Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Bears Testing AUD/USD Support

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Virus Fears Knock Risk Sentiment | Webinar
2020-01-21 13:00:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Technical Outlook & More
2020-01-21 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pulls Back from Resistance Test: AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-01-21 13:30:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Technical Outlook & More
2020-01-21 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Fall vs NOK, SEK on Davos Forum, Growth Outlook
2020-01-21 05:00:00
Yen Up As WHO to Meet on Coronavirus, BOJ Leaves Policy Alone
2020-01-21 02:37:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Churning Through a Near-term Top - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-01-21 15:20:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Technical Outlook & More
2020-01-21 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI & Brent Crude Oil Contracts Pressuring Support Levels
2020-01-21 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip. Coronavirus Fears, HK Rating Cut Sap Risk Appetite
2020-01-21 07:16:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-21 18:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Cracks, Hit by Weekend 'Flash Crash'
2020-01-20 10:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • On the long side of the US Dollar, $AUDUSD remains with an interesting backdrop. The pair burst-above the key psychological level of .7000 ahead of last year’s close. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/i8vCvpTrgt https://t.co/VN7WLFBzCa
  • The S&P 500 falls after first US case of Wuhan virus expected to be reported by the CDC $SPX $VIX https://t.co/ZpAICMqQTF
  • LIVE NOW: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The wobble in risk trends makes $USDJPY look more interesting. This is the 4-hour picture, but the weekly shows the weight around the 110.00/25 area as the top of a massive triangle https://t.co/EHaUpUuTbv
  • starting right now https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Hh88yMTXmq
  • LIVE IN 5 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.56%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.92%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/M0A5gGjUYv
  • LIVE IN 15 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Already the highest weighted member on the $SPX and NDX, $AAPL is about to claim the #1 spot on the $DJI amid Boeing's ongoing struggles. This lends even more strength to tech and the FAAMG group https://t.co/GBngBaCSAk
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.20% Oil - US Crude: -0.58% Silver: -1.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xLEoVHbrd0
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Bears Testing AUD/USD Support

Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Bears Testing AUD/USD Support

2020-01-21 16:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • AUD/USD decline testing key support zones of interest
  • Aussie at risk for downside exhaustion ahead of 6809

The Australian Dollar is the worst performing currency among the majors against the US Dollar since the start of the week with Aussie down more than 0.3% in heading into the open of New York trad. The decline takes price towards key support zones just lower and the risk for downside exhaustion is mounting if the broader outlook is to remains constructive. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 27
( 13:01 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Daily - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the broader focus in Aussie was on a, “break of the 6851-6927 range for guidance with the broader outlook weighted to the topside in Aussie while above 6809.” AUD/USD is testing this bottom of this range today and we’re looking for a reaction. A close below would keep the focus on a more significant confluence zone / broader bullish invalidation near pitchfork support at 6809/21- a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the October advance and the 61.8% extension of the decline off the December high. Note that daily RSI has continued to hold above the 40-threshold since the October lows – look to see if we maintain this constructive momentum profile.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 240min

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD 240min - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action sees AUD/USD carving a weekly opening-range above near-term support at 6851. A break lower from here would expose key support at 6809/21- an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion / long-entries IF reached. Initial resistance stands with monthly trendline / weekly high at 6889 – a breach / close above this level would shift the focus back towards the 6924/27 resistance pivot – look for a bigger reaction there with a breach needed to put the bulls back in control.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The immediate risk remains lower but we’re looking for downside exhaustion heading into upcoming support objectives ahead of 6800. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a test of these next two targets. Keep an eye out for possible downside exhaustion / long-entries this week on a stretch lower with a breach above the objective weekly range-highs needed to shift the near-term focus higher again. Review my latest Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long AUD/USD - the ratio stands at +1.76 (63.80% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are 2.34% higher than yesterday and 2.42% higher from last week
  • Short positions are9.39% lower than yesterday and 10.90% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -2% -1%
Weekly 2% -13% -4%
Learn how shifts in Aussie retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Australian / US Key Data Releases - AUD/USD Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD & EUR/USD Rise, USD Dips, Chinese Virus Outbreak Raises Concerns - US Market Open
GBP/USD & EUR/USD Rise, USD Dips, Chinese Virus Outbreak Raises Concerns - US Market Open
2020-01-21 14:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip. Coronavirus Fears, HK Rating Cut Sap Risk Appetite
Crude Oil Prices Slip. Coronavirus Fears, HK Rating Cut Sap Risk Appetite
2020-01-21 07:16:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on EU-US Trade Truce as JPY Looks Past BoJ
Japanese Yen May Fall on EU-US Trade Truce as JPY Looks Past BoJ
2020-01-21 00:00:00
Gold Prices Still Helped by Interest Rate Prospects Despite Stock Gains
Gold Prices Still Helped by Interest Rate Prospects Despite Stock Gains
2020-01-20 07:02:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.