Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Crude Oil

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.47% Wall Street: 0.12% Germany 30: 0.02% France 40: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/0FrSB3HiuN
  • #Dow Jones: A close below 27,319 may lead more buyers to exit the market. This could send the price towards 25,079. Get your Dow Jones market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/aiaclALskf https://t.co/6pDEpTtddt
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Monthly Budget Statement (DEC) due at 19:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -$15.0b Previous: -$208.8b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-13
  • 2020 Dollar outlook webinar for "Spanish speakers" on Wednesday, January 15 at 12PM EST. Sign up now, the registration is completely free #trading #forex #USD via @QuasarElizundia https://t.co/I8TKhpLHCm https://t.co/iMSrSRByYm
  • Probably the bear minimum of good will from the US. Let's see when the $100's billions of tariffs are lifted... https://t.co/f0iuMGDVUk
  • Fed's Bostic: - Will not want to tighten policy with inflation too low - Wants to see a hot economy lift inflation
  • Fed's Bostic: - Climate is affecting our economy in new ways - Should try other things before negative rates
  • RT @DriehausCapital: Not much for me to add here. AA #DriehausEM https://t.co/xOGac1eh9z
  • RT @onlyyoontv: 1) Unclear how deal is enforced. Disputes require individual companies to complain to US. CEOs may be reluctant to use mech…
  • US Dollar Forecast: USD Charts & Levels to Watch This Week Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/01/13/us-dollar-forecast-usd-charts-levels-to-watch-this-week.html -via @DailyFX https://t.co/okLdOTXLqr
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Crude Oil

Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Exhaustion Ahead? Gold Prices Remain Vulnerable

Friday’s disappointing Non-Farm Payrolls report sparked a pullback in the dollar, triggering a pullback in DXY off trend resistance. The focus into the start of the week is on possible topside exhaustion in the greenback with the majors trading into some clean setups into the open of trade this week- the levels are clear. We remain on the lookout for topside exhaustion in Gold as well with XAU/USD rallies vulnerable while below key resistance. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, Gold(XAU/USD), and Crude Oil.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Key Trade Levels in Focus

US Dollar – The US Dollar Index traded into near-term uptrend resistance on Friday before turning lower. Initial support 97.30 with bullish invalidation at 97.11. Near-term resistance 97.62/71 backed by 97.87 (key) – both levels of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached. Review my latest US Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term weekly DXY technical trade levels.

EUR/USD – Looking for basing in the Euro while above 1.1080 with a breach above 1.1145 needed to fuel another test of key resistance at 1.1187-1.1209. A break lower from here would risk 1.1042 and the 61.8% retracement of the September advance at 1.1017. Review my latest Euro Price Outlook for a closer look at then longer-term weekly EUR/USD technical trade levels.

USD/CAD – Price is trading just above key near-term support targets at 1.3024/28 & 1.3010- price would need to hold above this zone for trade to remain constructive. A breach above the weekly opening-range highs would shift the focus back towards 1.3102 and 1.3134/40. Weakness beyond last week’s low would expose key support back at 1.2971. Review my latest weekly Canadian Dollar Price Outlook for a look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

GoldGold is sitting at near-term support here at 1547- initial resistance at the median-line near ~1567 with bearish invalidation steady at 1586. A break lower targets subsequent support objectives at 1535 and the yearly open / December 2011 low at 1520/22- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached.Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest Quarterly Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude Oil – Oil prices remain at risk while below 60.45 with price testing near-term support today at 58.30 – look for a reaction here with a break lower exposing pitchfork support near ~57.50s and the 61.8% retracement of the October rally at 56.57. Review my latest Weekly Crude Oil Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term WTI technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases This Week

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Learn how to Trade with Confidence - Free Trading Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.