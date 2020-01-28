We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY Charts: USD Outlook & More
Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar: GBP/USD, USD/CAD
Japanese Yen Gains On Wuhan Virus, USD/JPY Nears Key Prop
Gold Drops on Solid Consumer Confidence Beat
Gold Prices Steady As Virus Spread Saps Global Risk Appetite
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Threatens Support- BoE Levels

2020-01-28 19:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • GBP/USD trading just above key uptrend support; near-term bullish invalidation at 1.29
  • FOMC & BoE interest rate decisions on tap this week

The British Pound is down nearly 0.8% against the US Dollar since the start of the week with Sterling continuing to range just above a critical support barrier ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England interest rate decision. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly price chart heading into the release. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Cable trade setup and more.

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In our last Sterling Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the GBP/USD, “breakout failed at a major technical resistance zone last month and the focus is on a pullback into the start of the year. From a trading standpoint, looking for a larger setback towards confluence support for guidance – IF price is indeed heading higher on this stretch, losses should be limited to the 1.29-handle.” The outlook remains unchanged heading into this week’s FOMC and BoE interest rate decisions.

Cable is now trading just above confluence support at 1.2905/21- a region defined by the 38.2% retracement of the September advance and the late-December low. Note that basic channel support also converges on this zone and further highlights its technical significance- a break / close below this threshold would suggest a larger correction is underway in the British Pound with such a scenario exposing the 2019 yearly open at 1.2754 and the 100% extension at 1.2674. Weekly resistance stands at the monthly opening-range highs / 61.8% retracement at 1.3282 with a close above the 2019 high-week close at 1.3335 needed to fuel the next leg higher in price.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom Line: Sterling trading within a contractionary range just above confluence uptrend support at the 1.29-handle with major event risk on tap this week. From a trading standpoint, the immediate downtrend is vulnerable heading into this key support zone. A good spot to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops – be on the lookout for downside exhaustion into this region IF reached. Ultimately, we’re looking for evidence of a near-term low to fade for a larger recovery. Review my latest Sterling Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly GBP/USD Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +1.84 (64.79% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are6.66% higher than yesterday and 2.95% higher from last week
  • Short positions are5.69% lower than yesterday and 15.74% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday & last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% -6% 5%
Weekly 8% -19% -3%
Learn how shifts in GBP/USD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

