We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2020-01-24 16:15:00
USD/CAD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD Technical Analysis for Next Week & More
2020-01-24 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2020-01-24 16:15:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Levels to Watch, Crude Oil Prices Plunge - US Market Open
2020-01-24 14:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2020-01-24 16:15:00
US Dollar Tests Fibonacci Resistance at Fresh Six-Week-Highs
2020-01-24 15:37:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Remains Precarious - GLD Levels
2020-01-24 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Prices Coil - Is Another Breakout Brewing?
2020-01-24 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: Levels to Watch, Crude Oil Prices Plunge - US Market Open
2020-01-24 14:40:00
Crude Oil Analysis: Crude Price (CL/USD) Seeks Support as Coronavirus Spreads
2020-01-24 09:26:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @zerohedge: probably nothing https://t.co/X6EQYFP2Ql
  • The $USDCAD rebounded is now testing confluence downtrend resistance and we’re looking for a pivot here heading into next week. A close above 1.3140s would keep the focus higher into next week. Get your market update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/M9djcASKbz https://t.co/cTMnXTT1ZL
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.32% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3f2cEqfzp6
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.69% Gold: 0.51% Oil - US Crude: 0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/NODuUi2Xdh
  • With the relationship between $USDMXN and the S&P 500 holding about as steady as any time since 2015/16, a slip in stocks could mean a rip in USD/MXN. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/WKpjcjZUOJ https://t.co/xyFkHSLkK1
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.21%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 83.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gIxDQ2QGPI
  • This more or less validates the story circulating on Chinese social media of a woman flying to France and eating at a Michelin star restaurant while she was showing symptoms. This is not contained and will get much worse before it gets better. https://t.co/vFwwPwaTNn
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: -0.00% Germany 30: -0.35% France 40: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/i6JbVnuUYx
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: The Russel 2000 is underperforming large caps yet again today, down 1.4% today and bringing the year-to-date total ret…
  • $GBP: In the wake of the release the Pound came under pressure in a “buy the rumour, sell the fact” type fashion. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/RDX2SuNSv3 https://t.co/aRaliibtF8
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Remains Precarious - GLD Levels

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Remains Precarious - GLD Levels

2020-01-24 22:00:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Gold prices rallied nearly 1% this week with XAU/USD trading at 1570 ahead of the New York close on Friday. Bullion is attempting to mark the highest weekly close since April 2013 and while the broader focus remains weighted to the topside, the advance may still be vulnerable below key Fibonacci resistance just higher. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 27
( 13:01 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Weekly XAUUSD Price Chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes:In last Gold Price Weekly Outlook we noted that, “immediate focus is on 1555 backed closely by the upper parallel of the ascending pitchfork formation we’ve been tracking off the 2016 / 2018 lows (currently ~1566). A topside breach / close above is needed to keep the broader long-bias viable targeting the 61.8% retracement of the 2011 decline at 1586 and 1625.” A topside breach on January 5th fueled a rally that saw prices register a high at 1611 before reversing with gold failing to mark a weekly close above pitchfork resistance / the 1586 resistance target. XAU/USD is once again eyeing these resistance barriers with price attempting to post the first weekly close above the upper parallel.

Ultimately a breach / close above 1586 would be needed to keep the broader long-bias in play targeting 1625. Initial weekly support rests with the February 2013 lows at 1555 backed by the 2015 trendline (currently ~1535s) and key support / broader bullish invalidation at 1522/26 – an area of interest for possible exhaustion / long-entries IF reached.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line:The focus is on a weekly close in relation to long-term upslope resistance with a close above needed to keep the focus on 1586- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached. From a trading standpoint, the focus does remain higher for now, but the rally may be vulnerable while below this lateral level with the exhaustion risk still high here. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

XAUUSD Trader Sentiment
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold - the ratio stands at +2.15 (68.24% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are6.46% lower than yesterday and 0.93% lower from last week
  • Short positions are5.12% higher than yesterday and 5.13% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% -2% -4%
Weekly -3% 1% -2%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Rally Rips into Resistance– DXY Levels
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Rally Rips into Resistance– DXY Levels
2020-01-19 08:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD, NZD/CAD Rates
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD, NZD/CAD Rates
2020-01-19 02:00:00
GBP/USD to Track December Range Ahead of Brexit Deadline
GBP/USD to Track December Range Ahead of Brexit Deadline
2020-01-18 23:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX, FTSE Technical Forecast Remains Bullish
Dow Jones, DAX, FTSE Technical Forecast Remains Bullish
2020-01-18 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.