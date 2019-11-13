We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Rally Tracks Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-13 18:26:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Drops into Trend Support– Trade Levels
2019-11-13 18:00:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Rally Tracks Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-13 18:26:00
NZD/USD Spikes on RBNZ Shock, GBP/USD Muted on Inflation Drop - US Market Open
2019-11-13 14:29:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Rally Tracks Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-13 18:26:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Nov 05, 2019 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.14.
2019-11-13 18:23:00
News
Is the Fed or ECB Driving Global Yields?
2019-11-13 18:33:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sellers May Press Towards 200-DMA
2019-11-13 10:45:00
News
Crude Oil Price Rally Following Fed Rate Odds; USD/CAD Aims Higher, For Now
2019-11-13 16:10:00
Dow Jones, DAX, Oil Technical Analaysis & More
2019-11-13 13:00:00
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Using negative rates would be tool of last resort - Forward guidance and QE would be tools to use in a future downturn $DXY
  • 🇺🇸 USD Monthly Budget Statement (OCT), Actual: -$134.5b Expected: -$130.0b Previous: -$100.5b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.16% Germany 30: 0.03% France 40: -0.01% US 500: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/XEkhIPak4L
  • Beijing also resisting US requests for technology-transfer curbs and enforcement mechanism - Sources - DJ Newswires
  • US-China trade talks hit snag over farm purchases, $Dow and $SPX immediately gap lower https://t.co/f4SvWnLeDa
  • US-China trade talks hit bump over AG purchases - Dow Jones Newswires
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 NZD RBNZ Governor at Parliament Select Committee on MPS due at 19:10 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • Fed's Kashkari: - No case made yet for backing a crypto currency $DXY
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Monthly Budget Statement (OCT) due at 19:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -$128.2b Previous: $82.8b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Viewing continued growth in economy but risks are on horizon $DXY
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Drops into Trend Support– Trade Levels

2019-11-13 18:00:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Euro has plummeted more than 1.5% against the US Dollar since the multi-month October highs with the decline now approaching the first major support hurdle. Last week’s decline marks the largest single weekly loss since August but leaves the immediate short-bias vulnerable heading into the close of the week while above this level. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling price setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Daily

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD Daily - Technical Forecast - Euro Trade Outlook

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my latest Euro Price Outlook we noted that EUR/USD, “remains vulnerable into the open of the month of the back of this reversal but ultimately, we’re looking for a larger setback to offer more favorable entries.” Price is now approaching key Fibonacci support at the 61.8% retracement of the October advance at 1.0994- a break / close below this threshold is needed to keep the immediate short-bias viable. Such a scenario would shift the focus towards the yearly low-day close at 1.0932. Key daily resistance stands at the upper parallel / September high at 1.1109.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD 120min

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD 120min - Technical Forecast - EUR/USD Trade Outlook

Notes: A closer look at Euro price action shows EUR/USD trading within the confines of a descending pitchfork formation extending October / November highs with price testing the lower parallel early in the week. Note that the trendline converges on the 61.8% retracement and further highlights near-term support at 1.0994- looking for a reaction here.

A break below this threshold exposes the low-day close / 78.6% retracement at 1.0932/43. Initial resistance stands with the 25% parallel backed by the weekly opening-range highs at 1.1043- a breach / close above this threshold is needed to invalidate the short-side with such a scenario exposing 1.1065 and the upper parallel / 1.1107/09.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Bottom line: The Euro sell-off is approaching the first major support hurdle at 1.0994. From a trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops. Be on the lookout for possible downside exhaustion into this region with a breach above the weekly range highs needed to shift the focus higher again. Use caution here – this is a big level and a break lower from here would likely see accelerated losses for Euro. Review my latest Euro Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term EUR/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

Euro Trader Sentiment - EUR/USD Price Chart - Euro Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long EUR/USD - the ratio stands at +1.45 (59.16% of traders are long) – weak bearish reading
  • Long positions are 8.22% higher than yesterday and 21.94% higher from last week
  • Short positions are5.96% lower than yesterday and 8.32% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in Euro retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Key Euro / US Data Releases

EUR/USD Economic Calendar - Euro US Key Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.