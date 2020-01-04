We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Leads Risk On 2020 Opening Rally, Dollar Heads Off Breakdown
2020-01-03 04:16:00
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Battle Lines Drawn into 2020
2020-01-04 18:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rattled by USD Rally, Support Levels Near
2020-01-03 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Extends Losses on ISM Manufacturing Miss
2020-01-03 15:30:00
USD/CAD Upside Capped, Crude Oil Spikes on US Airstrikes - US Market Open
2020-01-03 13:35:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU) Weekly Forecast: Gold Price Surges as US-Iran War Drums Begin to Beat
2020-01-04 14:00:00
S&P 500, Dollar, Oil and Gold Gap Watch as Geopolitical Risks Build
2020-01-04 01:17:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dollar, Oil and Gold Gap Watch as Geopolitical Risks Build
2020-01-04 01:17:00
USD/CAD Upside Capped, Crude Oil Spikes on US Airstrikes - US Market Open
2020-01-03 13:35:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2020-01-03 17:00:00
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2020-01-02 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Crude Oil Prices Up as US Strike Kills Iran Quds Force Leader - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/01/03/Crude-Oil-Prices-Up-as-US-Strike-Kills-IRGC-Quds-Force-Leader.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #crudeoil #iran #Soleimani https://t.co/Q9dpAyiizf
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.84% Silver: 0.71% Gold: 0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JrERE0l1Lq
  • The $USD and Japanese Yen may have experienced false upside breakouts, paving the way for what may be near-term weakness against the Euro, British Pound and Australian Dollar. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/v35FytV4Rh https://t.co/OJmzVfd1jF
  • RT @FirstSquawk: REPUBLICAN SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM: IF IRAN CONTINUES TO ATTACK THE UNITED STATES AND OUR ALLIES, IT WILL PAY A HEAVY PRICE…
  • The US Dollar may reverse against the Singapore Dollar after USD/SGD left behind a bullish technical signal. USD/MYR extended its drop after clearing rising support, will it prolong? #SGD $USDSGD #MYR $USDMYR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/01/03/Singapore-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-as-USDSGD-Price-Bottoms.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/Y3a5LVNZb1
  • Spread on the Markit iTraxx Asia ex-Japan CDS index widens from geopolitical tension amid #IraqiEmbassyAttack and the death of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.47% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ongugLPCPX
  • RT @FerroTV: "In 2019, the global economy received some 90 interest rate cuts across 45 global central banks, which represents the largest…
  • Uh oh. Starting the new year with heightened geopolitical risk. Watching global risk trends. https://t.co/hfbGrtUUaZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.66%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pBmcnunPTJ
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Battle Lines Drawn into 2020

Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Battle Lines Drawn into 2020

2020-01-04 18:00:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Sterling is virtually unchanged against the US Dollar this week with GBP/USD paring early-week gains into the close. Although the broader outlook remains constructive for the pound, a reversal off key technical resistance in December risks a larger pullback before resumption. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly price chart into the January open.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly

Weekly Sterling Price Chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Notes:In our last Sterling Weekly Price Outlook we noted a constructive GBP/USD outlook while above 1.2582 with a breach above 1.3203 needed to fuel the next leg higher in the British Pound. A breakout in early December saw price register a high at 1.3515 before pulling back sharply with Sterling threatening a weekly doji on Friday.

The move keeps the British Pound within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the 2019 lows with initial weekly support now eyed at 1.2905/21- weakness beyond this threshold would threaten a larger correction into the yearly open with such a scenario exposing 1.2754 and broader bullish invalidation at 1.2553/82. Initial resistance stands at 1.3335 backed subsequent topside objectives at the 61.8% retracement / 2017 high-week close at 1.3453/94 and 1.3675.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line:The Sterling price breakout failed at a major technical resistance zone last month and the focus is on a pullback into the start of the year. From a trading standpoint, looking for a larger setback towards confluence support for guidance – IF price is indeed heading higher on this stretch, losses should be limited to the 1.29-handle. Ultimately, we’re looking to fade weakness for a breach to fresh yearly highs. I’ll publish an updated Sterling Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

Sterling Trader Sentiment (GBP/USD)

Sterling Trader Sentiment
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +1.48 (59.74% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are8.26% higher than yesterday and 13.51% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 9.32% lower than yesterday and 10.80% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -3% 2%
Weekly -8% 10% -2%
Learn how shifts in GBP/USD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Learn how to Trade with Confidence - Free Trading Guide
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: Uptrend Versus USD, JPY, CAD at Risk?
Australian Dollar Outlook: Uptrend Versus USD, JPY, CAD at Risk?
2020-01-04 10:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Bullish as XAU/USD Approaches Key Resistance
Gold Price Outlook Bullish as XAU/USD Approaches Key Resistance
2020-01-03 22:00:00
Swiss Franc Forecast: CHF/JPY, NZD/CHF
Swiss Franc Forecast: CHF/JPY, NZD/CHF
2020-01-02 20:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Commodity Reset – Gold to Mark Resumption, Crude Oil Pending Breakout
Top Trade Idea 2020: Commodity Reset – Gold to Mark Resumption, Crude Oil Pending Breakout
2020-01-01 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.