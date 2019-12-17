We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-17 15:00:00
EUR/USD Reversal at Resistance, AUD/USD Corrective Pattern; Charts & More
2019-12-17 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-17 15:00:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Snaps Back to Support
2019-12-17 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-17 15:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-16 16:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Range Narrows- GLD Breakout Levels
2019-12-17 16:30:00
Gold Prices Up Despite Risk Revival, US China Trade Hopes Lift Crude
2019-12-17 06:47:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Up Despite Risk Revival, US China Trade Hopes Lift Crude
2019-12-17 06:47:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-16 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @economics: DEVELOPING: The U.K. government is in the final stages of choosing the new Bank of England governor to replace Mark Carney,…
  • RT @J_B_Horne: $FDX reporting AMC today on the heels of $AMZN blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx Ground for Prime orders. Bad ne…
  • Spot FX Update: $EUR 1.1152 $JPY 109.4790 $GBP 1.3116 $CAD 1.3149 $CHF 0.9808
  • German Bund Yields Update: 2-Year: -0.652% 3-Year: -0.658% 5-Year: -0.556% 7-Year: -0.487% 10-Year: -0.298% 30-Year: 0.212%
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's #webinar at 1:00 PM ET/6:00 PM GMT for his weekly update on trading price action. Register here: https://t.co/yu1uNFb2tm https://t.co/O0lNDq0qHO
  • With the Sterling's No-Deal Brexit concern revived, $EURGBP is leveling up to take on the biggest single-day rally since the referendum outcome was clear (Jun 24, 2016) https://t.co/ZDnaEID98P
  • After a few large upper wicks, $GBPUSD is now suffering its biggest single-day drop since Nov 15, 2018. Sterling's Brexit honeymoon is over and they had the first big row https://t.co/AVVhpZNbG1
  • RT @JenniferJJacobs: News: Trump is scheduled to go to Davos in January to attend the annual global economic summit, sources tell me and @j…
  • Hmm... 🧐🤔 via https://t.co/woWbQqVKGW https://t.co/cRvrTJcZA2 https://t.co/70Q7kTd8Ku
  • President Trump is planning to attend the Davos Economic Forum according to administration officials -BBG
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Range Narrows- GLD Breakout Levels

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Range Narrows- GLD Breakout Levels

2019-12-17 16:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Gold prices are trading just below the December swing highs with the recent recovery off long-term support at risk into the close of the week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold price setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Dec 23
( 13:12 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my latest Gold Price Outlook we noted constructive outlook in XAU/USD with a, “breach above 1489 needed to validate a breakout of the multi-month downtrend.” Gold registered a high just above 1486 last week before pulling back and leaves the price recovery vulnerable while below the lower parallel. Daily support rests at the highlighted confluence zone where the objective monthly open converges on the November trendline at 1463 with 1451 still critical.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min - GLD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at gold price action shows XAU/USD continuing to trade within the confines of a modified ascending pitchfork formation extending off the November lows with the 75% parallel capping the early-week advance. Initial resistance 1484 with a breach above the 61.8% retracement of the November decline at 1489 needed to suggest a more significant low was registered last month.

Initial support rests with the median-line backed by Friday’s low at 1465 and near-term bullish invalidation at 1458/60a break below this level would shift the focus back towards key support again at 1451- look for a more significant reaction there IF reached with a close below exposing 1433 and 1420.

Bottom line: The gold recovery is trading just below down-trend resistance and leaves the advance vulnerable sub-1489. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a test of the upper parallel – IF price fails, look for a move towards the lower parallel near 1458/60 for guidance. Review my latest Gold Price Weekly Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +2.34 (70.07% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are10.38% lower than yesterday and 18.64% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 13.31% higher than yesterday and 26.72% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week and recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 14% -4%
Weekly -18% 27% -8%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Bounce from Multi-Month High- EUR & GBP to Yen Price
EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Bounce from Multi-Month High- EUR & GBP to Yen Price
2019-12-17 15:00:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: ATH & 2007 Highs Next?
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: ATH & 2007 Highs Next?
2019-12-17 12:00:00
USD/CAD Eyes Testing Monthly Support -USD vs Canadian Dollar Price Forecast
USD/CAD Eyes Testing Monthly Support -USD vs Canadian Dollar Price Forecast
2019-12-17 10:30:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Downturn Brewing at Trend Top?
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Downturn Brewing at Trend Top?
2019-12-17 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.