We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Breaking Out, EUR/USD Muted as Italian Fears Resurface - US Market Open
2020-01-22 14:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Tests Support, ECB on Deck
2020-01-22 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Trade- GBP/USD Levels
2020-01-22 20:30:00
GBP/USD Breaking Out, EUR/USD Muted as Italian Fears Resurface - US Market Open
2020-01-22 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, Gold Prices May Retreat on Davos Forum
2020-01-22 02:00:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise, Yen Gains as Coronavirus Sinks Stocks
2020-01-22 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price & Silver Outlook – Enough of a Rest for Another Run?
2020-01-22 12:00:00
Gold Longs Reduced, Crude Oil Shorts Squeezed, Copper Bulls Boosted - COT Report
2020-01-22 08:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Falters, Can Support Rescue Price?
2020-01-22 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100, DAX, Oil & More – Charts to Watch
2020-01-22 13:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-21 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • *double checks Excel spreadsheets https://t.co/JfnWS4RFqK
  • What are some of the Fed 2020 FOMC voting changes we are likely to see? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/qCOgUUhbNh https://t.co/VzYt4UBD0y
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.13% France 40: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/7mI0QJkjzI
  • The $NDX is approaching the upper crust of the channel, and should it do so soon it might mark the top of the current rally.Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/Rw4o8brhgx #nasdaq https://t.co/dMN2EnLyEq
  • Favorite quotes of the day: Bridgewater's Dalio 'cash is trash'; Bridgewater's Prince saying the boom-bust economic cycle is over; JPM's Dimon saying the only bubble is in sovereign debt
  • $GBPUSD trying to base some support of fibo prior resistance 3117 https://t.co/iiuOEdfZUN
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.17% Oil - US Crude: 0.02% Gold: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/81A2igDsqg
  • $GBPUSD is again testing resistance on the daily chart at a trendline joining recent lower highs. If it can break out to the upside from a triangle pattern. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/ojGkdTFnD5 https://t.co/cKwcQFOv4L
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.48%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5Ouy6Syf8T
  • Boeing CEO says the company plans to start with a "clean sheet of paper" on a new midsize airplane... Yikes $BA
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Trade- GBP/USD Levels

Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Breakout Trade- GBP/USD Levels

2020-01-22 20:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • GBP/USD near-term breakout testing first major resistance targets
  • British Pound constructive while above today’s low

The British Pound surged nearly 1% against the US Dollar since the start of the week with Sterling targeting initial resistance on this near-term breakout. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Cable trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 27
( 13:01 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD Daily

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Daily - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Cable Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my latest Sterling Price Outlook we noted that the GBP/USD pullback was, “trading just above multi-month uptrend support and the immediate focus is on a reaction down here.” The threshold in focus was the Oct 17th swing high at 1.2990- price briefly registered a low last week at 1.2952 before rebounding with another failed attempt early this week giving way to a larger breakout the British Pound.

The advance is now eyeing the first major resistance hurdle at the 61.8% retracement of the decline off the late-December high at 1.3157- we’re looking for reaction here. The focus is higher while above today’s low / trendline support around 1.3030/36 with a close below 1.2990 still needed to put the bears in control. A topside breach from here exposes subsequent daily resistance objectives at the yearly open at 1.3253 and 1.3281/84- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached.

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD 120min

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD 120min - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Cable Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Sterling price action shows GBP/USD trading within the confines of a near-term ascending pitchfork formation extending off the monthly lows. Note that the upper parallel and the 100% extension of the weekly rally further highlighting near-term resistance at 1.3157 – the immediate advance may be vulnerable into this threshold.

Initial support rests at the median-line, currently around 1.3080 backed by near-term bullish invalidation at 1.3036 – both levels of interest for possible downside exhaustion / long-entries IF reached. A breach keeps the focus on topside targets at 1.3213, 1.3253 and the late-December high / 61.8% retracement of the decline off the 2019 high at 1.3281/84.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly GBP/USD Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Sterling breakout is testing the first major resistance zone into 1.3157 and leaves the immediate advance vulnerable while below this threshold. From a trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – be on the lookout for possible exhaustion on pullbacks while above 1.3030 with a breach higher keeping the focus on yearly-open resistance. Review my latest British Pound Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Sterling Trader Sentiment – GBP/USD Price Chart

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +1.24 (55.44% of traders are long) – weak bearish reading
  • Long positions are11.58% lower than yesterday and 22.46% lower from last week
  • Short positions are7.02% higher than yesterday and 17.55% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday & compared with last week and the recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% 8% -3%
Weekly -21% 21% -6%
Learn how shifts in GBP/USD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key UK / US Economic Releases

UK / US Economic Releases - GBP/USD Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Nears Support- Bears Beware
New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Nears Support- Bears Beware
2020-01-22 17:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook Deteriorates after January BOC Rate Decision
Canadian Dollar Outlook Deteriorates after January BOC Rate Decision
2020-01-22 17:20:00
GBP/USD Breaking Out, EUR/USD Muted as Italian Fears Resurface - US Market Open
GBP/USD Breaking Out, EUR/USD Muted as Italian Fears Resurface - US Market Open
2020-01-22 14:00:00
Gold Prices Slip As Risk Appetite Holds Up Despite Coronavirus Fears
Gold Prices Slip As Risk Appetite Holds Up Despite Coronavirus Fears
2020-01-22 07:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.