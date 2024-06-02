 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: May 31, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Dow Jones 30
2024-05-30 17:30:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 09, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2024-05-29 18:23:31
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: May 31, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
US Crude Oil Bounces Back But Looks Rangebound Before OPEC’s June Meet
2024-05-23 11:00:28
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: May 31, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Dow Jones 30
2024-05-30 17:30:00
​​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hit by Selling, Nasdaq 100 Losses Contained for Now
2024-05-30 10:45:31
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: May 31, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: ECB Rate Decision, US NFPs – USD, Gold, Euro, Nasdaq
2024-06-02 09:00:29
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Take Out Key Support, Next Leg Lower May Be Underway
2024-06-01 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: May 31, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Edges Up Vs USD, Market Looks To US PCE Numbers As Next Big Clue
2024-05-29 12:00:28
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rejected at Resistance. What Now?
2024-05-28 23:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: May 31, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Stuck Around 157.00 Ahead of US Inflation Data
2024-05-31 08:01:40
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Technical Outlook – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-05-29 18:30:00
More View More
Markets Week Ahead: ECB Rate Decision, US NFPs – USD, Gold, Euro, Nasdaq

Markets Week Ahead: ECB Rate Decision, US NFPs – USD, Gold, Euro, Nasdaq

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Markets Week Ahead: ECB Rate Decision, US NFPs – USD, Gold, Euro, Nasdaq

  • ECB to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday.
  • US jobs week culminates with NFPs on Friday.
  • Gold eyes early-May lows.

Navigating Volatile Markets: Strategies and Tools for Traders

A week full of potential volatility with the ECB policy meeting and the latest US Jobs Report the highlights for traders looking for volatility. While the ECB will cut rates by 25 basis points, will ECB President Christine Lagarde signal the timing of the next cut? Markets suggest that the second rate cut may be announced at the September 12th meeting but the October 17th is now seen as more likely. The ECB post-decision press conference will need to be parsed closely.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

In the US, a raft of US jobs data – JOLTS, ADP, and initial jobless claims - will be released before Friday’s US Jobs Report. The market has pushed back US rate cuts over the past months as inflation remains uncomfortably high for the Federal Reserve. Any weakening in the US Jobs market may see the market start to re-price US interest rate cuts.

In addition to the above, the Bank of Canada announce their latest policy decision, Australian GDP is released, while US ISM Services data is always worth watching.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

The US dollar looks under pressure and the US dollar index is withing 20 pips of printing a two-month low. From a technical viewpoint, the USD index is testing the 200-day simple moving average, and a confirmed break lower could see the greenback trade below 104.00.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

image1.png

Gold also looks vulnerable to a move lower. US Treasury yields rose during the week, driven by a raft of bills and bond sales, and a test of the $2,280/oz. looks likely. Friday’s US NFPs will direct the gold’s future performance.

Gold Daily Price Chart

image2.png
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

The Nasdaq 100 turned lower this week as cracks started appearing in Magnificent Seven members. With the index pulling back from a sharp early sell-off, Friday's price action will give bulls some hope of higher prices. Still, an index dominated by a handful of mega-cap companies remains vulnerable to a change in sentiment.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

image3.png

All Charts using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Risk Sentiment Remains Positive: Gold, VIX, Tesla Latest Outlooks
Risk Sentiment Remains Positive: Gold, VIX, Tesla Latest Outlooks
2024-04-24 07:47:49
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
Why Major Currencies and Gold are Safe Havens in Times of Crisis
Why Major Currencies and Gold are Safe Havens in Times of Crisis
2024-04-16 13:30:33
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Spikes, Dollar Soars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Slump
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Spikes, Dollar Soars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Slump
2024-04-14 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: May 31, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: May 31, 2024