EURUSD Has Trade War Business, Dow's Run Faces GDP and Central Banks
2020-01-18 06:51:00
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Range, EUR/JPY Wedge Ahead of ECB
2020-01-18 06:00:00
GBP/USD to Track December Range Ahead of Brexit Deadline
2020-01-18 23:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Retail Sales, Brexit Demands and Sterling Support
2020-01-17 09:00:00
US Dollar May Fall if Consumer Data Fuels Fed Easing Bets
2020-01-17 08:00:00
Dollar, Yen Crosses and Global Indices Test Resistance as Dow Extends Rally
2020-01-17 04:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise if Davos Forum, IMF Outlook Spur Easing Bets
2020-01-18 20:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Something for Everyone on the Charts
2020-01-17 22:00:00
Oil Price Analysis: Crude Oil Catches Support – WTI Levels to Watch
2020-01-17 18:00:00
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-17 15:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) - Cryptocurrency Rally Continues
2020-01-17 10:58:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Rally Rips into Resistance– DXY Levels

2020-01-19 08:00:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels

  • US Dollar recovery off multi-year up-trend in focus- yearly open support at 96.50
  • DXY rally now testing 2019 trendline resistance
  • USD long-bias vulnerable heading into long-term resistance at 97.87

The US Dollar rallied more than 0.27% this week with DXY trading at 97.61 ahead of the New York close on Friday. The gains mark the second consecutive-weekly advance in the greenback and takes the Dollar Index into the first region of targeted resistance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the US Dollar Index (DXY) weekly price chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of thesetrade setups and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 20
( 13:01 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

US Dollar Price Chart – DXY Weekly

US Dollar Weekly Chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; US Dollar Index on Tradingview

Notes: In my last US Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that DXY was, “testing multi-year uptrend support into the open of 2020 trade.” That slope held into the open with the subsequent rebound now testing basic trendline resistance extending off the 2019 highs. It’s make-or-break heading into next week for the greenback.

A breach above this slope once again exposes a pivot zone at the 61.8% retracement of the 2017 decline at 97.87- a close above this threshold is needed to validate a larger reversal targeting 98.40 and the 2019 high-week reversal close at 98.84- both levels of interest for possible exhaustion IF reached. Weekly support rests with the objective yearly open at 96.50 – note that the lower parallel extending off the June 2018 low converges on this zone over the next two weeks. Critical support and broader bullish invalidation steady at the 100% extension / 2019 yearly open at 95.98-96.14 – look for a bigger reaction there IF reached.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The US Dollar is testing multi-month downtrend resistance on this stretch and leaves the immediate advance vulnerable while below 97.87 heading into next week. From a trading standpoint, look for possible topside exhaustion into this zone- a good spot to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops with a close above needed to keep the long-bias viable. I’ll publish an updated US Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term DXY technical trading levels.

USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly US Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Learn how to Trade with Confidence - Free Trading Guide
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

