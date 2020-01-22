New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Nears Support- Bears Beware

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Breaking Out, EUR/USD Muted as Italian Fears Resurface - US Market Open
2020-01-22 14:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Tests Support, ECB on Deck
2020-01-22 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Breaking Out, EUR/USD Muted as Italian Fears Resurface - US Market Open
2020-01-22 14:00:00
GBP/USD Downtrend Move Cracks, Bears at Risk - GBP vs USD Price Outlook
2020-01-22 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise, Yen Gains as Coronavirus Sinks Stocks
2020-01-22 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price & Silver Outlook – Enough of a Rest for Another Run?
2020-01-22 12:00:00
Gold Longs Reduced, Crude Oil Shorts Squeezed, Copper Bulls Boosted - COT Report
2020-01-22 08:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, DAX, Oil & More – Charts to Watch
2020-01-22 13:00:00
Gold Longs Reduced, Crude Oil Shorts Squeezed, Copper Bulls Boosted - COT Report
2020-01-22 08:15:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-21 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Dec 18, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CAD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QyQe4BqNi0
  • Definitely in friendship mode between the US and China at the moment. Wonder how long the smiles last between these frenemies this time... https://t.co/bq6RSk2UX2
  • nice little trend channel on $AUDUSD - watch the behavior around the support line as the advance appears corrective https://t.co/owV6uYvzDA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.48%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/EdwRwGjT5I
  • New Zealand #Dollar Price Outlook: #Kiwi Nears Support- $NZDUSD Bears Beware - https://t.co/YjfWNW0rNd https://t.co/RbzYxe7K1s
  • #Silver appears likely to continue acting weaker than its big sibling, gold. With that in mind,it might not take much of a turn in negative sentiment towards precious metals to have silver backpedaling. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/T4CqWQjSMY $XAG https://t.co/xWcHAEMsY4
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.28% Gold: -0.03% Oil - US Crude: -2.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qnqcyS4v1q
  • support grind continues $EURUSD, trendline now in play https://t.co/N19gIB47Zv
  • RT @zerohedge: What is keeping the VIX from hitting all time lows? Call buying - yes, levered bets on the blow off top are keeping the VIX…
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.66% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.15% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/HoZM6nb3pZ
New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Nears Support- Bears Beware

New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Nears Support- Bears Beware

2020-01-22 17:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Technical Price Outlook: NZD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • New Zealand Dollar updated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart
  • NZD/USD plummets off late-2019 high but holding multi-month uptrend
  • Risk for Kiwi downside exhaustion heading into key technical support confluence

The New Zealand Dollar is poised to mark the fourth consecutive weekly decline against the US Dollar with NZD/USD down more-than 2.4% off the late-December highs. The pullback keeps price within the broader September rally and Kiwi will need to respond to nearby support to keep the long-bias viable. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the NZD/USD weekly price chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Kiwitrade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 27
( 13:01 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

New Zealand Dollar Price Chart – NZD/USD Weekly

New Zealand Dollar Price Chart - NZD/USD Weekly - Kiwi Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; NZD/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last New Zealand Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that Kiwi was approaching a,major level of confluence resistance at 6506,” with a close above needed to fuel the next leg higher in NZD/USD. A topside breach in mid-December saw price register a high at 6755 last year before turning sharply lower off a sliding parallel extending off the April 2018 high (red). Weekly confluence support rests near 6545 where the 38.2% retracement of the September advance converges on basic trendline support and the 25% parallel of the ascending pitchfork formation extending off the 2018 / 2019 lows. We’re on the lookout for an exhaustion low while above this threshold IF Kiwi is to hold this uptrend.

Weekly resistance remains with the 2019 open at 6705 backed closely by the 2020 yearly open at 6733. Ultimately a breach / close above the July high-week close at 6760 would be needed to suggest a more significant breakout is underway targeting the median-line, currently just above 6800. A close below medium-term bullish invalidation at 6545 would expose subsequent support objectives at the 2016 low-week close at 6481 and the 2018 low-close at 6436 – both levels of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The New Zealand Dollar is pulling back from long-term down-trend resistance and the immediate focus is on this pullback. The medium-term outlook remains constructive while within this channel – look for a reaction on a stretch lower towards uptrend support. From at trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / raise protective stops heading into 6545 – risk for downside exhaustion while above. I’ll publish an updated New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term NZD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

New Zealand Dollar Trader Sentiment – NZD/USD Price Chart

New Zealand Dollar Trader Sentiment - NZD/USD Price Chart - Kiwi Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short NZD/USD - the ratio stands at -1.07 (54.8% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are4.31% higher than yesterday and 7.62% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 3.12% higher than yesterday and 18.20% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday & compared with last week and the recent changes in sentiment warn that the current NZD/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.
NZD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 4% 2%
Weekly 17% -4% 4%
Learn how shifts in Kiwi retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

Key New Zealand / US Economic Releases

New Zealand / US Economic Calendar - NZD/USD Key Data Releases - Kiwi Trade Outlook

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook Deteriorates after January BOC Rate Decision
Canadian Dollar Outlook Deteriorates after January BOC Rate Decision
2020-01-22 17:20:00
GBP/USD Breaking Out, EUR/USD Muted as Italian Fears Resurface - US Market Open
GBP/USD Breaking Out, EUR/USD Muted as Italian Fears Resurface - US Market Open
2020-01-22 14:00:00
Gold Prices Slip As Risk Appetite Holds Up Despite Coronavirus Fears
Gold Prices Slip As Risk Appetite Holds Up Despite Coronavirus Fears
2020-01-22 07:15:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise, Yen Gains as Coronavirus Sinks Stocks
GBP/USD Rate May Rise, Yen Gains as Coronavirus Sinks Stocks
2020-01-22 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.