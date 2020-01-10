We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
New Year, Old Policies: Maintain the Path on Interest Rates - Central Bank Watch
2020-01-10 18:25:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Sell-Off Continues as US NFPs Loom Large
2020-01-10 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Sinks into Support– GBP Levels
2020-01-10 17:30:00
US Dollar May Rise if Jobs Data Cools Fed Rate Cut Bets
2020-01-10 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
New Year, Old Policies: Maintain the Path on Interest Rates - Central Bank Watch
2020-01-10 18:25:00
US Dollar Drops as NFP Report Misses, USD/CAD Plunges
2020-01-10 13:57:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook – 'Death Needle' Formation Highlights Exhaustion
2020-01-10 10:30:00
Gold Prices Slip Back as Risk Appetite Endures, US Payrolls Eyed Next
2020-01-10 07:04:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip Back as Risk Appetite Endures, US Payrolls Eyed Next
2020-01-10 07:04:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Risks Catapulting Higher as Reversal Unfolds
2020-01-09 12:10:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Sterling pullback is trading just above multi-month uptrend support and the immediate focus is on a reaction down here. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/CROk2152KS https://t.co/WkUli5FNkG
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 59.28 (-0.47%), ICE Brent Crude 65.26 (-0.17%), NYM NYH Gasoline 167.13 (+1.13%). [delayed]
  • Poll: What do you think is the top event/thematic risk next week?
  • 🇺🇸 USD Baker Hughes U.S. Rig Count (JAN 10), Actual: 781 Expected: N/A Previous: 796 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-10
  • Still haven't received my invitation to the Davos economic forum (Jan 21-24). 10 year running.
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.08%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.71%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/djnmdhX80i
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Baker Hughes U.S. Rig Count (JAN 10) due at 18:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 796 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-10
  • @ddubrovskyFX Right... 2 out of 5 listed companies. just insane. https://t.co/huU3F0DVeX
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +1.74% #BITCOINCASH +8.78% #ETHEREUM +3.06% #RIPPLE +2.67% #LITECOIN +7.48%
  • #Sterling Price Outlook: British #Pound Sinks into Support– $GBPUSD Levels - https://t.co/xOH9ELD2yc https://t.co/5TB3y9ZrjM
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Sinks into Support– GBP Levels

Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Sinks into Support– GBP Levels

2020-01-10 17:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Sterling has been on the defensive against the US Dollar since the start of the year with GBP/USD trading lower by more than 3.7% off the 2019 highs. The decline takes price near multi-month uptrend support and we’re looking for a reaction heading into next week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this British Pound trade setup and more.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD Daily

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Daily - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my latest Sterling Weekly Price Outlook we noted that we were, “looking for a larger setback towards confluence support for guidance – IF price is indeed heading higher on this stretch, losses should be limited to the 1.29-handle. Ultimately, we’re looking to fade weakness for a breach to fresh yearly highs.” GBP/USD is down more than 2% off the late-December highs with price continuing to trade within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formation extending off the October / December highs.

Sterling dropped into initial daily support yesterday at 1.3013- a break below this threshold would risk a larger setback towards broader bullish invitation at 1.2907/20 – a region defined by the 38.2% retracement of the September advance and the 61.8% extension of the December decline. Monthly open resistance stands at 1.3253 with a breach / close above 1.3284 needed to mark resumption targeting 1.3363 and the 1.35-handle.

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD 240min

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD 240min - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Sterling price action shows GBP/USD holding below basic trendline resistance extending off the highs with the decline now trading just above near-term confluence support at 1.2990-1.3013 – note that the lower parallel converges on this region into the close / open of next week. A break there would expose 1.2907/20 – look for a bigger reaction there IF reached. Initial resistance stands at the highlighted trendline confluence around 1.3140s with a breach of the weekly opening-range highs shifting the focus back towards 1.3253 and the 61.8% retracement / March high-day close at 1.3281-1.3310.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly GBP/USD Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Sterling pullback is trading just above multi-month uptrend support and the immediate focus is on a reaction down here. From a trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops. Be on the lookout for downside exhaustion heading into the lower parallel for possible entries IF price is indeed heading higher.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Sterling Trader Sentiment – GBP/USD Price Chart

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart - British Pound vs US Dollar Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +1.5 (60.05% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are1.27% lower than yesterday and 8.96% higher from last week
  • Short positions are13.24% higher than yesterday and 2.14% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -4% 1%
Weekly 5% -3% 2%
Learn how shifts in GBP/USD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key UK / US Data Releases

GBP/USD Economic Calendar - Sterling / US Dollar Key Data releases - British Pound Technical Forecast

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Slip Back as Risk Appetite Endures, US Payrolls Eyed Next
Gold Prices Slip Back as Risk Appetite Endures, US Payrolls Eyed Next
2020-01-10 07:04:00
US Dollar Price Gains as British Pound Falls, NZD/USD Rate to Rise?
US Dollar Price Gains as British Pound Falls, NZD/USD Rate to Rise?
2020-01-10 00:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Reversal Approaches Technical Support
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Reversal Approaches Technical Support
2020-01-09 16:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Inch Down On Hope US-Iran Escalation Can Be Avoided
Crude Oil Prices Inch Down On Hope US-Iran Escalation Can Be Avoided
2020-01-09 07:29:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.