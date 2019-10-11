We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, EURUSD, GBPUSD & More: Charts for Next Week
2019-10-11 12:00:00
S&P 500 and EURUSD Rally Reflect Fundamental Priority: Trade Wars Over Recession Fears
2019-10-11 03:38:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, EURUSD, GBPUSD & More: Charts for Next Week
2019-10-11 12:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Continues to Rally on Renewed Brexit Optimism
2019-10-11 09:57:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Jump As Trade Hopes Endure, Trump-Liu Meet Eyed
2019-10-11 05:03:00
GBP/USD Rallies Most Since 2017 on Brexit Optimism, Yen May Weaken
2019-10-10 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Risks for Further Losses- GLD Outlook
2019-10-11 13:30:00
Gold Price Boosted by Flagging US Dollar, Tempered by Risk-On Hints
2019-10-11 08:56:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Brace for More Trade Talks and Key Drilling Data
2019-10-11 03:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News
2019-10-10 03:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.89% France 40: 1.10% Wall Street: 1.07% US 500: 1.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eNMJJp7lYP
  • RT @markets: The jobs market in Canada is on track for one of its best years on record after another surprisingly strong month of gains htt…
  • The Canadian employment report showed an increase of 53.7k, significantly better than the 10k expected. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/Pajxp2pwrA https://t.co/iLaaBjci7P
  • RT @tconnellyRTE: NEW: The UK appears to be drifting closer back to the original aims of the Northern Ireland backstop, I understand. This…
  • 🇺🇸 (USD) Import Price Index ex Petroleum (MoM) (SEP), Actual: -0.1% Expected: -0.1% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr
  • RT @EdwardLawrence: Chinese trade sources say China is offering to completely remove the requirement for forced joint ventures by Jan 2020.…
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Canadian Unemployment Rate Sep 5.5% (est 5.7%; prev 5.7%) -Canadian Net Change In Employment Sep 53.7K (est 10.0K; prev 81.…
  • 🇺🇸 (USD) Export Price Index (YoY) (SEP), Actual: -1.6% Expected: -1.5% Previous: -1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr
  • 🇨🇦 (CAD) Hourly Wage Rate Permanent Employees (YoY) (SEP), Actual: 4.3% Expected: 3.8% Previous: 3.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr
  • 🇨🇦 (CAD) Unemployment Rate (SEP), Actual: 5.5% Expected: 5.7% Previous: 5.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=TweetRobot&utm_campaign=twr
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Risks for Further Losses- GLD Outlook

Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Risks for Further Losses- GLD Outlook

2019-10-11 13:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Gold prices are lower this week with the precious metal down more-than 1.3% to trade at 1484 ahead of the New York close on Friday. The risk remains for further losses after turning from long-term uptrend resistance last month and we’re looking for a reaction lower down. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD charts this week. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this setup and more.

New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Silver on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Gold Weekly Price Outlook we noted that XAU/USD remained, “at risk for further losses while below uptrend resistance here – form at trading standpoint, looking lower for now with a deeper set-back to offer more favorable long-entries closer to trend support.” Nearly three weeks later and prices have remained on the defensive with gold pulling away from critical resistance at 1522/26 – a region where the late-2011 / 2012 swing lows converges on longer-term slope resistance.

Initial support rests with the 75% parallel of the broader ascending pitchfork formation we’ve been tracking off the 2016 / 2018 lows (currently ~1475). Key medium-term support stands at 1451/61- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached with a break / weekly close below needed to suggest a more significant correction is underway. Note that RSI is attempting to close the week below the 70-threshold and further highlights the threat of a broader turn in the momentum profile. Ultimately, a topside breach above 1526 is needed to mark resumption targeting subsequent resistance objectives at 1558 and 1586.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: Gold prices remain vulnerable after reversing off long-term trend resistance. From at trading standpoint, the risk remains for a deeper pullback towards uptrend support – look for reduce short exposure / lower protective stops on a test of key support at 1451/61 – we’ll reassess the price reaction there IF reached. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +2.12 (67.9% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are5.11% higher than yesterday and 0.45% higher from last week
  • Short positions are8.10% lower than yesterday and 2.58% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in Gold retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones and S&P 500 Holding Up, but NDX Break Still Weighs
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Holding Up, but NDX Break Still Weighs
2019-10-11 11:00:00
USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Price: Moving Between Multiple Double Top Patterns
USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Price: Moving Between Multiple Double Top Patterns
2019-10-11 09:33:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook, Will Euro Reverse 4-Month Downtrend?
EUR/USD Technical Outlook, Will Euro Reverse 4-Month Downtrend?
2019-10-11 02:00:00
EUR/GBP Plunged Through Support as No-Deal Brexit Fears Receded
EUR/GBP Plunged Through Support as No-Deal Brexit Fears Receded
2019-10-11 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.