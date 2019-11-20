US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Trade – DXY Trade Levels

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bounces as EUR/USD, GBP/USD Edge Lower - US Market Open
2019-11-20 14:30:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Bearish Behavior as FOMC Alters Guidance
2019-11-20 05:25:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bounces as EUR/USD, GBP/USD Edge Lower - US Market Open
2019-11-20 14:30:00
GBP/USD Develops a Bullish Rectangle – British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
2019-11-20 10:31:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis - Japanese Yen Lifted by Ongoing US-China Turmoil
2019-11-20 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Up as US Hong Kong Stand Sours Trade Deal Hope
2019-11-20 03:34:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Bounces but Can Bulls Retain Control?
2019-11-20 13:34:00
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video
2019-11-20 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video
2019-11-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bears Show Teeth, Technical Break Near Confirmation
2019-11-20 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-20 15:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
2019-11-19 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Even as crude oil inventory stockpiles rose according to this week's EIA report, crude oil futures head higher as the build was smaller than the amount of crude oil released from the strategic petroleum reserve #OOTT $CL_F #WTI #CrudeOil https://t.co/2pCa5OYgzF
  • Trump says talks with China continue and China wants to get a deal done $SPX $DXY
  • US 16-Day Bills Draw 1.540% Primary Dealers Awarded: 79.7% Indirect Bidders Awarded: 17.3% Direct Bidders Awarded: 3.0% B/C Ratio: 3.63
  • Crude Oil Futures are headed higher after a larger than expected inventory build #OOTT $CL_F #WTI #CrudeOil https://t.co/65F06RAgi1
  • With tensions between the two countries inflamed further, risk-off assets found a bid with #gold, the Swiss Franc and the $JPY all benefitting. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/cWF68BJ1uT https://t.co/fGegzAxmmr
  • UK Conservative party to pledge GBP 500 tax cut for working people - BBG
  • The House will vote Wednesday to reconcile the Senate Hong Kong bill approved yesterday, which will then go to President Trump if approved $USDCNH
  • The House will vote Wednesday to reconcile the Senate Hong Kong bill approved yesterday, which will then go to President Trump $USDCNH
  • A friendly reminder that although the US Commerce Dept extended Huawei licenses for another 90-days this week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will vote this Friday on whether it will ban wireless providers from buying Huawei equipment with federal subsidies $SPX $QQQ https://t.co/ZTxfpwBvHf
  • Welp... this message does not inspire confidence that the US and China will reach a phase one trade deal... https://t.co/ErFkABMrBX
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Trade – DXY Trade Levels

US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Trade – DXY Trade Levels

2019-11-20 16:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

The US Dollar is rebounding off confluence support this week after plunging more than 0.7% off the monthly highs. The recovery may be vulnerable however and the threat for further losses remains IF price is fails to properly mount the 98-handle this week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the DXY price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling price setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Daily

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Daily - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; DXY on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last US Dollar Price Outlook we noted that DXY was testing confluence support with, “a break below 97.21 needed to fuel the next leg lower in price.” The index briefly registered a low at 97.11 early in the month before reversing sharply higher with the rally failing last week at confluence resistance at 98.40. Price is now rebounding off the 97.71 support zone yet again as the dollar continues to coil below the October trendline – note the highlighted confluence zone around ~98.15/20. The immediate focus is on a breakout of the 97.71-98.20 range.

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY 120min

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY 120min - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at US Dollar price action shows DXY trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off October / November lows. Price is attempting to breach weekly open resistance today at 97.95 but the recovery remains vulnerable while below the Fibonacci confluence at 98.13/15.

Initial support rests with the lower parallel backed by the 61.8% retracement / 2018 high at 97.63/71- look for a close below this threshold to validate the break with such a scenario once again targeting critical support at 97.21/31 – expect a bigger reaction there IF reached.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Bottom line: The immediate focus is on the US Dollar recovery with the near-term rally vulnerable ahead of 98.13/15. From at trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce long exposure / raise protective stops. We’ll be on the lookout for topside exhaustion / possible short-entries while below resistance targeting a downside break of this formation. IF price holds slope support, look for a breach above 98.15 to mark resumption back towards 98.40. Review my latest US Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term DXY technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---

Key US Data Releases

Key US Data Releases - USD Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Weaken With US-China Trade Hope, Stockpiles Eyed
Crude Oil Prices Weaken With US-China Trade Hope, Stockpiles Eyed
2019-11-20 07:09:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Rates Sink as HK Bill Fuels Trade War
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Rates Sink as HK Bill Fuels Trade War
2019-11-20 00:00:00
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Trade Doubts, Fed Minutes Loom
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Trade Doubts, Fed Minutes Loom
2019-11-19 06:52:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise as AUD/USD Price Falls on Trade Woes
GBP/USD Rate May Rise as AUD/USD Price Falls on Trade Woes
2019-11-19 00:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.