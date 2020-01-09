We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Breaking news

UK parliament approves Brexit bill, 330-231. UK to leave EU on January 31, 2020.

Real Time News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Reversal Approaches Technical Support

2020-01-09 16:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
  • EUR/USD reverses offcritical resistance range into yearly open at 1.12
  • Risk for further losses with near-term technical support in view
  • Join Michael for Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT

Euro has been on the defensive against the US Dollar since the start of the year with EUR/USD down nearly 0.5% this week after turning from a key resistance range. While further losses area likely, we’re looking for more significant weekly support just lower. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Euro trade setup and more.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD Weekly - Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Euro Weekly Price Outlook we noted that EUR/USD was approaching a critical barrier at 1.1187-1.1209 – a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the 2017 advance and the 61.8% retracement of the June 2019 decline. Price briefly registered a high at 1.1239 into the close of the year before reversing sharply with Euro now down more than 1.2% off the highs. Note that weekly RSI has continued to hold sub-60 since the 2018 highs in price and suggests the momentum profile still leans in favor of the bears for now.

Weekly support is eyed at the 1.44% parallel, currently around ~1.1050s, backed by the 61.8% retracement of the September rally at 1.1017. Broader bullish invalidation remains with the 2019 low-week reversal close at 1.0977. A topside breach / close above 1.1209 is needed to mark resumption with a such a scenario eyeing subsequent resistance objectives at 1.1282/98- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: Euro has responded to key weekly resistance and the focus is on this pullback early in the month. IF this is corrective, losses should be limited to the 1.10-handle. From a trading standpoint, look for downside exhaustion on stretch towards the lower parallels for possible entries. I’ll publish an updated Euro Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

Euro Trader Sentiment - EUR/USD Price Chart - Euro Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long EUR/USD - the ratio stands at +1.26 (55.84% of traders are long) – weak bearish reading
  • Long positions are21.82% higher than yesterday and 64.66% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 5.72% lower than yesterday and 23.99% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday & last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 18% 2% 10%
Weekly 71% -19% 16%
Learn how shifts in EUR/USD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

