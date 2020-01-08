We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
2020-01-08 13:32:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: Talks Resume Between UK and EU, Sterling Stable
2020-01-08 09:00:00
AUD/USD Slammed, EUR/USD Eyes US ISM Report - US Market Open
2020-01-07 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen and Gold Sag as US-Iran Worries Ebb, But for How Long?
2020-01-08 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Spikes as US-Iran Tensions Boil, Nikkei Diverges
2020-01-08 03:06:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Fails at Resistance– Bulls at Risk
2020-01-08 16:30:00
US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
2020-01-08 13:32:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
US Dollar Rallies as Gold, Oil Give Back Gains
2020-01-08 13:32:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.75%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 84.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dFTM0GTvuF
  • Yesterday, after market close, a quick run of fear enveloped global markets as reports of a missile strike from Iran hit the headlines. This created moves of strength in #Oil, #Gold, the Yen and $USD. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/8TkRWi1Nmt #OOTT https://t.co/XCk3mdlsTs
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.83% Silver: -1.02% Oil - US Crude: -4.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Ed6EvQKvlG
  • #Gold prices tumble into technical support underpinned by the 2019 swing high as investor demand for safe-haven assets recedes. This comes as President Trump seemingly pours water on the recent flareup in tension between the US and Iran $XAU $GC_F $GLD https://t.co/WorfNc3UbQ
  • There is still time left in the session, but already today's range on oil ($CL_F) is the second largest in 5 years https://t.co/bIuZybJFYO
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.28% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/iecOF1I2nx
  • RT @RANsquawk: So, we've managed to avoid WW3 for another day. What's next? Please don't say... BREXIT news flow?!?! https://t.co/2b7dUPE3vp
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.67% US 500: 0.64% France 40: 0.46% Germany 30: 0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/xOP5WqE0NM
  • Using Elliott Wave Theory, another dip in $GBPUSD to below 1.29 is not out of the question, though the larger trend is consider up https://t.co/ysH03FHrB9
  • RT @QTRResearch: Trump: Imposing additional sanctions on Iran
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Fails at Resistance– Bulls at Risk

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Fails at Resistance– Bulls at Risk

2020-01-08 16:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Gold prices surged nearly 6% since the start of the year with XAU/USD now testing critical multi-year technical resistance. While the broader outlook remains weighted to the topside, the advance may be vulnerable near-term while below this critical threshold. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold price setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 13
( 13:01 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the XAU/USD, “price breakout is now approaching targets into uptrend resistance - look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a rally into the upper parallels.” Price registered a high at 1611 today before reversing sharply and the risk remains for a deeper pullback while below pitchfork resistance / the 61.8% retracement of the decline off the record highs in gold at 1586- a breach / daily close above this threshold is needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend targeting 1625. Initial daily support now rests a 1522/58 with broader bullish invalidation now raised to the objective monthly open / December 2011 low at 1520.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at gold price action highlights today’s failed attempt to breach resistance with XAU/USD pulling back below the 1586 resistance zone on building momentum divergence. While it’s too early to rely on this downslope, we’ll use it as a reference for now with a break sub-1547 needed to validate a larger near-term correction in price targeting the median-line, currently nearly 1530s and 1522- both levels of interest for possible exhaustion.A break / close below the 61.8% retracement at 1508 would be needed to put the bears back in control- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached on a spike.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The gold rally has stretched into resistance at uptrend extremes and leaves the rally vulnerable while below 1586 – risk for exhaustion here. From a trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops. Look for topside exhaustion while below the weekly highs – ultimately a larger correction may offer more favorable long-entries closer to uptrend support.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +2.03 (66.99% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are9.13% higher than yesterday and 12.82% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 5.67% lower than yesterday and 5.23% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday & last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% -16% -9%
Weekly 0% -3% -1%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Backing Off from Resistance in Bullish Manner
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Backing Off from Resistance in Bullish Manner
2020-01-08 12:00:00
EUR/USD Hammered at Resistance & Faces Key Support Price-Euro vs USD Forecast
EUR/USD Hammered at Resistance & Faces Key Support Price-Euro vs USD Forecast
2020-01-08 10:35:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Will the Kiwi Dollar Keep Falling?
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Will the Kiwi Dollar Keep Falling?
2020-01-08 02:00:00
EUR/JPY & GBP/JPY Signals to Consider - Euro & GBP vs Yen Price Outlook
EUR/JPY & GBP/JPY Signals to Consider - Euro & GBP vs Yen Price Outlook
2020-01-07 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.