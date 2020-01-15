We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rally Eyes Resistance- Dollar at Risk
2020-01-15 18:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Bulls on Parade? Not Quite - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-01-15 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 at Risk Despite US-China Trade Deal, GBP/USD Dips as BoE Rate Cut Bets Rise - US Market Open
2020-01-15 14:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Outlook: Weaker-Than-Expected UK Inflation Data Hits GBP/USD
2020-01-15 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDCNH Drop Stalls Ahead of US-China Trade Deal, Will Dow Run?
2020-01-15 06:15:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Rates May Rise on Short Bets
2020-01-15 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Support Bounce Finds Sellers at 2019 High
2020-01-15 16:30:00
Gold Price Analysis – Near-term Neutral to Bearish, Long-term Bullish
2020-01-15 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Catches Trendline Support - WTI Levels
2020-01-15 13:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX, Oil & More – Charts to Watch
2020-01-15 12:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @USTradeRep: Economic and Trade Agreement Between the Government of the United States and the Government of the People’s Republic of Chi…
  • $EURUSD: The immediate focus is on a reaction as the Euro recovery approaches initial resistance objectives just higher. Get your EUR/USD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/Zl413L9aqz https://t.co/k0gFq0CR40
  • Fed Beige Book: -Tariffs and trade uncertainty continues to weigh -Manufacturing activity muted in most districts -Holiday sales were solid, particularly online -Home sales flat overall -Prices, input costs rising at moderate rate -Districts citing widespread labor shortages
  • Comments from the #Fed Beige Book: "All manufacturing respondents had a positive outlook. Only one, the packaging firm, said it had revised its outlook up in recent months, citing a soft period last year that appears to have ended." Certainly contrasts recent ISM MFC data
  • Beige Book: Tariffs and trade uncertainty continue to weigh on businesses #Tradewar
  • Here's the Fed's Beige Book from January - https://t.co/iGnJHg9Fv5 #Fed
  • Fed's Beige Book: US economy continued to expand modestly through December #Fed
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.39% US 500: 0.14% Germany 30: -0.12% France 40: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rWOjYJfkat
  • RT @GlobalTimesBiz: Editorial: The hard-fought China-US phase one trade agreement should be cherished by both sides. #tradedeal https://t.c…
  • RT @BobOnMarkets: Credit ratings companies look like big winners in the #ChinaTradeDeal: "Within three months after the date of entry into…
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rally Eyes Resistance- Dollar at Risk

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rally Eyes Resistance- Dollar at Risk

2020-01-15 18:00:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Near-term Trade Levels

  • Euro pricerecovery targeting near-term confluence resistance – looking for a reaction just higher
  • EUR/USD close above 1.1209 needed to mark larger breakout in price
  • Trade outlook remains constructive near-term while above 1.11

Euro reversed sharply off confluence support last week with the recent recovery against the US Dollar now targeting a longer-term key resistance pivot we’ve been tracking for months. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD price charts this week. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Euro trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 20
( 13:01 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Daily

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD Daily - Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Euro Weekly Price Outlook we noted that Euro had, “responded to key weekly resistance and the focus is on this pullback early in the month. IF this is corrective, losses should be limited to the 1.10-handle. From a trading standpoint, look for downside exhaustion on stretch towards the lower parallels for possible entries.” Price rebounded off confluence support at 1.1080/91 last week (low registered at 1.1085) – a region defined by the 100% extension of the decline off the December high & the 61.8% retracement of the late-November advance and converges on the 61.8% parallel of the ascending pitchfork formation we’ve been tracking off the 2019 lows.

Key daily resistance remains at 1.1186-1.1209 – a breach / close above the yearly open at 1.1222 would be needed to validate a larger-scale breakout in EUR/USD with such a scenario eyeing initial targets at the August high at 1.1250 and the 100% ext at 1.1282. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the lower parallel, currently ~1.1050s.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD 120min

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD 120min - Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Euro price action sees EUR/USD trading within the confines of a near-term descending pitchfork extending off the December highs with an embedded channel governing the most recent advance off Fibonacci support. Initial resistance objectives at 1.1166 and 1.1180/86 – look for a more significant reaction there IF reached. Subsequent topside targets at 1.1208 and the 1.1222 in the event of a breach. Initial support rests at 1.1125 backed by near-term bullish invalidation at 1.1107/09- a break below this threshold would risk another test of critical support at 1.1080/91.

{{GUIDE|EUR |Download Our Latest Quarterly Euro Price Forecasts!}}

Bottom line: The immediate focus is on a reaction as the Euro recovery approaches initial resistance objectives just higher. From a trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch into the upper parallels- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached. Watch for possible downside exhaustion on pullbacks while within this channel- losses should be limited to 1.11 IF price is indeed heading higher on this advance. Ultimately, failure to close the week above 1.12 may offer a larger correction / more favorable long-entries on a re-test of longer-term trendline support – stay nimble up here.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

Euro Trader Sentiment - EUR/USD Price Chart - Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long EUR/USD - the ratio stands at +1.27 (55.89% of traders are long) – weak bearish reading
  • Long positions are 5.63% lower than yesterday and 24.56% higher from last week
  • Short positions are1.32% higher than yesterday and 3.82% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 8% 2%
Weekly 10% 12% 11%
Learn how shifts in Euro retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Euro / US Data Releases

Euro / US Key Data Releases - EUR/USD Economic Calendar - Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Test 3-Week Lows as US-China Trade Deal Looms
Crude Oil Prices Test 3-Week Lows as US-China Trade Deal Looms
2020-01-15 07:10:00
NZD/USD Rate May Fall, S&P 500 Uptrend Pauses Ahead of Trade Deal
NZD/USD Rate May Fall, S&P 500 Uptrend Pauses Ahead of Trade Deal
2020-01-15 00:00:00
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Range Break to Offer Guidance
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Range Break to Offer Guidance
2020-01-14 16:30:00
Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite
Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite
2020-01-14 06:58:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.