlny
  • Fed's Brainard: - Labor market and consumer is strong - Downside risks from global weakness $SPX $DXY
  • The New York Fed trading desk will increase the size of Thursday's repo operations $DXY
  • #Gold sinks to test yesterday's lows after Trump comments on a US-China trade deal happening sooner than you think $XAUUSD $GLD https://t.co/gn7Z1EgPpX
  • A reminder that he could single-handedly approve the whole thing if he so chose https://t.co/7Ve4oJxb9o
  • Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than you think $DXY $SPX
  • I'm not particularly confident that the Pound can keep a clear trend, but the technicals on $EURGBP are remarkably clean https://t.co/N1OwEr6LUV
  • RT @PeterHanksFX: My weekly #stock webinar will start in 10 minutes where we'll look at the usual technical levels for the $SPX and $QQQ al…
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Creeps Towards Capitulation

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Creeps Towards Capitulation

2019-09-25 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

The Canadian Dollar is virtually unchanged against the US Dollar since the start of the week with price carving the weekly opening-range just below downtrend resistance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Euro price setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Daily - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we noted to, “look for possible exhaustion on a stretch towards 1.3284/88 IF reached,” as USD/CAD was approaching downslope resistance. Price registered a high just above the figure with the advance unable to mark a daily close above.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 120min

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD 120min - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes: A closer low at Loonie price action sees USD/CAD continuing to trade within the confines of a descending pitchfork formation extending off the August / September highs with this week’s opening-range taking shape just below. Resistance stands at the upper parallel around the 1.33-handle with a breach / close above the monthly open at 1.3314 needed to validate a breakout targeting the high-day close at 1.3336 and the 61.8% retracement at 1.3355.

Support remains at 1.3235/36 backed closely by 1.3222- a break there would be needed to mark resumption targeting the 61.8% retracement of the September advance at the 1.32-handle – look for a bigger reaction thee IF reached.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: Loonie has carved a well-defined weekly opening-range just below downslope resistance yet again with the recent recovery at risk while below the monthly open. From a trading standpoint, a spot to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops. Be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion into the upper parallel with a break below 1.3222 needed to fuel the next leg lower. Expect acceleration IF price can break higher here with such a scenario exposing longer-term downtrend resistance near 1.3355. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/CAD - the ratio stands at -2.07 (32.6% of traders are long) – bullish reading
  • Traders have remained net-short since September 12th; price has moved 0.4% higher since then
  • Long positions are 8.6% lower than yesterday and unchanged from last week
  • Short positions are11.9% higher than yesterday and 24.2% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USDCAD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday & last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger USDCAD-bullish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in Loonie retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Key US / Canada Data Releases

US / Canada Economic Calendar - USD/CAD Key Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Hit 3-Week High But Chart Still Warns of Topping
Gold Prices Hit 3-Week High But Chart Still Warns of Topping
2019-09-25 01:00:00
RBNZ Preview: Dovish Forward Guidance to Rattle NZDUSD Rate Rebound
RBNZ Preview: Dovish Forward Guidance to Rattle NZDUSD Rate Rebound
2019-09-25 00:00:00
Canadian Dollar Sinks With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Still Eyes Support
Canadian Dollar Sinks With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Still Eyes Support
2019-09-24 23:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Diverge as Risk Appetite Sours on Trump Comments
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Diverge as Risk Appetite Sours on Trump Comments
2019-09-24 18:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.